8 Ways to Have a Not-Sloppy St. Patrick’s Day in Philly

Take a festive bike ride to Yards Brewing Co If you plan on observing the Irish holiday via beer, consider doing it with one of Philly’s favorite brewers. The best part: you'll be burning calories on the way there, making your holiday drinking that much more justified. A group of bike enthusiasts (any level welcome, and you can rent an Indego if you’re bikeless) will be setting the trail from Eakins Oval to the brewery for a holiday ride.

