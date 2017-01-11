must-dos
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Philly This Fall

Uptown Beer Garden
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Philly This Fall

The end of summer is a bummer, but there’s still plenty to look forward to the next few months. Now that everyone’s back from the Shore, weekends will be filled with street festivals, pop-up events, and beer fests. Here's all of what you absolutely shouldn't miss in Philly this fall.

Fringe Arts
September
Fringe Arts Festival | Courtesy of Fringe Arts
September
Friday - Saturday
Sep 9-24
Get your weird on at the Fringe Festival
FringeArts
Philly's two-week long festival to the arts -- both traditional and a little funky -- returns this year with hundreds of shows, performances, and events going on throughout the city.
Philly’s two-week long festival to the arts -- both traditional and a little funky -- returns this year with hundreds of shows, performances, and events going on throughout the city.
Saturday
Sep 10
Knock back some brats (and beers) at Sausage Fest
South Philly
Skipping the obvious sausage fest jokes... head to South Philly for the autumn craft beer, sausage-themed, and live music festival that celebrates our Newbold/West Passyunk neighborhood.
Skipping the obvious sausage fest jokes... head to South Philly for the autumn craft beer, sausage-themed, and live music festival that celebrates our Newbold/West Passyunk neighborhood.
Sunday
Sep 11
Watch the Eagles clobber the Browns
Lincoln Financial Field
Football season returns to Lincoln Financial Field at the Eagles home opener versus the Cleveland Browns. Which is to say, the Eagles basically already have this one in the bag.
Football season returns to Lincoln Financial Field at the Eagles home opener versus the Cleveland Browns. Which is to say, the Eagles basically already have this one in the bag.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 16-Nov 5
Scare yourself sh*tless
Eastern State Penitentiary
Eastern Penn's usually a pretty creepy place, but during the weeks leading up to Halloween, it becomes one of the the area's scariest haunted houses.
Eastern Penn’s usually a pretty creepy place, but during the weeks leading up to Halloween, it becomes one of the the area's scariest haunted houses.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 24-25
Have a reason to drink on Saturday AND Sunday
Who says beer gardens are only for summer? Uptown Beer Garden hosts UPtoberfest, its own version of Oktoberfest, with beer and sausage and pretzels and lots more beer.
Who says beer gardens are only for summer? Uptown Beer Garden hosts UPtoberfest, its own version of Oktoberfest, with beer and sausage and pretzels and lots more beer.
geno's steaks
October
flickr/deejayqueue
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Celebrate 50 years of Geno's
Geno's
A 50th birthday party you might actually enjoy going to, Geno's will be celebrating its half-century anniversary with a day filled with musical acts, celebrity appearances, and of course, cheesesteaks for all.
A 50th birthday party you might actually enjoy going to, Geno’s will be celebrating its half-century anniversary with a day filled with musical acts, celebrity appearances, and of course, cheesesteaks for all.
Saturday
Oct 1
Drink and eat on 13th St
Midtown Village
Rain or shine, Midtown Village's annual fall street festival is back this year with another day filled with great food, drinks, and live music.
Rain or shine, Midtown Village’s annual fall street festival is back this year with another day filled with great food, drinks, and live music.
Thursday
Oct 6
See the Navy Yard after dark
Navy Yard
Ever wondered what happens at the Navy Yard? Here's your chance to see it with food trucks galore; prepare yourself to wait in long lines but even still, Night Markets are always a lot of fun.
Ever wondered what happens at the Navy Yard? Here's your chance to see it with food trucks galore; prepare yourself to wait in long lines but even still, Night Markets are always a lot of fun.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 7-9
Drink copious amounts of German beer
23rd Street Armory
The folks at Brauhaus Schmitz have always thrown a great Oktoberfest but this year expect something a whole lot bigger at the 23rd Street Armory.
The folks at Brauhaus Schmitz have always thrown a great Oktoberfest but this year expect something a whole lot bigger at the 23rd Street Armory.
Thursday
Oct 20
Get rowdy at the Flyers home opener vs. the Ducks
Wells Fargo Center
Maybe there'll be a fight at the first faceoff of the year!
Maybe there'll be a fight at the first faceoff of the year!
Wednesday
Oct 26
Ring in the opening of basketball season
Wells Fargo Center
Even if the 76ers are the 76ers we know and tolerate, at least OKC Thunder is fun to watch?
Even if the 76ers are the 76ers we know and tolerate, at least OKC Thunder is fun to watch?
Courtesy of Timberland
Cyclocross
November
Sly Fox Cyclocross | Courtesy of Sly Fox Beer
November
Sunday
Nov 13
Beer and bikes in Pottstown
Sly Fox Brewery
Sure you have to head to Pottstown but Sly Fox's Third Annual Cyclocross was a blast last year; it's basically a Nascar race, with bicycles.
Sure you have to head to Pottstown but Sly Fox’s Third Annual Cyclocross was a blast last year; it's basically a Nascar race, with bicycles.
Tuesday
Nov 15
Yo Adrian, it's the Rocky Run
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Don those grey sweats and chug some raw eggs for the Rocky Run along with thousands of other Rocky Fans -- just don't expect a warm reaction if you show up dressed like Drago. Pick from a 5K or 10-miler.
Don those grey sweats and chug some raw eggs for the Rocky Run along with thousands of other Rocky Fans -- just don’t expect a warm reaction if you show up dressed like Drago. Pick from a 5K or 10-miler.
Friday - Sunday
Nov 18-20
Earn that 26.2 bumper sticker
Spring Garden St Crosswalk
Hopefully you've been training for the Philadelphia Marathon (or half-marathon), but if not, you can always be a spectator to one of the worst spectator sports of all time.
Hopefully you've been training for the Philadelphia Marathon (or half-marathon), but if not, you can always be a spectator to one of the worst spectator sports of all time.
Saturday
Nov 26
Cheer on the floats at the Thanksgiving Parade
Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Skip the Turkey Bowl this year and head to Center City to see the nation's oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade in person this year... or you could always just watch it from your couch nursing those post-Turkey Bowl bruises.
Skip the Turkey Bowl this year and head to Center City to see the nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade in person this year... or you could always just watch it from your couch nursing those post-Turkey Bowl bruises.
Dan McKay's favorite seasons are in this order: fall, spring, summer, winter... so yeah, pretty excited for the cool weather to hit. Follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dannypageviews

