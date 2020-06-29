How to Celebrate Fourth of July in Philly With or Without Fireworks

The COVID-19 pandemic has thwarted many of the world’s plans this year, from canceled concerts to shuttered restaurants. Usually, Philly goes all out for the Fourth of July with a week of events -- like the famous Wawa Welcome America festival -- leading up to the holiday, including live performances and community parties. Much of that in-person fun is canceled, but the show(s) will go on, equipped for a social distancing world, meaning all events will be held virtually and, sadly, no fireworks. While Independence Day may look different this year, there are a number of ways to stream and celebrate America, in the town that started it all.

Enjoy online concerts all weekend long

Usually taking over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the Wawa Welcome America is going virtual this year. Starting Sunday, June 28, daily concerts will be streamed live on NBC10’s social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube) starting at 7pm each night. Highlights include gospel and hymn performances from Zak Williams & 1/Akord, a patriotic program from the Philadelphia Orchestra, and a concert from the Philadelphia POPS featuring Philly native and Broadway star Allison Blackwell, trumpeter and POPS artistic director for jazz Terell Stafford, and vocalist Michael Cavanaugh.

The week culminates with an all-day lineup of entertainment for Independence Day. Local hits station Q102 will live stream pop tunes starting at noon. At 3pm, Mina SayWhat of 100.3 RnB will host a two-hour block of performances and, at 5pm, a lineup curated by Philadelphia Music Ambassador Chill Moody takes the virtual stage including Lester London, LiMM, DioMara, Great Time, and Hank McCoy.

The day’s crowning event is a concert starring Tony, Emmy, and Grammy award-winning singer and actress Cynthia Erivo (accompanied by the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia) and musician and actor Jason Derulo. While the artists will perform live from The Met, the concert hall will be empty. Viewers can tune in at 8pm on NBC10 and Telemundo62 to watch the concert.

While there won’t be any IRL fireworks to gaze upon this year, a recording of last year’s fireworks display over the art museum will be broadcast during the concert.