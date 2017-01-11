Events

Every Single Outdoor Movie in Philly This Summer, in One Calendar

Published On 06/02/2016
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts | The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

There's nothing that screams "Philly summer" more than watching Rocky next to the Rocky statue. While there are tons of other things you can feasibly do, there's no shame in calling in a low-key evening for a screening of Minions under the stars. Kidding!

But in all seriousness, there are four opportunities to see the new Star Wars outdoors... and we'll be at all of them. If you're a joyless person and found no fun in The Force Awakens, there are at least 80 other movies that might be more your speed, and we've compiled them into one lengthy calendar:

Cinema Paradiso
Cinema Paradiso | Les Films Ariane

June

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1 Wed

L'oro di Napoli Drinks and dishes inspired by the film, including neapolitan specials.

Le Virtu

L'oro di Napoli Le Virtu Drinks and dishes inspired by the film, including neapolitan specials.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Thu

Stand by Me Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge

Stand by Me Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Atomic Rulers of the World Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.

Betsy Ross House

Atomic Rulers of the World Betsy Ross House Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 8 Wed

L'oro di Napoli Drinks and dishes inspired by the film, Romagnolo specials.

Le Virtu

L'oro di Napoli Le Virtu Drinks and dishes inspired by the film, Romagnolo specials.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Labyrinth  Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade

Labyrinth  Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Cinema Paradiso Drinks and dishes inspired by the film, Sicilian specials.

Le Virtu

Cinema Paradiso Le Virtu Drinks and dishes inspired by the film, Sicilian specials.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Beer Runners Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge

Beer Runners Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Mon

Minions BYO picnic.

Palmer Park

Minions Palmer Park BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Il vangelo secondo Matteo Drinks and dishes inspired by the film.

Le Virtu

Il vangelo secondo Matteo Le Virtu Drinks and dishes inspired by the film.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Labyrinth Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
 

La Peg at FringeArts

Labyrinth La Peg at FringeArts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Pan BYO picnic.
 

Loudon

Pan Loudon BYO picnic.
 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The Mann Center

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone The Mann Center Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Space Jam Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade

Space Jam Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Minions Games and snacks.

Hawthorne Park

Minions Hawthorne Park Games and snacks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

The Wizard of Oz BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.

Pleasant Playground

The Wizard of Oz Pleasant Playground BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

A League of Their Own BYO picnic.

Trolley Car Diner

A League of Their Own Trolley Car Diner BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Night of the Living Dead Spookiness, BYO picnic.

Laurel Hill Cemetery

Night of the Living Dead Laurel Hill Cemetery Spookiness, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Mon

Finding Nemo SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.

Franklin Square

Finding Nemo Franklin Square SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Mon

The Peanuts Movie BYO picnic.

Marconi Plaza

The Peanuts Movie Marconi Plaza BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Tue

The Good Dinosaur Activities, prizes, kids-themed menu.

XFINITY Live!

The Good Dinosaur XFINITY Live! Activities, prizes, kids-themed menu.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Purple Rain Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
 

La Peg at FringeArts

Purple Rain La Peg at FringeArts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Big Night Drinks and dishes inspired by the film.

Le Virtu

Big Night Le Virtu Drinks and dishes inspired by the film.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Rocky Watching Rocky Balboa in close proximity to the Rocky Balboa statue, pre-movie activities, BYO picnic.

Art Museum Steps

Rocky Art Museum Steps Watching Rocky Balboa in close proximity to the Rocky Balboa statue, pre-movie activities, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Creed BYO picnic.

Lemon Hill

Creed Lemon Hill BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Dirty Dancing Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge

Dirty Dancing Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

National Treasure Waterfront ambiance, some of Nic Cage's greatest lines ever.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

National Treasure Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance, some of Nic Cage's greatest lines ever.

Add
Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle
Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle | New Line Cinema

July

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

The Hideous Sun Demon Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.

