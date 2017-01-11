What You Should Absolutely Be Doing in Philly This Summer

You only have so many evenings and weekends to take advantage of warm weather in Philly. To aid you in nailing the memorability of summer 2016, we’ve rounded up the very best outdoor pop-ups, street festivals, and food events to hit up when you and your friends have already done the beer garden and rooftop bar circuits.
May
May 26-Aug 11
Drink as Ben Franklin did Do your forefathers a solid and, as Hamilton would sing, raise a glass to freedom. A Ben Franklin impersonator will lead you to historical drinking holes on Tippler's Tour and Colonial Bar Crawl while giving lessons on Philly's long tradition of being the best beer city ever.
May 27-Sep 25
Go rollerskating For the second year, the waterfront will host RiverRink's summer alternative to ice skating. A colorful course of mini golf is new to this year's Summerfest.
May 27-Oct 21
Explore the Magic Gardens at night Every fourth Friday from now until pumpkin flavors overtake our beers, experience the Philly Magic Gardens at dusk through Twilight in the Gardens. Each month, a different musical performance and craft will be shared with guests, who are welcome to BYO picnic for the night.
May 31-Jun 25
Visit the new digs of one of Philly's most popular beer gardens One of the popular stops at Center City District Sips last year was Uptown Beer Garden, and now the U-Bahn/Brü space is back for the season, upgraded with expanded outdoor space where you can try charred octopus and wash it down with a Moscow mule.
May 31-Sep 25
Indulge on lobster rolls Not to be outdone by La Peg’s new American comfort food menu, the outdoor space overlooking the Ben Franklin bridge will host chef Peter Woolsey’s New England-inspired Seafood Shack, serving up lobster rolls, fish & chips, and all the blood orange margaritas your heart desires -- or at least as the weather permits. Expect outdoor film screenings and concerts throughout the summer.
May 31-Sep 25
Relax at a waterfront pop-up Spruce Street Harbor Park continues to be the most dominating seasonal pop-up for its third year, now with more hammocks (that you can reserve online), food vendors, and activities. Book the hammock lounge for private parties, or take advantage of Chickie’s & Pete’s brand-new summer location near the harbor.
May 31-Oct 1
Find a new Mario Kart challenger On Mondays throughout the summer, stop by the newly reopened Drury Beer Garden (attached to Opa) for Retro Game Night. Enjoy local bottles and endless mussels with a side of your favorite old-school video games, like Nintendo 64’s Mario Kart. Let’s-a go!
June
Jun 1-Sep 28
Sip discounted wine at your favorite bars Everyone’s favorite hump day treat is back this summer with discounted drink & appetizer specials at your favorite Center City bars and restaurants every Wednesday. Check in to see which spots are participating in Center City District Sips.
Jun 3-12
Drink beer all. week. long. The annual beer-filled celebration that is Philly Beer Week kicks off at the Fillmore, where you can start chasing the Hammer of Glory all around the city, or just check out your favorite beer haunts for special events.
Jun 4 Sat
House pancakes, check out art Over 75 emerging artists across all kinds of mediums -- including body painting and live music -- exhibit their work at the Pancakes & Booze Art Show, all with a buffet of endless pancakes.
Jun 9 Thu
Party with the Phillies If you’re longing for a sighting of the Phillie Phanatic and a tub of crab fries without having to worry about whether the Phillies will actually win, the Phillies Phestival is the perfect opportunity to experience all the magic of a baseball game (plus autograph opportunities) without enduring an actual game.
Jun 23 Thu
Stuff yourself with street food An endless supply of food trucks, brewers, and other vendors will take over Callowhill for Night Market, which hosts dozens of performances and games.
Jun 26 Sun
Eat a trillion sliders The very best burger-makers in the city bring their A-game to this annual competition, where a $35 ticket gets you a sampling of dozens of burgers and, new to this year’s competition, samplings from a taco takedown.
July
Jul 4 Mon
Party on the Parkway As usual, you can expect Independence Day to dissolve into all the traditions that overtake the Ben Franklin Parkway every year: fireworks, Questlove, and Wawa. This year you can also expect athletes stopping by on the Road to Rio.
Jul 16 Sat
Vive la France! Eat all the cake you can catch (err, Tastykakes) at Bastille Day. Marie Antoinette impersonators will storm Eastern State Penitentiary, along with Napoleon, Joan of Arc, and Ben Franklin, to celebrate everything vaguely related to French revolution.
Jul 16 Sat
Drink at the zoo The Summer Ale Festival has all your favorite parts of a Philly beer fest -- unlimited samples of brews to try, all your favorite food trucks -- plus all the exotic cats and apes at the zoo. A ticket also includes shuttle service from 30th St.
Jul 22-27
Don't go to the DNC In honor of the DNC setting up shop in Philly this summer, the Convention Center will host PoliticalFest, its own homage to US history in a six-day (nonpartisan) ticketed event with special events and exhibits of historical locations throughout the city.
Jul 30 Sat
Eat ribs, brisket, pulled pork, chicken... Over 40 rib-happy vendors head to the ballpark this summer for Philly's BBQ Fest, where tickets (ranging $50-$75) get you 10 BBQ samples, two Phillies game tickets, and VIP roof access. A beer garden, musical performances, and food trucks will also be there.
August
Aug 7 Sun
Walk freely down 2nd St From Germantown to Green St, NoLibs will host the annual 2nd Street Festival with locally focused food, art, and games. Expect four stages of music and over 150 vendors, rain or shine.
September
Sep 1 Thu
Pack in street eats An endless supply of food trucks, brewers, and other vendors will take over West Philly at night, hosting dozens of performances and games.
Sep 3-4
Go to Made in America Philly owes Jay Z for making our city the go-to destination for Labor Day. This year’s line-up that's slated to perform on the Parkway is not yet announced, but that doesn’t mean early bird tickets aren’t available.
