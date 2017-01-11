What You Should Absolutely Be Doing in Philly This Summer

Drink as Ben Franklin did Do your forefathers a solid and, as Hamilton would sing, raise a glass to freedom. A Ben Franklin impersonator will lead you to historical drinking holes on Tippler's Tour and Colonial Bar Crawl while giving lessons on Philly's long tradition of being the best beer city ever.

Independence Visitor Center

Drink as Ben Franklin did Independence Visitor Center Do your forefathers a solid and, as Hamilton would sing, raise a glass to freedom. A Ben Franklin impersonator will lead you to historical drinking holes on Tippler's Tour and Colonial Bar Crawl while giving lessons on Philly's long tradition of being the best beer city ever.