Every Outdoor Movie in Philly This Summer, Now in One Calendar

We’ve already proved that drinking is better when you do it outdoors, but you know what else is? Everything. Including movies, which is why we’ve rounded up every single film playing outside this summer, and put ‘em one helpful calendar, organized by date. You’re welcome...
Jun 18 Thu
The Wizard of Oz Grays Ferry Crescent Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages
Jun 24 Wed
Muppets Take Manhattan South Street Headhouse District Amenities: Food from Nomad Pizza, Spot Burgers, the Cow and the Curd, and Sweet Box
Jun 25 Thu
The Godfather The Mann Center Amenities: Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra
Jun 25 Thu
Stand by Me Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut St Bridge Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages
Jun 27 Sat
The Last Man On Earth Laurel Hill Cemetery Amenities: BYO picnic, spooky ambiance; bring a blankie
Jul 2 Thu
The Sixth Sense Rittenhouse Square Amenities: BYO picnic
Jul 3 Fri
Not of This Earth Betsy Ross House Amenities: Free house tour!
Jul 9 Thu
Safety Not Guaranteed Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut St Bridge Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages
Jul 16 Thu
The Lego Movie Grays Ferry Crescent Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages
Jul 16 Thu
The Wizard of Oz Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront ambiance
Jul 23 Thu
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut St Bridge Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages
Jul 23 Thu
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Mann Center Amenities: Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra
Jul 23 Thu
Back to the Future Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront ambiance and '80s nostalgia
Jul 30 Thu
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure Paine’s Park Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages
Jul 31 Fri
Big Hero 6 Hawthorne Park Amenities: Games, snacks
Aug 7 Fri
It Conquered the World Betsy Ross House Amenities: Free house tour!
Aug 11 Tue
The Princess Bride Gorgas Park Amenities: BYO picnic, water ice
Aug 13 Thu
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Grays Ferry Crescent Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages
Aug 13 Thu
The Lego Movie Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront ambiance, nerds
Aug 20 Thu
Guardians of the Galaxy Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut St Bridge Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages
Aug 20 Thu
Cinderella Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront ambiance
Aug 25 Tue
The Empire Strikes Back Gorgas Park Amenities: BYO picnic, water ice
Aug 27 Thu
Guardians of the Galaxy Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront ambiance, Andy Dwyer
Sep 2 Wed
That’s Entertainment South Street Headhouse District Amenities: Food from Nomad Pizza, Spot Burgers, the Cow and the Curd, and Sweet Box