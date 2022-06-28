How to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Philly This Year

If America were a person, the “city of birth” section on her birth certificate would read Philadelphia. As a result, Philly takes Independence Day very seriously. Between the weeklong series of events leading up to the big day, to the free concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philly puts on a grand display of patriotism for the Fourth of July. For the first time in a couple years, the city’s Independence Day celebrations are back in full swing, so you know what that means: Fireworks, parties, outdoor concerts, and all the summer fun you can pack into one long weekend. Here’s where to take advantage of your extra day off and celebrate the Fourth of July in Philadelphia.

Start the day with a parade East Market Street between 2nd Street and City Hall

With an all-new route along Market Street and Miss America as the grand marshal, the Salute to America Independence Day Parade will provide an epic kick off your festivities. The parade features floats, United States Military units, marching bands, cultural groups, dance performances, historical characters, and more, so there’s something for everyone.

Cost: Free

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Try to hit as many museums as possible Museum of the American Revolution

While not included in the free admission extravaganza, the Museum of the American Revolution couldn’t possibly pass up the opportunity to celebrate. Throughout the museum, actors will present historical reenactments, museum staff will show off replicas of items Continental soldiers would’ve had in their knapsack, and replicas of flags flown by privateers and navy ships at sea during the Revolutionary era will be displayed.

Cost: $13-21

Fort Mifflin | Flickr/Michael Stokes

Hang out at an actual Revolutionary War battlefield Fort Mifflin

Famous as the location of a six-week battle in the fall of 1777, Fort Mifflin historians tell the story of the epic bombardment during guided tours of the fort. Plus, a visit to the fort includes musket and cannon demonstrations and a Revolutionary War display that provides insight into soldiers’ everyday life. BYO picnic and make a whole thing of it.

Cost: $6-10

Go on a hot air balloon ride Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds, Glenmoore, Pa.

Before fireworks pepper the sky, hot air balloons will be the spectacle du jour at the final day of the Philly Balloon and Music Festival. Book a tethered balloon ride, enjoy a performance from Dylan Zangwell & Stolen Sun, and marvel at the mass balloon launch at 6 pm where all the hot air balloons will fly away into the night. The event also features food trucks, plenty of beer and other refreshments, and a car show.

Cost: $10-20 general admission, $325 balloon ride

Hang out on the Parkway with a few thousand of your closest friends Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Logan Square to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Immediately following the morning’s parade on Market Street, the city’s grand Party on The Parkway kicks off. All day long, musicians will perform on two stages, food trucks will be doling out delicious eats, and kids will have plenty of games to play. Feel free to bring picnics and chairs and blankets in anticipation of the night’s big concert and fireworks show—also on the Parkway.

Cost: Free

Brush the sand off your toes while watching fireworks Wildwood Boardwalk

If you’re vacationing down the shore this holiday weekend, take to the Wildwood boardwalk —what else—fireworks. Starting at 10 pm, the spectacle will be set to a patriotic soundtrack and will be easily viewed from anywhere along the boardwalk or beach. Don’t forget to grab a slice of pizza and an airbrushed t-shirt for the full boardwalk experience.

Cost: Free