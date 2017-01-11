All the Things You Have to Do in Philly This Fall

As of today, our favorite season is officially over -- no, we don’t mean the Phillies' season (we WISH that were over already) -- but it’s cool, ‘cause judging by these 11 can’t-miss things to do, fall is gonna be pretty sweet in Philly...
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26 Sat
Toast the pope’s visit with free beer/booze Celebrate the pontiff's visit from noon to 8pm at over 20 of Philly’s most iconic boozers with help from the Pope Crawl: Get your tickets here, score free drinks from Miller Lite & Tito’s vodka, then hit the after-party at CODA.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1 Thu
Hit the Night Market on Frankford & Girard The last Night Market of the year is hitting the intersection of Frankford & Girard in Fishtown from 6-10pm. Don’t miss it.
Frankford & Girard in Fishtown
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Do Bloktoberfest Starting at noon, this massive block party boasts some of Philly’s sweetest craft beer, eats from local food trucks/other food-slingers, and a solid lineup of live music.
South St West
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Post up at the world’s biggest pumpkin beer fest. This boozer's seventh annual CB Pumpkin Beer Festival is giving you a chance to try over 120 varieties of what is obviously the signature beer of the season.
The Institute Bar
Date
Event
Location
Oct 4 Sun
Terror Behind the Walls
Because Sundays don’t have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
Terror Behind the Walls is skulking through all weekends and most weeknights this October at Eastern State Penitentiary. Grab tix for as low as $19 on October 4th, and discover six different cellblock attractions inside a legit former jail.
Eastern State Penitentiary
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
Slam steins at Oktoberfest Live! One of the best fall beer fests in the country, OL boasts space for over 15,000 people in both beer gardens, and German-style beer tents, where you can also nosh on stuff form some of the city’s sweetest food trucks, and hear live tunes from a bunch of different bands.
XFINITY Live!
Date
Event
Location
Oct 24 Sat
Eat a 450ft-long Cheesesteak. Seriously! The first-ever Philly Cheesesteak Festival will feature 40 different sandwiches you can sample, beer, carnival games, a zip line, live entertainment, and yes, the world’s largest cheesesteak. Don’t. Miss. This.
Lincoln Financial Field
Date
Event
Location
Oct 24 Sat
Combine sports with… science(?!) FI’s new exhibit, the SportsZone, opens today, and gives you a chance to explore how sport connects the science of the human body, the laws of motion, and… oh, never mind, it’s just 3,600sqft of sports stuff.
The Franklin Institute
Date
Event
Location
Oct 29 Thu
Crash the Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival You’ve had enough beer already this fall, so hit Philly Mag’s sweet brown liquor celebration, where you can sample over 200 kinds of premium booze at the stadium’s SCA club.
Lincoln Financial Field
Date
Event
Location
Nov 1 Sun
Eat a Gobbler at Wawa You might not know everything there is to know about Wawa, but by now you really should know it’s not Thanksgiving until you’ve had one of these seasonal subs. Err, hoagies. Sorry.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Nov 13-Feb 28
Go ice skating For three months, the Rothman Institute Ice Rink will transform the west side of City Hall into a sweet date spot that boasts a warming tent, classes, and more through February.
Dilworth Park
