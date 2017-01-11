Every Single Outdoor Movie in Philly This Summer, in One Calendar

There's nothing that screams "Philly summer" more than watching Rocky next to the Rocky statue. While there are tons of other things you can feasibly do, there's no shame in calling in a low-key evening for a screening of Minions under the stars. Kidding!
But in all seriousness, there are four opportunities to see the new Star Wars outdoors... and we'll be at all of them. If you're a joyless person and found no fun in The Force Awakens, there are at least 80 other movies that might be more your speed, and we've compiled them into one lengthy calendar:
June
Date
Event
Location
Jun 1 Wed
L'oro di Napoli Drinks and dishes inspired by the film, including neapolitan specials.
Le Virtu
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Thu
Stand by Me Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Atomic Rulers of the World Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.
Betsy Ross House
Date
Event
Location
Jun 8 Wed
L'oro di Napoli Drinks and dishes inspired by the film, Romagnolo specials.
Le Virtu
Jun 16 Thu
Cinema Paradiso Drinks and dishes inspired by the film, Sicilian specials.
Le Virtu
Jun 16 Thu
Beer Runners Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge
Jun 22 Wed
Il vangelo secondo Matteo Drinks and dishes inspired by the film.
Le Virtu
Jun 23 Thu
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The Mann Center
Jun 24 Fri
The Wizard of Oz BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.
Pleasant Playground
Jun 24 Fri
A League of Their Own BYO picnic.
Trolley Car Diner
Jun 25 Sat
Night of the Living Dead Spookiness, BYO picnic.
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Jun 27 Mon
Finding Nemo SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.
Franklin Square
Jun 27 Mon
The Peanuts Movie BYO picnic.
Marconi Plaza
Jun 28 Tue
The Good Dinosaur Activities, prizes, kids-themed menu.
XFINITY Live!
Jun 29 Wed
Purple Rain
Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at FringeArts
Purple Rain
Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
Jun 30 Thu
Dirty Dancing Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge
Jun 30 Thu
National Treasure Waterfront ambiance, some of Nic Cage's greatest lines ever.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
July
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
The Hideous Sun Demon Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.
Betsy Ross House
Jul 6 Wed
Mamma Roma Drinks and dishes inspired by the film, Roman specials.
Le Virtu
Jul 6 Wed
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at FringeArts
Jul 6 Wed
Pee Wee’s Big Adventure Food trucks on site.
Headhouse at 2nd & Lombard
Jul 9 Sat
Back to the Future Soundtrack brought to you by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
The Mann Center
Jul 9 Sat
Are We There Yet? BYO picnic.
Trolley Car Diner
Jul 13 Wed
Caro diario Drinks and dishes inspired by the film.
Le Virtu
Jul 13 Wed
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at FringeArts
Jul 13 Wed
The SpongeBob Movie BYO picnic.
Woodside Park
Jul 14 Thu
This Is Spinal Tap Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge
Jul 14 Thu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Jul 16 Sat
The Wizard of Oz BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.
Pleasant Playground
Jul 20 Wed
Dr. Strangelove Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at FringeArts
Jul 20 Wed
Viewer's choice Vote for your movie choice as part of Political Moviefest!
Dilworth Park
Jul 20 Wed
Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Food trucks on site.
Headhouse at 2nd & Lombard
Jul 21 Thu
Inside Out Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade
Jul 21 Thu
Viewer's choice Vote for your movie choice as part of Political Moviefest!
Dilworth Park
Jul 22 Fri
Viewer's choice Vote for your movie choice as part of Political Moviefest!
Dilworth Park
Jul 23 Sat
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The Mann Center
Jul 25 Mon
Inside Out BYO picnic.
Connell Park
Jul 27 Wed
Ladri di Biciclette Drinks and dishes inspired by the film.
Le Virtu
Jul 27 Wed
The Peanuts Movie BYO picnic.
Campbell Square
Jul 28 Thu
Big Hero 6 Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge
Jul 28 Thu
Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Jul 29 Fri
The Good Dinosaur Games, snacks.
Hawthorne Park
Jul 29 Fri
Mary Poppins BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.
Pleasant Playground
Jul 30 Sat
What About Bob? BYO picnic.
Trolley Car Diner
August
Date
Event
Location
Aug 2 Tue
Inside Out
BYO picnic.
Hunting Park
Inside Out
BYO picnic.
Aug 3 Wed
Alvin and the Chipmunks BYO picnic.
Hart Park
Aug 4 Thu
Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade
Aug 4 Thu
Captain America: The Winter Soldier Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Aug 5 Fri
The Monster that Challenged the World Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.
Betsy Ross House
Aug 5 Fri
Inside Out Food trucks!
Water Tower Recreation Center
Aug 6 Sat
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants BYO picnic.
Trolley Car Diner
Aug 10 Wed
Hotel Transylvania 2 BYO picnic.
Penn Treaty
Aug 11 Thu
Beetlejuice Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Aug 12 Fri
Inside Out BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.
Pleasant Playground
Aug 13 Sat
Lilo and Stitch BYO picnic.
Trolley Car Diner
Aug 17 Wed
The Good Dinosaur BYO picnic.
Coxe Park
Aug 18 Thu
Inside Out Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Aug 22 Mon
The SpongeBob Movie BYO picnic.
Inn Yard Park
Aug 24 Wed
Attack the Block Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at FringeArts
Aug 24 Wed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BYO picnic.
Hagert St. Playground
Aug 26 Fri
Finding Nemo Rotating food vendors, local business promotions, BYO picnic.
Clark Park
Aug 26 Fri
Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Food trucks!
Water Tower Recreation Center
Aug 31 Wed
Wet Hot American Summer Food and drink from La Peg and the Hass Biergarten.
La Peg at FringeArts
September
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Fri
Alligator People
Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.
Betsy Ross House
Alligator People
Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.
Sep 9 Fri
Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Rotating food vendors, local business promotions, BYO picnic.
Clark Park
Sign up here for our daily Philly email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.