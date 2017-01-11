11 Philly Events You Absolutely Can’t Miss This Summer

We’ve already told you about the 50 things you’ve got to do in Philly before you die. But what should you do in, like, July? Or August? Don’t worry, here’s our list of 11 can’t-miss Philly events going down this summer.
More Like This
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17-Sep 4
Visit Philly Beer Garden Series Running from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Visit Philly Beer Garden Series returns for its second year, with weekly happy hour specials at a rotating cast of the city's favorite beer gardens. Happy hour specials on food and drink will run from 5-8pm each night, which means that even people working a full day can actually get a happy hour drink after work.
Multiple locations
Visit Philly Beer Garden Series Multiple locations Running from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Visit Philly Beer Garden Series returns for its second year, with weekly happy hour specials at a rotating cast of the city's favorite beer gardens. Happy hour specials on food and drink will run from 5-8pm each night, which means that even people working a full day can actually get a happy hour drink after work.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Manayunk Arts Festival Looking to spruce up the apartment with some “cheap” art? While you could always head to Ikea for one of its oversized, stock prints, you might as well stop by Manayunk the weekend of June 20th for the 26th Annual Arts Festival, where there will be over 300 vendors selling all forms of one-of-a-kind goods.
Manayunk
Manayunk Arts Festival Manayunk Looking to spruce up the apartment with some “cheap” art? While you could always head to Ikea for one of its oversized, stock prints, you might as well stop by Manayunk the weekend of June 20th for the 26th Annual Arts Festival, where there will be over 300 vendors selling all forms of one-of-a-kind goods.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Wed
Philly @ the Movies While there are tons of free outdoor movie showings this summer, the Philly @ Movies series has public showings at what are unquestionably the best locations around the city. For the closing night of the series, you can watch Rocky (the first one!) right on the famous steps of the Art Museum. Admission is free but we recommend getting there early to snag a ringside seat.
Art Museum steps
Philly @ the Movies Art Museum steps While there are tons of free outdoor movie showings this summer, the Philly @ Movies series has public showings at what are unquestionably the best locations around the city. For the closing night of the series, you can watch Rocky (the first one!) right on the famous steps of the Art Museum. Admission is free but we recommend getting there early to snag a ringside seat.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Thu
Wawa Hoagie Day Two words: free hoagies! As part of Wawa’s Welcome America fest, it will be giving away five tons of free hoagies from 12-1:30pm. And, once you’re done with your free hoagie, tickets to the National Constitution Center will be gratis all day too, also thanks to Wawa.
Independence Mall
Wawa Hoagie Day Independence Mall Two words: free hoagies! As part of Wawa’s Welcome America fest, it will be giving away five tons of free hoagies from 12-1:30pm. And, once you’re done with your free hoagie, tickets to the National Constitution Center will be gratis all day too, also thanks to Wawa.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Bastille Day at Eastern State Penitentiary Fairmount’s premier block party, Bastille Day returns to Eastern State Penitentiary for an all-day celebration of storming of the Bastille (and the start of the French Revolution). Starting around noon and lasting until the late evening, the highlight of the day is a performance by The Bearded Ladies cabaret show, which caps off with a call to “let them eat cake,” at which point over 2,000 Tastykakes will rain down from the roof of the penitentiary.
Bastille Day at Eastern State Penitentiary Eastern State Penitentiary Fairmount’s premier block party, Bastille Day returns to Eastern State Penitentiary for an all-day celebration of storming of the Bastille (and the start of the French Revolution). Starting around noon and lasting until the late evening, the highlight of the day is a performance by The Bearded Ladies cabaret show, which caps off with a call to “let them eat cake,” at which point over 2,000 Tastykakes will rain down from the roof of the penitentiary.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival Want to sample over 40 different beers in the presence of some wild animals? Then head to Field House on a Saturday night. Just kidding! Head to the Philly Zoo on the night of July 25th for the Summer Ale Festival, an after-hours event featuring unlimited beer samplings from some of the area’s top breweries.
