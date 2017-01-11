13 Things You Must Do in Philly This April

Sat

SkyBrunch Dine in the sky with the return of SkyBrunch, where you can nosh on a nothing-spared buffet of pastries, bacon, oysters, prime rib, waffles, and whatever else you’d want to brunch with a view from the Top of the Tower. You also score a complimentary brunch cocktail.

Top of the Tower

SkyBrunch Top of the Tower Dine in the sky with the return of SkyBrunch, where you can nosh on a nothing-spared buffet of pastries, bacon, oysters, prime rib, waffles, and whatever else you’d want to brunch with a view from the Top of the Tower. You also score a complimentary brunch cocktail.