Betsy Ross House

The Hideous Sun Demon Betsy Ross House Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Mamma Roma Drinks and dishes inspired by the film, Roman specials.

Le Virtu

Mamma Roma Le Virtu Drinks and dishes inspired by the film, Roman specials.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at FringeArts

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle La Peg at FringeArts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Pee Wee’s Big Adventure Food trucks on site.

Headhouse at 2nd & Lombard

Pee Wee’s Big Adventure Headhouse at 2nd & Lombard Food trucks on site.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Creed Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Creed Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Back to the Future Soundtrack brought to you by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

The Mann Center

Back to the Future The Mann Center Soundtrack brought to you by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Are We There Yet? BYO picnic.

Trolley Car Diner

Are We There Yet? Trolley Car Diner BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Mon

Minions BYO picnic.

Rainbow de Colores Park

Minions Rainbow de Colores Park BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Caro diario Drinks and dishes inspired by the film.

Le Virtu

Caro diario Le Virtu Drinks and dishes inspired by the film.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at FringeArts

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off La Peg at FringeArts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

The SpongeBob Movie BYO picnic.

Woodside Park

The SpongeBob Movie Woodside Park BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

This Is Spinal Tap Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge

This Is Spinal Tap Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

My Girl BYO picnic.

Trolley Car Diner

My Girl Trolley Car Diner BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

The Wizard of Oz BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.

Pleasant Playground

The Wizard of Oz Pleasant Playground BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Mon

Aladdin  BYO picnic.

Pleasant Hill

Aladdin  Pleasant Hill BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

Dr. Strangelove Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at FringeArts

Dr. Strangelove La Peg at FringeArts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

Zootopia BYO picnic.

Mifflin Square

Zootopia Mifflin Square BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

Viewer's choice Vote for your movie choice as part of Political Moviefest!

Dilworth Park

Viewer's choice Dilworth Park Vote for your movie choice as part of Political Moviefest!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Food trucks on site.

Headhouse at 2nd & Lombard

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Headhouse at 2nd & Lombard Food trucks on site.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Inside Out Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade

Inside Out Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

TBD  Waterfront ambiance

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

TBD  Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Viewer's choice Vote for your movie choice as part of Political Moviefest!

Dilworth Park

Viewer's choice Dilworth Park Vote for your movie choice as part of Political Moviefest!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Viewer's choice Vote for your movie choice as part of Political Moviefest!

Dilworth Park

Viewer's choice Dilworth Park Vote for your movie choice as part of Political Moviefest!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Toy Story BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.

Pleasant Playground

Toy Story Pleasant Playground BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The Mann Center

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers The Mann Center Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

42 BYO picnic.

Trolley Car Diner

42 Trolley Car Diner BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Mon

Inside Out BYO picnic.

Connell Park

Inside Out Connell Park BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Wed

Ladri di Biciclette Drinks and dishes inspired by the film.

Le Virtu

Ladri di Biciclette Le Virtu Drinks and dishes inspired by the film.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Wed

The Peanuts Movie BYO picnic.

Campbell Square

The Peanuts Movie Campbell Square BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Thu

Big Hero 6 Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge

Big Hero 6 Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Thu

Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

The Good Dinosaur Games, snacks.

Hawthorne Park

The Good Dinosaur Hawthorne Park Games, snacks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Mary Poppins BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.

Pleasant Playground

Mary Poppins Pleasant Playground BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

What About Bob? BYO picnic.

Trolley Car Diner

What About Bob? Trolley Car Diner BYO picnic.

Add
Airplane!
Airplane! | Paramount Pictures

August

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Mon

Home BYO picnic.

Fotteral Square

Home Fotteral Square BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Tue

Inside Out BYO picnic.
 

Hunting Park

Inside Out Hunting Park BYO picnic.
 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Wed

Airplane! Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at FringeArts

Airplane! La Peg at FringeArts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Wed

Labyrinth Food trucks on site.

