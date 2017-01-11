Everything You Absolutely Must Do This Winter in Philly

It’s getting to that time of the year again -- scarves are coming out, the days are getting shorter, and the temps are dropping faster than the Eagles in the NFC standings. And while we can’t help the Birds' playoff hopes -- not even Donovan McNabb circa 2000 could at this point -- we can offer you a few fun things to do around town over the next few months that’ll undoubtedly keep your mind off the cold.

Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.