Events

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Philly This Summer

By Updated On 06/06/2017 at 06:28PM EST By Updated On 06/06/2017 at 06:28PM EST
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts | The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

More Like This

related

Events
The Best Outdoor Movies in NYC This Summer

related

Events
The Ultimate Bay Area Outdoor Summer Concert Guide

related

Events
The Best Rooftop Bars in Boston

related

Events
The Best Rooftop Bars in DC

Trending

related

Watching Jerry Seinfeld Deny Kesha a Hug is Painfully Hilarious

related

These Philly-Style Bagels Are Made With Beer

related

These Nashville Predators Fans Could Not Stop Making Out on Live TV

related

Apple Will Finally Let You Send & Receive Money Like Venmo via Apple Pay

Stuff You'll Like

related

Bandit Steals 180-ft Inflatable Obstacle Course, Will Probably Throw Cool Party

related

Shaq's Weird Toes Caused So Much Chaos Even His Son Apologized

related

This Dude Set a 'Price Is Right' Record and Was So Pumped He Almost Fell Off the Stage

When it gets too hot to move (and thus too smelly to function), the sensible thing to do is sprawl out on a blanket under the stars. Hear us out: All summer long, Philly’s parks and green spaces play host to communal open-air movie screenings from kid-friendly flicks to Oscar-nominated stunners.

More Like This

related

Events
The Best Outdoor Movies in NYC This Summer

related

Events
The Ultimate Bay Area Outdoor Summer Concert Guide

related

Events
The Best Rooftop Bars in Boston

related

Events
The Best Rooftop Bars in DC
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters | Columbia Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 7 Wed

Ghostbusters Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at Fringearts

Ghostbusters La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 8 Thu

Star Wars: Rogue One BYO picnic in the epicenter of a court of bars and restaurants.

The Schmidt’s Commons at the Piazza

Star Wars: Rogue One The Schmidt’s Commons at the Piazza BYO picnic in the epicenter of a court of bars and restaurants.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 8 Thu

Rear Window Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by Wharton Street

Rear Window Schuylkill Banks by Wharton Street Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 14 Wed

Dazed and Confused Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at Fringearts

Dazed and Confused La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Thu

Moana BYO picnic in the epicenter of a court of bars and restaurants.

The Schmidt’s Commons at the Piazza

Moana The Schmidt’s Commons at the Piazza BYO picnic in the epicenter of a court of bars and restaurants.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 15 Thu

Young Frankenstein Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge

Young Frankenstein Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 21 Wed

Jurassic Park Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at Fringearts

Jurassic Park La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

Newsies BYO picnic in the epicenter of a court of bars and restaurants.

The Schmidt’s Commons at the Piazza

Newsies The Schmidt’s Commons at the Piazza BYO picnic in the epicenter of a court of bars and restaurants.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 22 Thu

The Sandlot Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by Wharton Street

The Sandlot Schuylkill Banks by Wharton Street Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 23 Fri

Annie Twilight tour of the garden, kid-friendly.

Bartram’s Garden

Annie Bartram’s Garden Twilight tour of the garden, kid-friendly.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 24 Sat

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return of the King Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The Mann Center

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return of the King The Mann Center Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 28 Wed

E.T.: The Extraterrestrial Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten. 

La Peg at Fringearts

E.T.: The Extraterrestrial La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten. 

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

Charade Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge

Charade Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

TBD BYO picnic in the epicenter of a court of bars and restaurants.

The Schmidt’s Commons at the Piazza

TBD The Schmidt’s Commons at the Piazza BYO picnic in the epicenter of a court of bars and restaurants.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 29 Thu

Despicable Me Food trucks, street fair feel.

Main Street, Manayunk

Despicable Me Main Street, Manayunk Food trucks, street fair feel.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 30 Fri

The Secret Life of Pets BYO picnic, kid friendly.

Hawthorne Park

The Secret Life of Pets Hawthorne Park BYO picnic, kid friendly.

Rocky
Rocky | United Artists

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 2 Sun

Rocky Watching Rocky Balboa in close proximity to the Rocky Balboa statue, pre-movie activities, BYO picnic.

Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Watching Rocky Balboa in close proximity to the Rocky Balboa statue, pre-movie activities, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 3 Mon

Sing SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.

