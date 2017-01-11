Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do This Winter in Philly

It’s getting to that time of the year again -- scarves are coming out, the days are getting shorter, and the temps are dropping faster than the Eagles in the NFC standings. And while we can’t help the Birds' playoff hopes -- not even Donovan McNabb circa 2000 could at this point -- we can offer you a few fun things to do around town over the next few months that’ll undoubtedly keep your mind off the cold.

Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.

Courtesy of Liberty Observation Deck

Date

Event

Location

Dec 5 Sat

View Philly from the top The Liberty Observation Deck is officially open to the public with 360-degree views of the city... at 57 stories up in the air. Get those cameras ready.

One Liberty Place

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 11 Fri

Celebrate 20 years of SlyFox Sly Fox turns the big 20 this year and is celebrating with a weekend of beer-centric events at their Pottstown & Phoenixville locations.

Sly Fox Brewery - Pottstown & Phoenixville

Add
Bru Craft & Wurst

Date

Event

Location

Dec 12 Sat

Try some beers you’ve never had before at BRU For 12 days in December, Bru will be tapping one to two new kegs per day of specialty barrel aged stouts and porters.

Bru Craft & Wurst

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 14 Mon

Eat Filipino food... with a whiskey pairing? A preview of Perlo from Lou Boquila, this pop-up will pair WhistlePig rye whiskey along with Filipino food for an event guaranteed to sell out.

Brewerytown

Add
East Passyunk Avenue

Date

Event

Location

Dec 16 Wed

Sip with Santa Summer Sips might be over, but on December 16th East Passyunk is throwing a Santa-sponsored excuse for our favorite Wednesday happy hour.

East Passyunk 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Dec 17 Thu

Bar crawl your way through Fairmount For the 18th straight year, the Reindeer Romp will run through 12 of our favorite bars in the Fairmount/Art Museum area.

Fairmount

Add
Flickr/NEPA Scene

Date

Event

Location

Dec 19 Sat

Bust out that ugly sweater for a fun run Whether it's an actual ugly sweater (made lovingly by grandma) or one you picked up at the mall, join hundreds of other people for the Ugly Sweater 5k in Fairmount Park.

Fairmount

Add

Flickr/Vladimir

Date

Event

Location

Jan 1 Fri

Party during Philly's version of Mardi Gras aka the Mummers Parade The yearly tradition is still going strong, with a parade during the day and the afterparty heading down Two Street at dark.

Citywide, Pennsport

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 14 Thu

Grab some food and drink with George Costanza and Diana Ross Einstein Health Network is celebrating a 150 years with a fancy cocktail event hosted by Jason Alexander, and featuring a performance by Diana Ross.

National Constitution Center

Add
BIG Philly Beerfest

Date

Event

Location

Jan 15 Fri

Try to sample over 300 beers It may seem impossible but you’ll have the option to try one (or all) of the 300 beers samples at the Big Philly Beerfest.

Philadelphia Convention Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jan 31 Sun

Rock out at Winter Jam from Radio 104.5 Tickets are available on December 4th for Radio 104.5's first free concert of the year at XFINITY Live! (they will sell out)! 

Xfinity Live!

Add
Philadelphia Auto Show

Date

Event

Location

Jan 30 Sat

See some cars you will never be able to afford Car buffs and annoyed girlfriends will head to the Convention Center for a week-long display of the world’s coolest cars.

Philadelphia Convention Center 

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 16 Tue

Taste the city’s best dishes, from the city’s best chefs At Foobooz’s annual Philly Cooks, you can go on a city-wide culinary crawl with dishes from 30 of the best chefs and restaurants.

Philadelphia Marriott Downtown

Add
Flickr/dslrnovice

Date

Event

Location

Feb 21 Sun

Peek at some Picassos Paintings by Picasso are coming to the Barnes as part of a traveling exhibit focusing on the painter's work during the first world war.

Barnes Foundation

Add

Date

Event

Location

Feb 27 Sat

Have a good time to benefit the Doylestown Fire Department If you aren’t still full from all of the previous food events, head to the Fuge in Warminster and sample from over 50 local breweries, restaurants, wineries, and distilleries.

The Fuge

Add

