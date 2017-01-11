Events

11 Things You Must Do in Philly This September

Courtesy of Yard's Brewery

Sep 2 Wed

Sip something at Center City District Sips September 2nd marks the last Sips event until next year, making it just “slightly” harder to justify those Wednesday happy hours.

Citywide

September 2nd marks the last Sips event until next year, making it just "slightly" harder to justify those Wednesday happy hours.

Sep 3 Thu

Dabble in some FringeArts For 17 days, the Fringe Festival will feature over 1,000 free and paid contemporary art performances across the city.

Citywide

For 17 days, the Fringe Festival will feature over 1,000 free and paid contemporary art performances across the city.

Sep 5 Sat

Make it to Budweiser’s Made in America Love it or hate it, Made in America is the premier music festival in Philly. This year’s acts include Beyonce, J. Cole, Death Cab for Cutie, De La Soul, and more.

Ben Franklin Parkway

Love it or hate it, Made in America is the premier music festival in Philly. This year's acts include Beyonce, J. Cole, Death Cab for Cutie, De La Soul, and more.

Sep 12 Sat

Do some 'shrooms in Kennett Square Funghi fans will head to the mushroom capital of the world for a weekend festival featuring eating events, culinary demos, and all things ‘shroom.

Kennett Square

Funghi fans will head to the mushroom capital of the world for a weekend festival featuring eating events, culinary demos, and all things 'shroom.

Sep 13 Sun

Have some laughs at Oddball Fest This year’s version of the traveling comedy tour features a who’s who of the top stand-up comedians, with Aziz Ansari, Amy Schumer, Dave Attell, Jeff Ross, and Nick Kroll set to appear.

Susquehanna Bank Center

This year's version of the traveling comedy tour features a who's who of the top stand-up comedians, with Aziz Ansari, Amy Schumer, Dave Attell, Jeff Ross, and Nick Kroll set to appear.

Sep 13 Sun

Smoke ‘Em If Yous Got 'Em with Yards Brewing Yards Brewing’s seventh annual "Smoke ‘Em” event is a great excuse for a Sunday funday, with unlimited beers, grilled meat, and live bluegrass music.

Yards Brewing

Yards Brewing's seventh annual "Smoke 'Em" event is a great excuse for a Sunday funday, with unlimited beers, grilled meat, and live bluegrass music.

Sep 17 Thu

Feast at FEASTIVAL Capping off the final night of the Fringe Festival, Audi FEASTIVAL is the last real gala of the summer and will have small bites from the city's top chefs, specialty drinks and cocktails, and live entertainment.

FringeArts

Capping off the final night of the Fringe Festival, Audi FEASTIVAL is the last real gala of the summer and will have small bites from the city's top chefs, specialty drinks and cocktails, and live entertainment.

Sep 18 Fri

Fall into Street Art Because who doesn’t want to drink in the hidden tunnel underneath the art museum? Tickets are still available for the event which will feature street fare, an open bar, music, and live entertainment.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Because who doesn't want to drink in the hidden tunnel underneath the art museum? Tickets are still available for the event which will feature street fare, an open bar, music, and live entertainment.

Sep 19 Sat

Kick off Oktoberfest with Brauhaus Schmitz Oktoberfest Celebrate the official start of Oktoberfest -- which kicks off in Munich today -- with beers, brats, and Bavarian pretzels on South Street.

Brauhaus Schmitz

Celebrate the official start of Oktoberfest -- which kicks off in Munich today -- with beers, brats, and Bavarian pretzels on South Street.

Sep 22 Tue

Watch out for the World Meeting of Families Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard that the Pope’s coming to Philly this September. It’s a pretty big deal and will be an equally big PITA if you are trying to get anywhere in the city that week.

Citywide

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard that the Pope's coming to Philly this September. It's a pretty big deal and will be an equally big PITA if you are trying to get anywhere in the city that week.

Sep 26 Sat

Crash Sly Fox’s Can Jam Take the weekend drive to Pottstown for Sly Fox Brewing’s Can Jam -- an all-day free music festival. There will be food and beer available for purchase, live music, and a 120-team Can Jam tourney.

Sly Fox Brewing Company

Take the weekend drive to Pottstown for Sly Fox Brewing's Can Jam -- an all-day free music festival. There will be food and beer available for purchase, live music, and a 120-team Can Jam tourney.