Franklin Square

Sing Franklin Square SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 5 Wed

Back to the Future Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at Fringearts

Back to the Future La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 5 Wed

Captain America: Civil War Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Captain America: Civil War Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 6 Thu

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them BYO picnic in the epicenter of a court of bars and restaurants.

The Schmidt’s Commons at the Piazza

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them The Schmidt’s Commons at the Piazza BYO picnic in the epicenter of a court of bars and restaurants.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 7 Fri

The Giant Claw Tour of the Betsy Ross House, pre-movie Quizzo.

Betsy Ross House

The Giant Claw Betsy Ross House Tour of the Betsy Ross House, pre-movie Quizzo.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 8 Sat

Secret Life of Pets SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.

Franklin Square

Secret Life of Pets Franklin Square SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 12 Wed

The Big Lebowski Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at Fringearts

The Big Lebowski La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 13 Thu

The Big Lebowski Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge

The Big Lebowski Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 13 Thu

Magnificent Seven Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Magnificent Seven Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 13 Thu

Toy Story Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.

Pennypack on the Delaware

Toy Story Pennypack on the Delaware Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 14 Fri

The Secret Life of Pets Twilight tour of the garden, kid-friendly.

Bartram’s Garden

The Secret Life of Pets Bartram’s Garden Twilight tour of the garden, kid-friendly.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 18 Tue

Moana Themed arts and crafts, giveaways, free popcorn, kid-friendly.

XFINITY Live!

Moana XFINITY Live! Themed arts and crafts, giveaways, free popcorn, kid-friendly.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 19 Wed

Friday Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at Fringearts

Friday La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 20 Thu

Finding Dory Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
 

Schuylkill Banks by Wharton Street

Finding Dory Schuylkill Banks by Wharton Street Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
 

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 20 Thu

Star Wars: Rogue One Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Star Wars: Rogue One Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 21 Fri

TBD BYO Picnic

Dilworth Park

TBD Dilworth Park BYO Picnic

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 22 Sat

Jurassic Park Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The Mann Center

Jurassic Park The Mann Center Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 22 Sat

Ferris Bueller's Day Off SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.

Franklin Square

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Franklin Square SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 26 Wed

Clueless Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at Fringearts

Clueless La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 27 Thu

Ratatouille Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill banks by the Walnut Street Bridge

Ratatouille Schuylkill banks by the Walnut Street Bridge Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 27 Thu

Purple Rain Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Purple Rain Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 27 Thu

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.

Pennypack on the Delaware

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Pennypack on the Delaware Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 27 Thu

The Sandlot Food trucks, street fair feel.

Main Street, Manayunk

The Sandlot Main Street, Manayunk Food trucks, street fair feel.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

Harry Potter and the Chamber Of Secrets Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The Mann Center

Harry Potter and the Chamber Of Secrets The Mann Center Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

TBD Spookiness, BYO picnic.

Laurel Hill Cemetery

TBD Laurel Hill Cemetery Spookiness, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 28 Fri

Moana BYO picnic, kid friendly.

Hawthorne Park

Moana Hawthorne Park BYO picnic, kid friendly.

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club | Universal Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 2 Wed

Breakfast Club Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at Fringearts

Breakfast Club La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 3 Thu

Hidden Figures Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by Wharton Street

Hidden Figures Schuylkill Banks by Wharton Street Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 3 Thu

La La Land Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

La La Land Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

Earth vs. The Spider Tour of the Betsy Ross House, pre-movie Quizzo.

Betsy Ross House

Earth vs. The Spider Betsy Ross House Tour of the Betsy Ross House, pre-movie Quizzo.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

TBD Twilight tour of the garden, kid-friendly.

Bartram’s Garden

TBD Bartram’s Garden Twilight tour of the garden, kid-friendly.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

TBD Food truck and family activities.

Water Tower Recreation Center

TBD Water Tower Recreation Center Food truck and family activities.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 4 Fri

TBD BYO picnic.

Dilworth Park

TBD Dilworth Park BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 5 Sat

Lego Batman SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.

Franklin Square

Lego Batman Franklin Square SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 8 Tue

Sing Sit in actual seats. No outside food or beverages.

Dell Music Center

Sing Dell Music Center Sit in actual seats. No outside food or beverages.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 9 Wed

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at Fringearts

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 10 Thu

Jaws Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Schuylkill Banks by Walnut Street Bridge

Jaws Schuylkill Banks by Walnut Street Bridge Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 10 Thu

Kong: Skull Island Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Kong: Skull Island Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 10 Thu

Lilo and Stitch Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.

