Events

All the Things You Have to Do in Philly This Fall

By Published On 09/23/2015 By Published On 09/23/2015
Flickr/Terry Robinson

More Like This

related

The Absolute Best Stuff to Do in SF This Winter

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall

related

The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall

related

All the Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Fall

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

As of today, our favorite season is officially over -- no, we don’t mean the Phillies' season (we WISH that were over already) -- but it’s cool, ‘cause judging by these 11 can’t-miss things to do, fall is gonna be pretty sweet in Philly... ﻿

Related

related

Game Time: The Best Sports Bars in Philly

related

The Most Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Philly

related

Philadelphia’s Best Brunch Spots, According to 10 Top Philly Chefs

More Like This

related

The Absolute Best Stuff to Do in SF This Winter

related

Everything You Need to Do in Chicago This Fall

related

The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall

related

All the Best Stuff to Do in San Francisco This Fall

related

Game Time: The Best Sports Bars in Philly
Philly Night Market

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Toast the pope’s visit with free beer/booze Celebrate the pontiff's visit from noon to 8pm at over 20 of Philly’s most iconic boozers with help from the Pope Crawl: Get your tickets here, score free drinks from Miller Lite & Tito’s vodka, then hit the after-party at CODA.

Various locations

Toast the pope’s visit with free beer/booze Various locations Celebrate the pontiff's visit from noon to 8pm at over 20 of Philly’s most iconic boozers with help from the Pope Crawl: Get your tickets here, score free drinks from Miller Lite & Tito’s vodka, then hit the after-party at CODA.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

Hit the Night Market on Frankford & Girard The last Night Market of the year is hitting the intersection of  Frankford & Girard in Fishtown from 6-10pm. Don’t miss it.

Frankford & Girard in Fishtown

Hit the Night Market on Frankford & Girard Frankford & Girard in Fishtown The last Night Market of the year is hitting the intersection of  Frankford & Girard in Fishtown from 6-10pm. Don’t miss it.

Add
Bloktoberfest

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Do Bloktoberfest Starting at noon, this massive block party boasts some of Philly’s sweetest craft beer, eats from local food trucks/other food-slingers, and a solid lineup of live music.

South St West

Do Bloktoberfest South St West Starting at noon, this massive block party boasts some of Philly’s sweetest craft beer, eats from local food trucks/other food-slingers, and a solid lineup of live music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Post up at the world’s biggest pumpkin beer fest. This boozer's seventh annual CB Pumpkin Beer Festival is giving you a chance to try over 120 varieties of what is obviously the signature beer of the season.

The Institute Bar

Post up at the world’s biggest pumpkin beer fest. The Institute Bar This boozer's seventh annual CB Pumpkin Beer Festival is giving you a chance to try over 120 varieties of what is obviously the signature beer of the season.

Add
Courtesy of Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Terror Behind the Walls Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:

Terror Behind the Walls is skulking through all weekends and most weeknights this October at Eastern State Penitentiary. Grab tix for as low as $19 on October 4th, and discover six different cellblock attractions inside a legit former jail.

Eastern State Penitentiary

Terror Behind the Walls Eastern State Penitentiary Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:

Terror Behind the Walls is skulking through all weekends and most weeknights this October at Eastern State Penitentiary. Grab tix for as low as $19 on October 4th, and discover six different cellblock attractions inside a legit former jail.

Add
Flickr/Quinn Dombrowski

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Slam steins at Oktoberfest Live! One of the best fall beer fests in the country, OL boasts space for over 15,000 people in both beer gardens, and German-style beer tents, where you can also nosh on stuff form some of the city’s sweetest food trucks, and hear live tunes from a bunch of different bands.

XFINITY Live!

Slam steins at Oktoberfest Live! XFINITY Live! One of the best fall beer fests in the country, OL boasts space for over 15,000 people in both beer gardens, and German-style beer tents, where you can also nosh on stuff form some of the city’s sweetest food trucks, and hear live tunes from a bunch of different bands.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Eat a 450ft-long Cheesesteak. Seriously! The first-ever Philly Cheesesteak Festival will feature 40 different sandwiches you can sample, beer, carnival games, a zip line, live entertainment, and yes, the world’s largest cheesesteak. Don’t. Miss. This.

Lincoln Financial Field

Eat a 450ft-long Cheesesteak. Seriously! Lincoln Financial Field The first-ever Philly Cheesesteak Festival will feature 40 different sandwiches you can sample, beer, carnival games, a zip line, live entertainment, and yes, the world’s largest cheesesteak. Don’t. Miss. This.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Combine sports with… science(?!) FI’s new exhibit, the SportsZone, opens today, and gives you a chance to explore how sport connects the science of the human body, the laws of motion, and… oh, never mind, it’s just 3,600sqft of sports stuff.

The Franklin Institute

Combine sports with… science(?!) The Franklin Institute FI’s new exhibit, the SportsZone, opens today, and gives you a chance to explore how sport connects the science of the human body, the laws of motion, and… oh, never mind, it’s just 3,600sqft of sports stuff.

Add

related

The Most Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Philly
Flickr/Grant Williamson

Date

Event

Location

Oct 29 Thu

Crash the Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival You’ve had enough beer already this fall, so hit Philly Mag’s sweet brown liquor celebration, where you can sample over 200 kinds of premium booze at the stadium’s SCA club.

Lincoln Financial Field

Crash the Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival Lincoln Financial Field You’ve had enough beer already this fall, so hit Philly Mag’s sweet brown liquor celebration, where you can sample over 200 kinds of premium booze at the stadium’s SCA club.

Add
Wawa

Date

Event

Location

Nov 1 Sun

Eat a Gobbler at Wawa You might not know everything there is to know about Wawa, but by now you really should know it’s not Thanksgiving until you’ve had one of these seasonal subs. Err, hoagies. Sorry.

Various locations

Eat a Gobbler at Wawa Various locations You might not know everything there is to know about Wawa, but by now you really should know it’s not Thanksgiving until you’ve had one of these seasonal subs. Err, hoagies. Sorry.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Nov 13-Feb 28

Go ice skating For three months, the Rothman Institute Ice Rink will transform the west side of City Hall into a sweet date spot that boasts a warming tent, classes, and more through February.

Dilworth Park

Go ice skating Dilworth Park For three months, the Rothman Institute Ice Rink will transform the west side of City Hall into a sweet date spot that boasts a warming tent, classes, and more through February.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in LA This Fall
Hyundai_march15

related

READ MORE
The 11 Greatest Things to Do in Chicago This Spring
Hyundai_march15

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in New York This Fall
Hyundai_march15

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like