13 Things You Must Do in Philly This April

Now that you’ve maneuvered past the biggest mistakes you can make in Philly, it’s time for some better decisions to herald in the rainy month of April. We suggest you try some new restaurants and get crackin’ on the best events this month.
First Saturday Brunch Johnny Brenda’s The highly coveted Johnny Brenda’s brunch is back in full swing with an ‘80s new-wave soundtrack to go with your whiskey donuts.
SkyBrunch Top of the Tower Dine in the sky with the return of SkyBrunch, where you can nosh on a nothing-spared buffet of pastries, bacon, oysters, prime rib, waffles, and whatever else you’d want to brunch with a view from the Top of the Tower. You also score a complimentary brunch cocktail.
Split Thy Skull XX Tattooed Mom Celebrate all that is good with Tattooed Mom’s barley wine extravaganza featuring 12 kinds of barleywine plus some free Vietnamese hoagie and soft pretzel buffet.
South St
Zombie Crawl South St It wouldn’t be Easter in Philly without the annual zombie crawl. This year marks its 10th anniversary, so you can expect all the normal undead regulars, plus an heir of pomp and nostalgia.
Bye Bye Liver Urban Saloon This is probably something you’ve said more than once when tackling so many of our lists, so for a bit of added culture the folks of Bye Bye Liver decided to make a drinking game out of a comedy show. Whichever way the show goes, you’ll probably be laughing.
Ardmore Beer Hall Ardmore Music Hall In what may be the hippest main line ‘burb, Ardmore will be home to over 60 kinds of craft beers, offering unlimited tastings, food trucks, and live music. Tickets are $40.
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Philly Farm & Food Fest Pennsylvania Convention Center Feast on the best locally grown foods (plus Chipotle will be there), and also rejoice in the return of the annual fest’s libation lounge, where bartenders and brewers can give you a guided tour of the city with spirits and suds for an extra $10.
Springfest Live! Craft Beer & Music Festival XFINITY Live! More than 150 kinds of beers from more than 75 brewers will overwhelm the indoor/outdoor space, which is bound to be full of lederhosen. If nothing else, there’s a kick the keg after-party.
Venice Island Recreation Park
The Philly Mart Spring Opening Venice Island Recreation Park The start of spring signals the return of outdoor markets, and one of the first seasonally appropriate ones is Manayunk’s open air artisan market. This one is the first of three to occur through to June.
Flight Market Lincoln Financial Field Lincoln Financial Field will fill up with food trucks, live music, and Eagles cheerleaders to mimic Philly’s popular Night Market. Tickets go for $12 a pop.
XPN’s Key Fest 2015 Milkboy Embrace Philly’s "music cityness" with a three-day music fest brought to you by XPN and featuring a lineup of local bands. A three-day pass goes for $25, plus it’s at Milkboy, which means you can come early for a bacon bowl and a Philly special.
Main Street
Manayunk BBQ, Bourbon, and Blues Craft Beer Fest Main Street Make another return to Manayunk with the return of its BBQ-worshipping street fest. All of Main Street will play host to your pick of outdoor feasts and bourbons, plus more than 60 kinds of craft beers, all to the soundtrack of blues music.
Butchery classes Kensington Quarters One visit to Kensington Quarters and you’ll want to start imitating the fine makers of your feast. Luckily you can now do just that with the start of Kensington Quarters’ specialized butchery classes.