Headhouse at 2nd & Lombard

Labyrinth Headhouse at 2nd & Lombard Food trucks on site.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Wed

Alvin and the Chipmunks  BYO picnic.

Hart Park

Alvin and the Chipmunks  Hart Park BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade

Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

The Monster that Challenged the World Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.

Betsy Ross House

The Monster that Challenged the World Betsy Ross House Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Inside Out Food trucks!

Water Tower Recreation Center

Inside Out Water Tower Recreation Center Food trucks!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Aladdin BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.

Pleasant Playground

Aladdin Pleasant Playground BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants BYO picnic.

Trolley Car Diner

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Trolley Car Diner BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Mon

Aladdin BYO picnic.

Upper Roxborough Reservoir 

Aladdin Upper Roxborough Reservoir  BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Wed

Clue Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at FringeArts

Clue La Peg at FringeArts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Wed

Hotel Transylvania 2 BYO picnic.

Penn Treaty

Hotel Transylvania 2 Penn Treaty BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

Creed Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge

Creed Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

Beetlejuice Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Beetlejuice Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Creed Food trucks!

Water Tower Recreation Center

Creed Water Tower Recreation Center Food trucks!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Inside Out BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.

Pleasant Playground

Inside Out Pleasant Playground BYO picnic, food trucks, and a book swap.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

Lilo and Stitch BYO picnic.

Trolley Car Diner

Lilo and Stitch Trolley Car Diner BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Mon

Pan BYO picnic.

Julian Abele Park

Pan Julian Abele Park BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 17 Wed

ET Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at FringeArts

ET La Peg at FringeArts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 17 Wed

The Good Dinosaur BYO picnic.

Coxe Park

The Good Dinosaur Coxe Park BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 17 Wed

Aladdin Food trucks on site.

Headhouse at 2nd & Lombard

Aladdin Headhouse at 2nd & Lombard Food trucks on site.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Thu

Inside Out Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Inside Out Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

Zootopia Food trucks!

Water Tower Recreation Center

Zootopia Water Tower Recreation Center Food trucks!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Mon

The SpongeBob Movie BYO picnic.

Inn Yard Park

The SpongeBob Movie Inn Yard Park BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 24 Wed

Attack the Block Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at FringeArts

Attack the Block La Peg at FringeArts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 24 Wed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BYO picnic.

Hagert St. Playground

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Hagert St. Playground BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Thu

Zootopia Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Zootopia Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

Aladdin Games, snacks.

Hawthorne Park

Aladdin Hawthorne Park Games, snacks.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

Finding Nemo Rotating food vendors, local business promotions, BYO picnic.

Clark Park

Finding Nemo Clark Park Rotating food vendors, local business promotions, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Food trucks!

Water Tower Recreation Center

Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Water Tower Recreation Center Food trucks!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Mon

Home BYO picnic.

Pennypack Park

Home Pennypack Park BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 31 Wed

Wet Hot American Summer Food and drink from La Peg and the Hass Biergarten.

La Peg at FringeArts

Wet Hot American Summer La Peg at FringeArts Food and drink from La Peg and the Hass Biergarten.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 31 Wed

Zootopia BYO picnic.

Powers Park

Zootopia Powers Park BYO picnic.

Add
The Alligator People
The Alligator People | 20th Century Fox

September

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

Alligator People Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.
 

Betsy Ross House

Alligator People Betsy Ross House Tour of the Betsy Ross House, BYO picnic.
 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

Creed Rotating food vendors, local business promotions, BYO picnic.

Clark Park

Creed Clark Park Rotating food vendors, local business promotions, BYO picnic.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 9 Fri

Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Rotating food vendors, local business promotions, BYO picnic.

Clark Park

Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Clark Park Rotating food vendors, local business promotions, BYO picnic.

Add


Marielle Mondon is a writer from Philly who will go to at least five of the Star Wars screenings this summer. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @MarielleMondon.

