Events

8 Ways to Have a Not-Sloppy St. Patrick’s Day in Philly

By Published On 03/14/2016 By Published On 03/14/2016
st. patrick's day parade philadelphia bridget foy's bagpipes
Bridget Foy's

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

Nothing quite shapes Philly for a day (or many weekends) like St. Patrick’s Day. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to celebrate without getting stuck in the thick of the mayhem, culminating in a Villanova student's puke all over your shoes. For those who still wish to celebrate (while keeping their bad decisions to a minimum), we have the St. Paddy’s Day road map for you.

Related

related

19 Essential Apps for Living in Philly

related

Photographing Philly: 5 Years of Street Art, Abandoned Buildings & Green Spaces

related

The 7 Coolest Jobs in Philadelphia

related

19 Essential Apps for Living in Philly
shake shack irish fries st. patrick's day
Shake Shack

Date

Event

Location

Mar 14-20

Score limited edition desserts at Shake Shack One of Philly’s favorite burger joints refuses to miss out on the Irish celebrations, rolling out a mint chocolate custard the week of the holiday. Think of it as an alternative to a certain frothy, green, fast-food shake you see every year around this time.

Shake Shack

Score limited edition desserts at Shake Shack Shake Shack One of Philly’s favorite burger joints refuses to miss out on the Irish celebrations, rolling out a mint chocolate custard the week of the holiday. Think of it as an alternative to a certain frothy, green, fast-food shake you see every year around this time.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 15 Tue

Forget not the Ides of March If you’re looking for another March holiday to celebrate (but missed Pi Day), why not observe the Ides of March, especially if it means special wine tastings? Take a tour of Rome at Jet Wine Bar, with wines that represent every phase of Julius Caesar's life, before everyone realized they should just stab him.

Jet Wine Bar

Forget not the Ides of March Jet Wine Bar If you’re looking for another March holiday to celebrate (but missed Pi Day), why not observe the Ides of March, especially if it means special wine tastings? Take a tour of Rome at Jet Wine Bar, with wines that represent every phase of Julius Caesar's life, before everyone realized they should just stab him.

Add
yards brewing co brewery irish beer st. patrick's day
Yards Brewing Co.

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Wake up to an Irish breakfast The quintessential Old City bar, The Plough & the Stars, is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast. Start your holiday in the style of the motherland, from 10:30am through the afternoon. This means eggs, bangers, Irish bacon, pudding, grilled tomato, toast, and (likely) lots and lots of beer. Wholesome!

The Plough & the Stars

Wake up to an Irish breakfast The Plough & the Stars The quintessential Old City bar, The Plough & the Stars, is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast. Start your holiday in the style of the motherland, from 10:30am through the afternoon. This means eggs, bangers, Irish bacon, pudding, grilled tomato, toast, and (likely) lots and lots of beer. Wholesome!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Take a festive bike ride to Yards Brewing Co If you plan on observing the Irish holiday via beer, consider doing it with one of Philly’s favorite brewers. The best part: you'll be burning calories on the way there, making your holiday drinking that much more justified. A group of bike enthusiasts (any level welcome, and you can rent an Indego if you’re bikeless) will be setting the trail from Eakins Oval to the brewery for a holiday ride.

Eakins Oval

Take a festive bike ride to Yards Brewing Co Eakins Oval If you plan on observing the Irish holiday via beer, consider doing it with one of Philly’s favorite brewers. The best part: you'll be burning calories on the way there, making your holiday drinking that much more justified. A group of bike enthusiasts (any level welcome, and you can rent an Indego if you’re bikeless) will be setting the trail from Eakins Oval to the brewery for a holiday ride.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Dance to bagpipe jams and drink whiskey on South St Irish food specials are 'round the clock at Bridget Foy’s now through St. Patrick’s Day. Prepare your stomach and spirit for the parade of proud Irishmen and -women in traditional dress, bagpipes at their sides. If that’s not enough, you can also try whiskey tasting flights for $15.

Bridget Foy's

Dance to bagpipe jams and drink whiskey on South St Bridget Foy's Irish food specials are 'round the clock at Bridget Foy’s now through St. Patrick’s Day. Prepare your stomach and spirit for the parade of proud Irishmen and -women in traditional dress, bagpipes at their sides. If that’s not enough, you can also try whiskey tasting flights for $15.

Add
mass folk commons irish music st. patrick's day
Mass Folk Commons

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Groove to Irish folk music Kung Fu Necktie, one of Fishtown’s best bars and teeny music venues, welcomes local band Mass Folk Commons, which takes direct influence from The Dubliners, The Pogues, and other Irish groups to create their own take on modern folk rock.

Kung Fu Necktie

Groove to Irish folk music Kung Fu Necktie Kung Fu Necktie, one of Fishtown’s best bars and teeny music venues, welcomes local band Mass Folk Commons, which takes direct influence from The Dubliners, The Pogues, and other Irish groups to create their own take on modern folk rock.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Get your Irish food and brews in the city’s oldest Irish pub Of course, no St. Patrick’s Day celebration is complete without a trip to McGillin’s Olde Ale House, no matter how much you convinced yourself you wanted to avoid the crowds. Timing is crucial here, as the bar opens at 10am, an hour earlier than usual, to get the day started right. Get there early enough and you may still have the quintessential Philly St. Paddy’s Day experience before the place fills up for the night.

McGillin's Olde Ale House

Get your Irish food and brews in the city’s oldest Irish pub McGillin's Olde Ale House Of course, no St. Patrick’s Day celebration is complete without a trip to McGillin’s Olde Ale House, no matter how much you convinced yourself you wanted to avoid the crowds. Timing is crucial here, as the bar opens at 10am, an hour earlier than usual, to get the day started right. Get there early enough and you may still have the quintessential Philly St. Paddy’s Day experience before the place fills up for the night.

Add
green grapes penn woods winery
Penn Woods Winery

Date

Event

Location

Mar 17 Thu

Experiment with green wine If the green-clad crowds stumbling on the sidewalks are too much for you, take a drive outside the city to Chadds Ford and take in the rolling green views while sipping on green wine. Though an unusually tinted wine may seem more questionable than its dyed beer counterpart, you have good reason to trust the wino experts at Penns Woods Winery, especially for $5 a glass.

Penns Woods Winery

Experiment with green wine Penns Woods Winery If the green-clad crowds stumbling on the sidewalks are too much for you, take a drive outside the city to Chadds Ford and take in the rolling green views while sipping on green wine. Though an unusually tinted wine may seem more questionable than its dyed beer counterpart, you have good reason to trust the wino experts at Penns Woods Winery, especially for $5 a glass.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like