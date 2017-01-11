All of Philly's Outdoor Music Festivals and Concerts Worth Going to This Summer

Besides oppressive heat, two things say summer in Philly like nothing else: beer gardens, and outdoor live music. We’ve got you covered when it comes to the beer part, but now's the time to plan ahead for what acts you’ll catch this summer. Take a peek at the outdoor music festivals and concerts coming your way in the months ahead:
More Like This
Jun 3 Fri
Anthony Hamilton & Fantasia The Mann Center Fantasia competed on American Idol back when you used to watch it in 2004. Along with R&B heavy hitter Anthony Hamilton, the outdoor concert season at Mann Center is in full swing.
Jun 4 Sat
The Roots Picnic Festival Pier Philly loves when The Roots show their hometown pride. This year, expect Usher, DMX, Willow Smith, and others, too.
Jun 5 Sun
104.5 Summer Block Party Festival Pier One of Philly’s remaining alt-rock stations kicks off its summer concert series; bands are still TBA.
Jun 4 Sat
Wilco The Mann Center Wilco, one of the biggest modern rock acts/your dad's favorite band that he just discovered, comes to town for a stop on its Star Wars tour.
Jun 10 Fri
Lynyrd Skynyrd & Peter Frampton The Mann Center Even if it’s not of your time, you can’t deny that "Sweet Home Alabama" is a quintessential summer anthem.
Jun 10 Fri
Rebelution Great Plaza at Penn's Landing If you’re in the market for some West Coast reggae tunes, this is your jam.
Jun 11 Sat
Twenty One Pilots BB&T Pavilion The band headlines a daylong celebration of 104.5 radio’s ninth birthday.
Jun 12 Sun
Flight of the Conchords The Mann Center Hopefully it won’t be raining on your face.
Jun 18 Sat
Ray LaMontagne Festival Pier The somber mountain man returns to Philly to soothe you with his heartache-riddled slow tunes and ashy timbre.
Jun 16 Thu
Firefly Festival Spend three days finding your inner festival child in the woods of Delaware with headliners like Mumford & Sons, Kings of Leon, Florence & the Machine, and deadmau5.
Firefly Festival The Woodlands of Dover, DE Spend three days finding your inner festival child in the woods of Delaware with headliners like Mumford & Sons, Kings of Leon, Florence & the Machine, and deadmau5.
Jun 19 Sun
Taste of Chaos feat. Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, and others Festival Pier If you’re still angsty, and if you’re hair is still everywhere, this lineup of early-aughts emo bands will always get you.
Jun 21 Tue
Make Music Day Enjoy your usual summer walkabout with music floating from all directions. Musicians will take to the streets throughout Philly’s neighborhoods and busk on restaurant patios, breweries, your intolerable SEPTA stop...
Make Music Day Citywide Enjoy your usual summer walkabout with music floating from all directions. Musicians will take to the streets throughout Philly’s neighborhoods and busk on restaurant patios, breweries, your intolerable SEPTA stop...
Jun 23 Thu
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with the Philadelphia Orchestra The Mann Center The Philadelphia Orchestra provides a stunning backdrop to your favorite wizarding movie. If you don’t go, you’ll never know love or friendship, and you will lose your nose and resemble a snake.
Jun 24 Fri
Dave Matthews Band BB&T Pavilion It’s summer and you’re drinking Bud Light in a parking lot, which probably means that DMB is probably back in town again.
Jun 25 Sat
Paul Simon The Mann Center Go see him bouncing into Graceland.
Jun 28 Tue
Phish The Mann Center Both nights are somehow already sold out, so either scout StubHub (or a scalper), or catch them on the next farewell tour.
Jul 4 Mon
Wawa Welcome America! Festival Benjamin Franklin Parkway Like you’d forget this one. Take to the Parkway for a day of patriotic activities and live music (welcome back to The Roots) followed by fireworks.
Jul 5 Tue
Weezer & Panic! at the Disco BB&T Pavilion Weezer has a new record out, and it's not the worst thing we've ever heard. You should dress just like Buddy Holly for this one.
Jul 8 Fri
Vans Warped Tour BB&T Pavilion The annual punk teen favorite, Warped Tour's lineup this year features bands like New Found Glory, Reel Big Fish, Less Than Jake, Yellowcard, and other pop-punk bands... plus Waka Flocka Flame.
Jul 9 Sat
Back to the Future with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra The Mann Center The official orchestra of PA’s second-best city represents in the first with a live score of the cult classic film as it plays on the big screen.
Jul 9 Sat
Billy Joel Citizens Bank Park Billy gives the Phillies a break for a night.
Jul 9 Sat
Sublime Festival Pier Rome, Dirty Heads, Tribal Seeds, and Bleeker will also play.
Jul 10 Sun
104.5 Summer Block Party Festival Pier As of publication, the next installment of the concert series has yet to announce its lineup, but you'll probably want to be there.
Jul 10 Sun
Pokémon with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra The Mann Center Catch another Pittsburgh orchestra performance, this time to the pop-anime stylings of Ash, Misty, and Pikachu.
Jul 16 Sat
Brand New and Modest Mouse The Mann Center Both bands will perform complete headlining acts.
Jul 22 Fri
311 with Matisyahu Festival Pier Brought to you by local advocates of sustainable agriculture, Hemp Heals.
Jul 22 Fri
XPoNential Music Festival BB&T Pavilion Watch acts like Alabama Shakes, Father John Misty, and The Felice Brothers at WXPN’s annual summer music fest.
Jul 23 Sat
Walk the Moon Festival Pier Come early to catch opener MisterWives.
Jul 23 Sat
The Lord of the Rings with the Philadelphia Orchestra The Mann Center LOTR’s score gets a boost from the Philadelphia Orchestra.
Jul 27 Wed
Slipknot with Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men BB&T Pavilion Unleash your inner metalhead on the banks of Camden.
Aug 6 Sat
Deftones Festival Pier Local rock station WMMR hosts this rain-or-shine stop on Deftones' tour supporting their latest record.
Aug 7 Sun
104.5 Summer Block Party Festival Pier By August, you know the deal. Stay tuned for lineup details.
Aug 11 Thu
Halsey Festival Pier Buy tickets if you were raised on Biggie and Nirvana.
Aug 18 Thu
Philadelphia Folk Festival Old Pool Farm The Philadelphia Folksong Society hasn’t unleashed this year’s lineup, but a few things about the festival remain certain: there will be camping, candlemakers, and puppeteers.
Aug 20 Sat
Slightly Stoopid Festival Pier The band makes another nod to Star Wars on its "Return of the Red Eye" tour.
Sep 3 Sat
Made in America Festival Benjamin Franklin Parkway Jay Z’s annual brainchild always promises the biggest acts of the year, and it’s all in our backyard. Last year, we saw Beyonce, The Weeknd, and J. Cole headlining, so you know 2016 will be just as promising.
Sep 18 Sun
104.5 Summer Block Party Festival Pier The final installment of the concert series made it just under the wire before the official end of summer.