Pennypack on the Delaware

Lilo and Stitch Pennypack on the Delaware Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

La La Land Dance performance and lessons, food and dessert vendors, BYO picnic.

Clark Park

La La Land Clark Park Dance performance and lessons, food and dessert vendors, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

TBD Food truck and family activities.

Water Tower Recreation Center

TBD Water Tower Recreation Center Food truck and family activities.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 11 Fri

TBD BYO picnic.

Dilworth Park

TBD Dilworth Park BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 16 Wed

The Fifth Element Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at Fringearts

The Fifth Element La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 17 Thu

La La Land Soundtrack brought to you by the Chamber Orchestra Of Philadelphia.

The Mann Center

La La Land The Mann Center Soundtrack brought to you by the Chamber Orchestra Of Philadelphia.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 17 Thu

Beauty and the Beast Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Beauty and the Beast Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 17 Thu

Finding Dory Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.

Pennypack on the Delaware

Finding Dory Pennypack on the Delaware Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

Hidden Figures Outer space activities, food and dessert vendors, BYO picnic.

Clark Park

Hidden Figures Clark Park Outer space activities, food and dessert vendors, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

TBD Spookiness, BYO picnic.

Laurel Hill Cemetery

TBD Laurel Hill Cemetery Spookiness, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

TBD Twilight tour of the garden, kid-friendly.

Bartram’s Garden

TBD Bartram’s Garden Twilight tour of the garden, kid-friendly.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

TBD Food truck and family activities.

Water Tower Recreation Center

TBD Water Tower Recreation Center Food truck and family activities.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 18 Fri

TBD BYO picnic.

Dilworth Park

TBD Dilworth Park BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 19 Sat

Finding Dory SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.

Franklin Square

Finding Dory Franklin Square SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 22 Tue

Moana Sit in actual seats. No outside food or beverages. Backpack giveaway.

Dell Music Center

Moana Dell Music Center Sit in actual seats. No outside food or beverages. Backpack giveaway.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 23 Wed

Independence Day Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at Fringearts

Independence Day La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 24 Thu

Lego Batman Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Lego Batman Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 24 Thu

Jurassic Park Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.

Pennypack on the Delaware

Jurassic Park Pennypack on the Delaware Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

Moana Traditional Hawaiian dance performance, food and dessert vendors, BYO picnic.

Clark Park

Moana Clark Park Traditional Hawaiian dance performance, food and dessert vendors, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

TBD Food truck and family activities.

Water Tower Recreation Center

TBD Water Tower Recreation Center Food truck and family activities.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 25 Fri

Beauty and the Beast BYO picnic, kid friendly.

Hawthorne Park

Beauty and the Beast Hawthorne Park BYO picnic, kid friendly.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 30 Wed

Weekend at Bernie's Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

La Peg at Fringearts

Weekend at Bernie's La Peg at Fringearts Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 31 Thu

Sing Waterfront ambiance.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Sing Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Waterfront ambiance.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 31 Thu

La La Land Food trucks, street fair feel.

Main Street, Manayunk

La La Land Main Street, Manayunk Food trucks, street fair feel.

The Amazing Colossal Man
The Amazing Colossal Man | Malibu Productions

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 1 Fri

The Amazing Colossal Man Tour of the Betsy Ross House, pre-movie Quizzo.

Betsy Ross House

The Amazing Colossal Man Betsy Ross House Tour of the Betsy Ross House, pre-movie Quizzo.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 1 Fri

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Arts and crafts, food and dessert vendors, BYO picnic.

Clark Park

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Clark Park Arts and crafts, food and dessert vendors, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 8 Fri

TBD Spookiness, BYO picnic.

Laurel Hill Cemetery

TBD Laurel Hill Cemetery Spookiness, BYO picnic.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 22 Fri

TBD Twilight tour of the garden, kid-friendly.

Bartram’s Garden

TBD Bartram’s Garden Twilight tour of the garden, kid-friendly.

Sign up here for our daily Philly email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Allie Volpe is a writer based in Philadelphia. She hasn't slept in days. Follow her on Twitter:@allieevolpe

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Outdoor Concerts in Chicago This Summer
JackHyper_Jun16

related

READ MORE
Every Free Outdoor Concert in NYC This Summer
JackHyper_Jun16

related

READ MORE
Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Boston You Really Need to Attend
JackHyper_Jun16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More