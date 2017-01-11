The end of summer is a bummer, but there’s still plenty to look forward to the next few months. Now that everyone’s back from the Shore, weekends will be filled with street festivals, pop-up events, and beer fests. Here's all of what you absolutely shouldn't miss in Philly this fall.
Events
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Philly This Fall
September
Friday - Saturday
Sep 9-24
FringeArts
Philly’s two-week long festival to the arts -- both traditional and a little funky -- returns this year with hundreds of shows, performances, and events going on throughout the city.
Saturday
Sep 10
South Philly
Skipping the obvious sausage fest jokes... head to South Philly for the autumn craft beer, sausage-themed, and live music festival that celebrates our Newbold/West Passyunk neighborhood.
Sunday
Sep 11
Lincoln Financial Field
Football season returns to Lincoln Financial Field at the Eagles home opener versus the Cleveland Browns. Which is to say, the Eagles basically already have this one in the bag.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 16-Nov 5
Eastern State Penitentiary
Eastern Penn’s usually a pretty creepy place, but during the weeks leading up to Halloween, it becomes one of the the area's scariest haunted houses.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 24-25
Who says beer gardens are only for summer? Uptown Beer Garden hosts UPtoberfest, its own version of Oktoberfest, with beer and sausage and pretzels and lots more beer.
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Geno’s
A 50th birthday party you might actually enjoy going to, Geno’s will be celebrating its half-century anniversary with a day filled with musical acts, celebrity appearances, and of course, cheesesteaks for all.
Saturday
Oct 1
Midtown Village
Rain or shine, Midtown Village’s annual fall street festival is back this year with another day filled with great food, drinks, and live music.
Thursday
Oct 6
Navy Yard
Ever wondered what happens at the Navy Yard? Here's your chance to see it with food trucks galore; prepare yourself to wait in long lines but even still, Night Markets are always a lot of fun.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 7-9
23rd Street Armory
The folks at Brauhaus Schmitz have always thrown a great Oktoberfest but this year expect something a whole lot bigger at the 23rd Street Armory.
Thursday
Oct 20
Wells Fargo Center
Maybe there'll be a fight at the first faceoff of the year!
Wednesday
Oct 26
Wells Fargo Center
Even if the 76ers are the 76ers we know and tolerate, at least OKC Thunder is fun to watch?
November
Sunday
Nov 13
Sly Fox Brewery
Sure you have to head to Pottstown but Sly Fox’s Third Annual Cyclocross was a blast last year; it's basically a Nascar race, with bicycles.
Tuesday
Nov 15
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Don those grey sweats and chug some raw eggs for the Rocky Run along with thousands of other Rocky Fans -- just don’t expect a warm reaction if you show up dressed like Drago. Pick from a 5K or 10-miler.
Friday - Sunday
Nov 18-20
Spring Garden St Crosswalk
Hopefully you've been training for the Philadelphia Marathon (or half-marathon), but if not, you can always be a spectator to one of the worst spectator sports of all time.
Saturday
Nov 26
Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Skip the Turkey Bowl this year and head to Center City to see the nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade in person this year... or you could always just watch it from your couch nursing those post-Turkey Bowl bruises.
