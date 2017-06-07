Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Philly This Summer

When it gets too hot to move (and thus too smelly to function), the sensible thing to do is sprawl out on a blanket under the stars. Hear us out: All summer long, Philly’s parks and green spaces play host to communal open-air movie screenings from kid-friendly flicks to Oscar-nominated stunners.
Jun 7 Wed
Ghostbusters Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at Fringearts
Jun 8 Thu
Star Wars: Rogue One BYO picnic in the epicenter of a court of bars and restaurants.
The Schmidt’s Commons at the Piazza
Jun 8 Thu
Rear Window Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Schuylkill Banks by Wharton Street
Jun 14 Wed
Dazed and Confused Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at Fringearts
Jun 15 Thu
Young Frankenstein Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge
Jun 21 Wed
Jurassic Park Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at Fringearts
Jun 22 Thu
The Sandlot Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Schuylkill Banks by Wharton Street
Jun 24 Sat
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return of the King Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The Mann Center
Jun 28 Wed
E.T.: The Extraterrestrial Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at Fringearts
Jun 29 Thu
Despicable Me Food trucks, street fair feel.
Main Street, Manayunk
Jun 30 Fri
The Secret Life of Pets BYO picnic, kid friendly.
Hawthorne Park
Jul 2 Sun
Rocky Watching Rocky Balboa in close proximity to the Rocky Balboa statue, pre-movie activities, BYO picnic.
Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Jul 5 Wed
Back to the Future Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at Fringearts
Jul 5 Wed
Captain America: Civil War Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Jul 6 Thu
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them BYO picnic in the epicenter of a court of bars and restaurants.
The Schmidt’s Commons at the Piazza
Jul 7 Fri
The Giant Claw Tour of the Betsy Ross House, pre-movie Quizzo.
Betsy Ross House
Jul 8 Sat
Secret Life of Pets SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.
Franklin Square
Jul 12 Wed
The Big Lebowski Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at Fringearts
Jul 13 Thu
The Big Lebowski Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut Street Bridge
Jul 13 Thu
Magnificent Seven Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Jul 14 Fri
The Secret Life of Pets Twilight tour of the garden, kid-friendly.
Bartram’s Garden
Jul 20 Thu
Finding Dory
Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Schuylkill Banks by Wharton Street
Jul 20 Thu
Star Wars: Rogue One Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Jul 22 Sat
Jurassic Park Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The Mann Center
Jul 22 Sat
Ferris Bueller's Day Off SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.
Franklin Square
Jul 27 Thu
Ratatouille Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Schuylkill banks by the Walnut Street Bridge
Jul 27 Thu
Purple Rain Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Jul 27 Thu
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.
Pennypack on the Delaware
Jul 27 Thu
The Sandlot Food trucks, street fair feel.
Main Street, Manayunk
Jul 28 Fri
Harry Potter and the Chamber Of Secrets Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The Mann Center
Aug 2 Wed
Breakfast Club Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at Fringearts
Aug 3 Thu
Hidden Figures Snacks and beverages, raffles, BYO picnic.
Schuylkill Banks by Wharton Street
Aug 3 Thu
La La Land Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Aug 4 Fri
Earth vs. The Spider Tour of the Betsy Ross House, pre-movie Quizzo.
Betsy Ross House
Aug 5 Sat
Lego Batman SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.
Franklin Square
Aug 9 Wed
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at Fringearts
Aug 10 Thu
Kong: Skull Island Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Aug 10 Thu
Lilo and Stitch Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.
Pennypack on the Delaware
Aug 11 Fri
La La Land Dance performance and lessons, food and dessert vendors, BYO picnic.
Clark Park
Aug 16 Wed
The Fifth Element Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at Fringearts
Aug 17 Thu
La La Land Soundtrack brought to you by the Chamber Orchestra Of Philadelphia.
The Mann Center
Aug 17 Thu
Beauty and the Beast Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Aug 17 Thu
Finding Dory Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.
Pennypack on the Delaware
Aug 18 Fri
Hidden Figures Outer space activities, food and dessert vendors, BYO picnic.
Clark Park
Aug 19 Sat
Finding Dory SquareBurger, mini golf, and the Parx Liberty Carousel.
Franklin Square
Aug 23 Wed
Independence Day Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at Fringearts
Aug 24 Thu
Lego Batman Waterfront ambiance.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
Aug 24 Thu
Jurassic Park Kid-friendly, BYO picnic.
Pennypack on the Delaware
Aug 25 Fri
Beauty and the Beast BYO picnic, kid friendly.
Hawthorne Park
Aug 30 Wed
Weekend at Bernie's Food and drink from La Peg and the Haas Biergarten.
La Peg at Fringearts
Aug 31 Thu
La La Land Food trucks, street fair feel.
Main Street, Manayunk
Sep 1 Fri
The Amazing Colossal Man Tour of the Betsy Ross House, pre-movie Quizzo.
Betsy Ross House
Sep 1 Fri
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Arts and crafts, food and dessert vendors, BYO picnic.
Clark Park
Sign up here for our daily Philly email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.