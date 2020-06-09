How to Support LGBTQ Businesses in Philadelphia During Pride

Pride month in Philly is here -- a reminder of the power of protest for achieving justice for marginalized communities. This is, of course, especially poignant in the wake of current worldwide protests of police brutality and important because of how hard COVID-19 has affected the LGBTQ community.

Queer workers are more likely to experience a decrease in work hours, compared to the general population, according to a poll from the Human Rights Campaign and research analytics firm PSB Research. Without the performance spaces and watering holes which help foster the city’s LGBTQ community, some are struggling with the loss of physical gatherings.

“Our community is definitely hurting right now and we can’t be together which is difficult,” said local drag performer Eric Jaffe. “Queer friends are more than friends, we’re family members. For the last five years, I’ve spent my life in these spaces and with those people and I didn't really realize how much that meant to me until it was taken away.”

With Pride month here, and large-scale events canceled or turned virtual, there are a number of ways to show love to the Philly queer community, from donating to worthy causes to ordering curbside from your favorite bars and restaurants.