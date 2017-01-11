Philly Events You Absolutely Shouldn't Miss This Spring

Sat

Take a bus from one Irish bar to the next You’re never too old for the Erin Express... well, that’s not exactly true, but if you’re looking to drink like a college student on the two weekends before St. Patrick's Day, the Erin Express will take you on a tour of the city's "most Irish" bars (take that as you will).

Cavanaugh's

Take a bus from one Irish bar to the next Cavanaugh's You’re never too old for the Erin Express... well, that’s not exactly true, but if you’re looking to drink like a college student on the two weekends before St. Patrick's Day, the Erin Express will take you on a tour of the city's "most Irish" bars (take that as you will).