Philadelphia Zoo
Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival Philadelphia Zoo Want to sample over 40 different beers in the presence of some wild animals? Then head to Field House on a Saturday night. Just kidding! Head to the Philly Zoo on the night of July 25th for the Summer Ale Festival, an after-hours event featuring unlimited beer samplings from some of the area’s top breweries.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Summerfest Live! Held at Xfinity Live!, Summerfest boasts unlimited samplings of over 150 beers, live music all day, and all sorts of prizes and activities to keep you occupied between sips.
Summerfest Live! Xfinity Live! Held at Xfinity Live!, Summerfest boasts unlimited samplings of over 150 beers, live music all day, and all sorts of prizes and activities to keep you occupied between sips.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Gold Cup Finals Held every two years, the Gold Cup is North America’s mini World Cup, pitting the top countries from CONCACAF against each other in tournament play. Philly was lucky enough to get the finals matches this year, so here’s hoping for a US vs. Mexico showdown on July 26th.
Gold Cup Finals Lincoln FInancial Field Held every two years, the Gold Cup is North America’s mini World Cup, pitting the top countries from CONCACAF against each other in tournament play. Philly was lucky enough to get the finals matches this year, so here’s hoping for a US vs. Mexico showdown on July 26th.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 2 Sun
2nd Street Festival
Because Sundays don't have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
Hit up N 2nd between Germantown and Green Streets for the annual 2nd Street Festival, a massive block party brought to you by local businesses. There'll be massive amounts (read: three stages' worth) of live music, food, craft vendors, and so much more.
N 2nd St
2nd Street Festival
N 2nd St
Because Sundays don't have to be all about rest, we teamed up with Hyundai for a special recommendation:
Hit up N 2nd between Germantown and Green Streets for the annual 2nd Street Festival, a massive block party brought to you by local businesses. There'll be massive amounts (read: three stages' worth) of live music, food, craft vendors, and so much more.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Thu
Diner en Blanc This year, over 10,000 people dressed in white will descend on a secret location around the city for Diner en Blanc, a pop-up dining event, to which they’re expected to bring their own food, wine, tables, and place settings... so why pay money to attend a glorified picnic? Well, last year’s event was held in the middle of Broad St right in the shadow of City Hall, and when else will you have an opportunity to have dinner in one of the most picturesque spots in the city? Details of this year’s event, are of course, still under close guard.
TBD
Diner en Blanc TBD This year, over 10,000 people dressed in white will descend on a secret location around the city for Diner en Blanc, a pop-up dining event, to which they’re expected to bring their own food, wine, tables, and place settings... so why pay money to attend a glorified picnic? Well, last year’s event was held in the middle of Broad St right in the shadow of City Hall, and when else will you have an opportunity to have dinner in one of the most picturesque spots in the city? Details of this year’s event, are of course, still under close guard.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 3 Thu
Fringe Festival If the name didn’t explain it to you, the events/performances/music here are best described as... um, avant-garde, which makes the festival a good opportunity to experience something that may be out of your wheel house (or comfort zone).
Multiple locations
Fringe Festival Multiple locations If the name didn’t explain it to you, the events/performances/music here are best described as... um, avant-garde, which makes the festival a good opportunity to experience something that may be out of your wheel house (or comfort zone).
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Made in America Festival Love it or hate it, Made in America is Philly’s premier summertime concert, attracting a who’s who of the best top 40 music acts over two days, during which thousands of concertgoers will descend on the city. The event can be a big PITA if you are trying to live a normal life, so unless you’re hitting the shore that weekend, you might as well go see the undoubtedly hip-hop-heavy lineup.
Ben Franklin Parkway
Made in America Festival Ben Franklin Parkway Love it or hate it, Made in America is Philly’s premier summertime concert, attracting a who’s who of the best top 40 music acts over two days, during which thousands of concertgoers will descend on the city. The event can be a big PITA if you are trying to live a normal life, so unless you’re hitting the shore that weekend, you might as well go see the undoubtedly hip-hop-heavy lineup.