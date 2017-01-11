Events

All of Philly's Outdoor Music Festivals and Concerts Worth Going to This Summer

Published On 04/11/2016
Walk the Moon
Xavi Torrent/WireImage/Getty Images

Besides oppressive heat, two things say summer in Philly like nothing else: beer gardens, and outdoor live music. We’ve got you covered when it comes to the beer part, but now's the time to plan ahead for what acts you’ll catch this summer. Take a peek at the outdoor music festivals and concerts coming your way in the months ahead:

Usher
Usher | Flickr/Kmeron

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Anthony Hamilton & Fantasia Fantasia competed on American Idol back when you used to watch it in 2004. Along with R&B heavy hitter Anthony Hamilton, the outdoor concert season at Mann Center is in full swing.

The Mann Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

The Roots Picnic Philly loves when The Roots show their hometown pride. This year, expect Usher, DMX, Willow Smith, and others, too.

Festival Pier

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Sun

104.5 Summer Block Party One of Philly’s remaining alt-rock stations kicks off its summer concert series; bands are still TBA.

Festival Pier

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Wilco Wilco, one of the biggest modern rock acts/your dad's favorite band that he just discovered, comes to town for a stop on its Star Wars tour.

The Mann Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Lynyrd Skynyrd & Peter Frampton Even if it’s not of your time, you can’t deny that "Sweet Home Alabama" is a quintessential summer anthem.

The Mann Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Rebelution If you’re in the market for some West Coast reggae tunes, this is your jam.

Great Plaza at Penn's Landing

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Twenty One Pilots The band headlines a daylong celebration of 104.5 radio’s ninth birthday.

BB&T Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Sun

Flight of the Conchords Hopefully it won’t be raining on your face.

The Mann Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Ray LaMontagne The somber mountain man returns to Philly to soothe you with his heartache-riddled slow tunes and ashy timbre.

Festival Pier

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Firefly Festival Spend three days finding your inner festival child in the woods of Delaware with headliners like Mumford & Sons, Kings of Leon, Florence & the Machine, and deadmau5.

The Woodlands of Dover, DE

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Taste of Chaos feat. Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, and others If you’re still angsty, and if you’re hair is still everywhere, this lineup of early-aughts emo bands will always get you.

Festival Pier

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Make Music Day Enjoy your usual summer walkabout with music floating from all directions. Musicians will take to the streets throughout Philly’s neighborhoods and busk on restaurant patios, breweries, your intolerable SEPTA stop...

Citywide

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with the Philadelphia Orchestra The Philadelphia Orchestra provides a stunning backdrop to your favorite wizarding movie. If you don’t go, you’ll never know love or friendship, and you will lose your nose and resemble a snake.

The Mann Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Dave Matthews Band It’s summer and you’re drinking Bud Light in a parking lot, which probably means that DMB is probably back in town again.

BB&T Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Paul Simon Go see him bouncing into Graceland.

The Mann Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Tue

Phish Both nights are somehow already sold out, so either scout StubHub (or a scalper), or catch them on the next farewell tour.

The Mann Center

Add
Brendon Urie panic at the disco
Panic! At the Disco | Flickr/alexlisciophotos

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

Wawa Welcome America! Festival Like you’d forget this one. Take to the Parkway for a day of patriotic activities and live music (welcome back to The Roots) followed by fireworks.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Tue

Weezer & Panic! at the Disco Weezer has a new record out, and it's not the worst thing we've ever heard. You should dress just like Buddy Holly for this one.

BB&T Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Vans Warped Tour The annual punk teen favorite, Warped Tour's lineup this year features bands like New Found Glory, Reel Big Fish, Less Than Jake, Yellowcard, and other pop-punk bands... plus Waka Flocka Flame.

BB&T Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Back to the Future with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra The official orchestra of PA’s second-best city represents in the first with a live score of the cult classic film as it plays on the big screen.

The Mann Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Billy Joel Billy gives the Phillies a break for a night.

Citizens Bank Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Sublime Rome, Dirty Heads, Tribal Seeds, and Bleeker will also play.

Festival Pier

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

104.5 Summer Block Party As of publication, the next installment of the concert series has yet to announce its lineup, but you'll probably want to be there.

Festival Pier

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Sun

Pokémon with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Catch another Pittsburgh orchestra performance, this time to the pop-anime stylings of Ash, Misty, and Pikachu.

The Mann Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Brand New and Modest Mouse Both bands will perform complete headlining acts.

The Mann Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

311 with Matisyahu Brought to you by local advocates of sustainable agriculture, Hemp Heals.

Festival Pier

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

XPoNential Music Festival Watch acts like Alabama Shakes, Father John Misty, and The Felice Brothers at WXPN’s annual summer music fest.

BB&T Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

Walk the Moon Come early to catch opener MisterWives.

Festival Pier

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

The Lord of the Rings with the Philadelphia Orchestra LOTR’s score gets a boost from the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The Mann Center

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Wed

Slipknot with Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men Unleash your inner metalhead on the banks of Camden.

BB&T Pavilion

Add
Halsey musician
Halsey | Flickr/DeShaun Craddock

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Deftones Local rock station WMMR hosts this rain-or-shine stop on Deftones' tour supporting their latest record.

Festival Pier

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Sun

104.5 Summer Block Party By August, you know the deal. Stay tuned for lineup details.

Festival Pier

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

Halsey Buy tickets if you were raised on Biggie and Nirvana.

Festival Pier

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Thu

Philadelphia Folk Festival The Philadelphia Folksong Society hasn’t unleashed this year’s lineup, but a few things about the festival remain certain: there will be camping, candlemakers, and puppeteers.

Old Pool Farm

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Sat

Slightly Stoopid The band makes another nod to Star Wars on its "Return of the Red Eye" tour.

Festival Pier

Add
The Weeknd
The Weeknd | Flickr/Kayla Johnson

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Sat

Made in America Festival Jay Z’s annual brainchild always promises the biggest acts of the year, and it’s all in our backyard. Last year, we saw Beyonce, The Weeknd, and J. Cole headlining, so you know 2016 will be just as promising.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Sun

104.5 Summer Block Party The final installment of the concert series made it just under the wire before the official end of summer.

Festival Pier

Add

