Everything You Absolutely Must Do This Winter in Philly

It’s getting to that time of the year again -- scarves are coming out, the days are getting shorter, and the temps are dropping faster than the Eagles in the NFC standings. And while we can’t help the Birds' playoff hopes -- not even Donovan McNabb circa 2000 could at this point -- we can offer you a few fun things to do around town over the next few months that’ll undoubtedly keep your mind off the cold.
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.
Dec 5 Sat
View Philly from the top The Liberty Observation Deck is officially open to the public with 360-degree views of the city... at 57 stories up in the air. Get those cameras ready.
One Liberty Place
Dec 11 Fri
Celebrate 20 years of SlyFox Sly Fox turns the big 20 this year and is celebrating with a weekend of beer-centric events at their Pottstown & Phoenixville locations.
Sly Fox Brewery - Pottstown & Phoenixville
Dec 12 Sat
Try some beers you’ve never had before at BRU For 12 days in December, Bru will be tapping one to two new kegs per day of specialty barrel aged stouts and porters.
Bru Craft & Wurst
Dec 14 Mon
Eat Filipino food... with a whiskey pairing? A preview of Perlo from Lou Boquila, this pop-up will pair WhistlePig rye whiskey along with Filipino food for an event guaranteed to sell out.
Brewerytown
Dec 16 Wed
Sip with Santa Summer Sips might be over, but on December 16th East Passyunk is throwing a Santa-sponsored excuse for our favorite Wednesday happy hour.
East Passyunk
Dec 17 Thu
Bar crawl your way through Fairmount For the 18th straight year, the Reindeer Romp will run through 12 of our favorite bars in the Fairmount/Art Museum area.
Fairmount
Dec 19 Sat
Bust out that ugly sweater for a fun run Whether it's an actual ugly sweater (made lovingly by grandma) or one you picked up at the mall, join hundreds of other people for the Ugly Sweater 5k in Fairmount Park.
Fairmount
Jan 1 Fri
Party during Philly's version of Mardi Gras aka the Mummers Parade The yearly tradition is still going strong, with a parade during the day and the afterparty heading down Two Street at dark.
Citywide, Pennsport
Jan 14 Thu
Grab some food and drink with George Costanza and Diana Ross Einstein Health Network is celebrating a 150 years with a fancy cocktail event hosted by Jason Alexander, and featuring a performance by Diana Ross.
National Constitution Center
Jan 15 Fri
Try to sample over 300 beers It may seem impossible but you’ll have the option to try one (or all) of the 300 beers samples at the Big Philly Beerfest.
Philadelphia Convention Center
Jan 31 Sun
Rock out at Winter Jam from Radio 104.5 Tickets are available on December 4th for Radio 104.5's first free concert of the year at XFINITY Live! (they will sell out)!
Xfinity Live!
Jan 30 Sat
See some cars you will never be able to afford Car buffs and annoyed girlfriends will head to the Convention Center for a week-long display of the world’s coolest cars.
Philadelphia Convention Center
Feb 16 Tue
Taste the city’s best dishes, from the city’s best chefs At Foobooz’s annual Philly Cooks, you can go on a city-wide culinary crawl with dishes from 30 of the best chefs and restaurants.
Philadelphia Marriott Downtown
Feb 21 Sun
Peek at some Picassos Paintings by Picasso are coming to the Barnes as part of a traveling exhibit focusing on the painter's work during the first world war.
Barnes Foundation
Feb 27 Sat
Have a good time to benefit the Doylestown Fire Department If you aren’t still full from all of the previous food events, head to the Fuge in Warminster and sample from over 50 local breweries, restaurants, wineries, and distilleries.
The Fuge
