Every Outdoor Movie in Philly This Summer, Now in One Calendar

The Mann Center

We’ve already proved that drinking is better when you do it outdoors, but you know what else is? Everything. Including movies, which is why we’ve rounded up every single film playing outside this summer, and put ‘em one helpful calendar, organized by date. You’re welcome...

MGM

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

The Wizard of Oz Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Grays Ferry Crescent

The Wizard of Oz Grays Ferry Crescent Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

Muppets Take Manhattan Amenities: Food from Nomad Pizza, Spot Burgers, the Cow and the Curd, and Sweet Box

South Street Headhouse District

Muppets Take Manhattan South Street Headhouse District Amenities: Food from Nomad Pizza, Spot Burgers, the Cow and the Curd, and Sweet Box

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

The Godfather Amenities: Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra

The Mann Center

The Godfather The Mann Center Amenities: Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Stand by Me Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut St Bridge

Stand by Me Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut St Bridge Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

Annie Amenities: Games, snacks, autotuned showtunes

Hawthorne Park

Annie Hawthorne Park Amenities: Games, snacks, autotuned showtunes

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

The Last Man On Earth Amenities: BYO picnic, spooky ambiance; bring a blankie

Laurel Hill Cemetery

The Last Man On Earth Laurel Hill Cemetery Amenities: BYO picnic, spooky ambiance; bring a blankie

New Line Cinema

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Rocky Amenities: Being at the most famous scene of the movie; Wawa!

The Art Museum Steps

Rocky The Art Museum Steps Amenities: Being at the most famous scene of the movie; Wawa!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

The Sixth Sense Amenities: BYO picnic

Rittenhouse Square

The Sixth Sense Rittenhouse Square Amenities: BYO picnic

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Not of This Earth Amenities: Free house tour!

Betsy Ross House

Not of This Earth Betsy Ross House Amenities: Free house tour!

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Hairspray Amenities: Food from Nomad Pizza, Spot Burgers, the Cow and the Curd, and Sweet Box

South Street Headhouse District

Hairspray South Street Headhouse District Amenities: Food from Nomad Pizza, Spot Burgers, the Cow and the Curd, and Sweet Box

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Safety Not Guaranteed Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut St Bridge

Safety Not Guaranteed Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut St Bridge Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Goonies Amenities: Waterfront fanciness

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Goonies Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront fanciness

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

The Lego Movie Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Grays Ferry Crescent

The Lego Movie Grays Ferry Crescent Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

The Wizard of Oz Amenities: Waterfront ambiance

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

The Wizard of Oz Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront ambiance

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut St Bridge

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut St Bridge Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Amenities: Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra

The Mann Center

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Mann Center Amenities: Soundtrack brought to you by the Philadelphia Orchestra

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Back to the Future Amenities: Waterfront ambiance and '80s nostalgia

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Back to the Future Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront ambiance and '80s nostalgia

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Paine’s Park

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure Paine’s Park Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Home Amenities: Waterfront ambiance

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Home Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront ambiance

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Games, snacks

Hawthorne Park

Big Hero 6 Hawthorne Park Amenities: Games, snacks

Universal Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Wed

E.T. Amenities: Food from Nomad Pizza, Spot Burgers, the Cow and the Curd, and Sweet Box

South Street Headhouse District

E.T. South Street Headhouse District Amenities: Food from Nomad Pizza, Spot Burgers, the Cow and the Curd, and Sweet Box

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Tangled Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Tangled Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Annie Amenities: Waterfront ambiance

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Annie Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront ambiance

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

It Conquered the World Amenities: Free house tour!

Betsy Ross House

It Conquered the World Betsy Ross House Amenities: Free house tour!

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Tue

The Princess Bride Amenities: BYO picnic, water ice

Gorgas Park

The Princess Bride Gorgas Park Amenities: BYO picnic, water ice

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Grays Ferry Crescent

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Grays Ferry Crescent Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

The Lego Movie Amenities: Waterfront ambiance, nerds

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

The Lego Movie Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront ambiance, nerds

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Wed

Mamma Mia Amenities: Food from Nomad Pizza, Spot Burgers, the Cow and the Curd, and Sweet Box

South Street Headhouse District

Mamma Mia South Street Headhouse District Amenities: Food from Nomad Pizza, Spot Burgers, the Cow and the Curd, and Sweet Box

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut St Bridge

Guardians of the Galaxy Schuylkill Banks by the Walnut St Bridge Amenities: BYO picnic, snacks, beverages

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Cinderella Amenities: Waterfront ambiance

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Cinderella Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront ambiance

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

TBA Amenities: BYO picnic, spooky ambiance; bring a blankie

Laurel Hill Cemetery

TBA Laurel Hill Cemetery Amenities: BYO picnic, spooky ambiance; bring a blankie

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Tue

The Empire Strikes Back Amenities: BYO picnic, water ice

Gorgas Park

The Empire Strikes Back Gorgas Park Amenities: BYO picnic, water ice

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Waterfront ambiance, Andy Dwyer

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Guardians of the Galaxy Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing Amenities: Waterfront ambiance, Andy Dwyer

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Fri

Toy Story Amenities: Games, snacks... to infinity, and beyond!

Hawthorne Park

Toy Story Hawthorne Park Amenities: Games, snacks... to infinity, and beyond!

MGM

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Wed

That’s Entertainment Amenities: Food from Nomad Pizza, Spot Burgers, the Cow and the Curd, and Sweet Box

South Street Headhouse District

That’s Entertainment South Street Headhouse District Amenities: Food from Nomad Pizza, Spot Burgers, the Cow and the Curd, and Sweet Box

