All the Things You Have to Do in Philly This Fall

Sat

Toast the pope’s visit with free beer/booze Celebrate the pontiff's visit from noon to 8pm at over 20 of Philly’s most iconic boozers with help from the Pope Crawl: Get your tickets here, score free drinks from Miller Lite & Tito’s vodka, then hit the after-party at CODA.

Various locations

Toast the pope’s visit with free beer/booze Various locations Celebrate the pontiff's visit from noon to 8pm at over 20 of Philly’s most iconic boozers with help from the Pope Crawl: Get your tickets here, score free drinks from Miller Lite & Tito’s vodka, then hit the after-party at CODA.