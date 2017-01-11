11 Things You Must Do in Philly This September

Date
Sep 2 Wed
Sip something at Center City District Sips Citywide September 2nd marks the last Sips event until next year, making it just “slightly” harder to justify those Wednesday happy hours.
Sep 3 Thu
Dabble in some FringeArts Citywide For 17 days, the Fringe Festival will feature over 1,000 free and paid contemporary art performances across the city.
Sep 5 Sat
Make it to Budweiser’s Made in America Ben Franklin Parkway Love it or hate it, Made in America is the premier music festival in Philly. This year’s acts include Beyonce, J. Cole, Death Cab for Cutie, De La Soul, and more.
Sep 12 Sat
Do some 'shrooms in Kennett Square Kennett Square Funghi fans will head to the mushroom capital of the world for a weekend festival featuring eating events, culinary demos, and all things ‘shroom.
Sep 13 Sun
Have some laughs at Oddball Fest Susquehanna Bank Center This year’s version of the traveling comedy tour features a who’s who of the top stand-up comedians, with Aziz Ansari, Amy Schumer, Dave Attell, Jeff Ross, and Nick Kroll set to appear.
Sep 13 Sun
Smoke ‘Em If Yous Got 'Em with Yards Brewing Yards Brewing Yards Brewing’s seventh annual "Smoke ‘Em” event is a great excuse for a Sunday funday, with unlimited beers, grilled meat, and live bluegrass music.
Sep 17 Thu
Feast at FEASTIVAL FringeArts Capping off the final night of the Fringe Festival, Audi FEASTIVAL is the last real gala of the summer and will have small bites from the city's top chefs, specialty drinks and cocktails, and live entertainment.
Sep 18 Fri
Fall into Street Art Philadelphia Museum of Art Because who doesn’t want to drink in the hidden tunnel underneath the art museum? Tickets are still available for the event which will feature street fare, an open bar, music, and live entertainment.
Sep 19 Sat
Kick off Oktoberfest with Brauhaus Schmitz Oktoberfest Brauhaus Schmitz Celebrate the official start of Oktoberfest -- which kicks off in Munich today -- with beers, brats, and Bavarian pretzels on South Street.
Sep 22 Tue
Watch out for the World Meeting of Families Citywide Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard that the Pope’s coming to Philly this September. It’s a pretty big deal and will be an equally big PITA if you are trying to get anywhere in the city that week.
Sep 26 Sat
Crash Sly Fox’s Can Jam Sly Fox Brewing Company Take the weekend drive to Pottstown for Sly Fox Brewing’s Can Jam -- an all-day free music festival. There will be food and beer available for purchase, live music, and a 120-team Can Jam tourney.