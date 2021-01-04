Things We’re Looking Forward to in Philly in 2021

What a decade 2020 has been. In a year where so much has changed—for better and for, uh, not better—there’s only so much reflection we can do. Instead, let’s look to the future. A 2021 where things aren’t so dire and semblances of Philadelphia, old and new, emerge from the fiery hellscape that was 2020. With the highest hopes and best intentions, here’s what we’re looking forward to in Philly next year, from the return of live music (fingers crossed!) to new spins on storied institutions.

Usually held in late February or early March at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Philadelphia Flower Show will take place outdoors for the first time ever in its nearly 200-year history. Taking place this year in June at JFK Park in South Philly, the show will follow the theme of “Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece,” so expect lush displays and floral designs to punctuate the sprawling park.The stadium area is set to get a little more crowded in 2021 when the Live! Casino and Hotel opens early next year on Packer Avenue. The casino will boast more than 150 table games and over 2,000 slot machines on which to try your luck. Some hotel rooms will offer prime views of the sports stadiums, others of the skyline. As for the eats, chow down at Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint, Guy’s Burger Joint, Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, Sangkee Noodle Bar and Kitchen, Termini Bros., and Luk Fu Noodles and Dim Sum.