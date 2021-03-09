How to (Still) Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Philadelphia

The bad news: For the second year in a row, the pandemic has forced the cancelation of the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The good news: The luck of the Irish is a state of mind and there are still plenty of ways to honor your Irish heritage (real or imagined) without standing shoulder to shoulder in a bar. Throw on your greenest attire and make the most of yet another pandemic St. Paddy’s Day.

Feast on Irish delicacies

For more food of the Irish persuasion, grab some grub from the city’s Irish pubs and bars. Old City’s The Plough and The Stars is open for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as carryout and delivery. Don’t miss their Shepherd’s Pie, Irish-style curries, and battered sausages. Center City hotspot Fado Irish Pub has an expanded patio area in addition to their indoor seating, and plenty of Irish coffee and Guinness. The recently reopened Fergie’s Pub in Center City is ready to pour beers and serve fish and chips for eager patrons in honor of the holiday.

Just a few steps away, McGillin’s brings back their legendary green beer for St. Patrick’s Day, in addition to an Irish potato martini, shepherd’s pie and corned beef, and authentic Irish Stout. They’ll have both indoor and outdoor seating on a first-come, first-serve basis. Over in Rittenhouse Square, The Black Sheep Pub will serve up bangers and mash and fish and chips with plenty of Guinness and Smithwicks to wash it down. The newly reopened Bridget Foy’s will serve up Guinness beef stew, corned beef and cabbage, chocolate whiskey cake, and more the weekend leading up to the holiday on St. Patrick’s Day. Head out to Tacony for an outdoor feast of ham and cabbage, Guinness, and Jameson at Curran’s Irish Inn on Sunday, March 14.

In Midtown Village, the trio of Finn McCool’s Ale House, BRU Craft & Wurst, and Tradesman’s will serve green beer, Irish coffee, bangers and mash, and more for both indoor and outdoor seating and takeout. Or maybe you want to start the festivities early with a hearty Irish brunch of eggs, bangers, bacon, black and white pudding, breakfast potatoes, grilled tomato and Irish baked beans. Hit up Con Murphy’s Pub in Logan Square. Or if NoLibs is more your jam, Jerry’s Bar is serving a brunch with Irish fare, cocktails, and drafts.

If you’re looking to take a little drive, out in King of Prussia,

City Works Eatery & Pour House

in King of Prussia has a special menu of corned beef reuben, shepherd’s pie, limited-time Guiness blends, and special green beer.

Peddler’s Village