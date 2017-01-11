8 Ways to Have a Not-Sloppy St. Patrick’s Day in Philly

Nothing quite shapes Philly for a day (or many weekends) like St. Patrick’s Day. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to celebrate without getting stuck in the thick of the mayhem, culminating in a Villanova student's puke all over your shoes. For those who still wish to celebrate (while keeping their bad decisions to a minimum), we have the St. Paddy’s Day road map for you.
Mar 14-20
Score limited edition desserts at Shake Shack One of Philly’s favorite burger joints refuses to miss out on the Irish celebrations, rolling out a mint chocolate custard the week of the holiday. Think of it as an alternative to a certain frothy, green, fast-food shake you see every year around this time.
Shake Shack
Mar 15 Tue
Forget not the Ides of March If you’re looking for another March holiday to celebrate (but missed Pi Day), why not observe the Ides of March, especially if it means special wine tastings? Take a tour of Rome at Jet Wine Bar, with wines that represent every phase of Julius Caesar's life, before everyone realized they should just stab him.
Jet Wine Bar
Mar 17 Thu
Wake up to an Irish breakfast The quintessential Old City bar, The Plough & the Stars, is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast. Start your holiday in the style of the motherland, from 10:30am through the afternoon. This means eggs, bangers, Irish bacon, pudding, grilled tomato, toast, and (likely) lots and lots of beer. Wholesome!
Mar 17 Thu
Take a festive bike ride to Yards Brewing Co If you plan on observing the Irish holiday via beer, consider doing it with one of Philly’s favorite brewers. The best part: you'll be burning calories on the way there, making your holiday drinking that much more justified. A group of bike enthusiasts (any level welcome, and you can rent an Indego if you’re bikeless) will be setting the trail from Eakins Oval to the brewery for a holiday ride.
Eakins Oval
Mar 17 Thu
Dance to bagpipe jams and drink whiskey on South St Irish food specials are 'round the clock at Bridget Foy’s now through St. Patrick’s Day. Prepare your stomach and spirit for the parade of proud Irishmen and -women in traditional dress, bagpipes at their sides. If that’s not enough, you can also try whiskey tasting flights for $15.
Mar 17 Thu
Groove to Irish folk music Kung Fu Necktie, one of Fishtown’s best bars and teeny music venues, welcomes local band Mass Folk Commons, which takes direct influence from The Dubliners, The Pogues, and other Irish groups to create their own take on modern folk rock.
Kung Fu Necktie
Mar 17 Thu
Get your Irish food and brews in the city’s oldest Irish pub Of course, no St. Patrick’s Day celebration is complete without a trip to McGillin’s Olde Ale House, no matter how much you convinced yourself you wanted to avoid the crowds. Timing is crucial here, as the bar opens at 10am, an hour earlier than usual, to get the day started right. Get there early enough and you may still have the quintessential Philly St. Paddy’s Day experience before the place fills up for the night.
Mar 17 Thu
Experiment with green wine If the green-clad crowds stumbling on the sidewalks are too much for you, take a drive outside the city to Chadds Ford and take in the rolling green views while sipping on green wine. Though an unusually tinted wine may seem more questionable than its dyed beer counterpart, you have good reason to trust the wino experts at Penns Woods Winery, especially for $5 a glass.
