13 Things You Must Do in Philly This April

Now that you’ve maneuvered past the biggest mistakes you can make in Philly, it’s time for some better decisions to herald in the rainy month of April. We suggest you try some new restaurants and get crackin’ on the best events this month.

Flickr/Jessica Rossi

Apr 4 Sat

First Saturday Brunch The highly coveted Johnny Brenda’s brunch is back in full swing with an ‘80s new-wave soundtrack to go with your whiskey donuts.

Johnny Brenda’s

Apr 4 Sat

SkyBrunch Dine in the sky with the return of SkyBrunch, where you can nosh on a nothing-spared buffet of pastries, bacon, oysters, prime rib, waffles, and whatever else you’d want to brunch with a view from the Top of the Tower. You also score a complimentary brunch cocktail.

Top of the Tower

Flickr/RayBanBro66

Apr 4 Sat

Split Thy Skull XX Celebrate all that is good with Tattooed Mom’s barley wine extravaganza featuring 12 kinds of barleywine plus some free Vietnamese hoagie and soft pretzel buffet.

Tattooed Mom

Apr 5 Sun

Zombie Crawl It wouldn’t be Easter in Philly without the annual zombie crawl. This year marks its 10th anniversary, so you can expect all the normal undead regulars, plus an heir of pomp and nostalgia.

South St

Bye Bye Liver: The Philadelphia Drinking Play

Apr 11 Sat

Bye Bye Liver This is probably something you’ve said more than once when tackling so many of our lists, so for a bit of added culture the folks of Bye Bye Liver decided to make a drinking game out of a comedy show. Whichever way the show goes, you’ll probably be laughing.

Urban Saloon

Apr 11 Sat

Ardmore Beer Hall In what may be the hippest main line ‘burb, Ardmore will be home to over 60 kinds of craft beers, offering unlimited tastings, food trucks, and live music. Tickets are $40.

Ardmore Music Hall

Courtesy of Philly Farm + Food Fest

Apr 12 Sun

Philly Farm & Food Fest Feast on the best locally grown foods (plus Chipotle will be there), and also rejoice in the return of the annual fest’s libation lounge, where bartenders and brewers can give you a guided tour of the city with spirits and suds for an extra $10.

Pennsylvania Convention Center

Apr 18 Sat

Springfest Live! Craft Beer & Music Festival More than 150 kinds of beers from more than 75 brewers will overwhelm the indoor/outdoor space, which is bound to be full of lederhosen. If nothing else, there’s a kick the keg after-party.

XFINITY Live!

Apr 18 Sat

The Philly Mart Spring Opening The start of spring signals the return of outdoor markets, and one of the first seasonally appropriate ones is Manayunk’s open air artisan market. This one is the first of three to occur through to June.

Venice Island Recreation Park

Flickr/Michael Cramer

Apr 19 Sun

Flight Market Lincoln Financial Field will fill up with food trucks, live music, and Eagles cheerleaders to mimic Philly’s popular Night Market. Tickets go for $12 a pop.

Lincoln Financial Field

Apr 23 Thu

XPN’s Key Fest 2015 Embrace Philly’s "music cityness" with a three-day music fest brought to you by XPN and featuring a lineup of local bands. A three-day pass goes for $25, plus it’s at Milkboy, which means you can come early for a bacon bowl and a Philly special.

Milkboy

Kensington Quarters

Apr 25 Sat

Manayunk BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues Craft Beer Fest Make another return to Manayunk with the return of its BBQ-worshipping street fest. All of Main Street will play host to your pick of outdoor feasts and bourbons, plus more than 60 kinds of craft beers, all to the soundtrack of blues music.

Main Street

Apr 29 Wed

Butchery classes One visit to Kensington Quarters and you’ll want to start imitating the fine makers of your feast. Luckily you can now do just that with the start of Kensington Quarters’ specialized butchery classes.

Kensington Quarters

