How to Celebrate Pride Month in Philadelphia
Honor the 50th anniversary of PHL Pride with parades, drag shows, and more.
Pride is back and better than ever in Philadelphia. The first weekend of June is officially Pride Weekend, so expect a revamped citywide festival with a parade, drag shows, and parties all weekend long. But things don’t slow down after that—the entire month is packed with events celebrating the local LGBTQ community.
Mark your calendars and prepare to hit the dance floor, have a night out in Midtown Village, sip some tea, and rejoice with neighbors this Pride Month. From events where you can party all night to ways to donate your time and money to nonprofit organizations supporting the community, here are all the best ways to celebrate Pride Month in Philadelphia this year.
Friday, June 3
The Moshulu
Kick off the Pride Month festivities with a boat party—on the deck of the Moshulu, of course. Between three decks and two DJs, including headliner DJ Shane Marcus, playing all genres of music, you’ll be entertained for every second. Billed as the official Pride Month kick-off, the party is sure to be lively.
Cost: $30-200
Friday, June 3 – Sunday, June 5
W Philadelphia
W Philadelphia hotel will host events all weekend long for Pride, beginning with an art show and a panel on queer voices and the future of allyship in Philadelphia nightlife, media, and public space on Friday. On Saturday, shop from a marketplace of LGBTQ vendors, then lounge by the pool for a party with music, drag, and fashion. The weekend wraps up with another pool day party and drag show on Sunday.
Cost: Varies per event
Saturday, June 4 – Saturday, June 25
Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square
Tea is meant to be spilled. On Saturdays in June, tea service is handed over to Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia, providing some drag entertainment to enjoy along with your scones. Each week during Pride Month, Brittany Lynn will host a roster of drag performers (except for June 18, when Connor Michalchuk, the creator of Bearlesque hosts) including Miss Redd, Lisa Lisa, Dominique Lee, Gay Sinatra, Asia Monroe, and more. Plus, you’ll get tea service including scones, tea sandwiches, pastries, Palais Des Thes, and a choice of a glass of Champagne, mimosa, or bellini.
Cost: $75-85
Saturday, June 4
Chick’s
With no shortage of drag brunches to choose from, head to Chick’s on Washington Avenue for an epic lineup—Mandy Mango, Sapphira Cristal, and Luna Thee Jawnette—hosted by Eric Jaffe. Make it a whole thing and order from cannoli-stuffed French toast and a few drinks for the table from Chick’s brunch menu.
Cost: $15
Saturday, June 4
Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink
During a two-hour Pride Skate starting at 1:30 pm, visitors to the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink will be treated to interactive performances on the rink, themed decor, music from DJ Albie, and special menu items in the Air Grille Garden. Oh yeah, and plenty of skating and laughs courtesy of host Queen Dominique Lee
Cost: $8-10 roller rink admission, $5 skate rental
Saturday, June 4
Cavanaugh's River Deck
It’s time to sweat. The riverfront venue will make for a special afternoon and evening during SWEAT, the Pride edition. Expect music (courtesy of DJs Queen of Spades, Musho, Dave Thomm, and Deluxx the OG), a wet t-shirt contest, twerkfest, giveaways, and more. Inclusivity is the name of the game and all are welcome.
Cost: $20-25
Sunday, June 5
5th and Arch Streets and the Gayborhood
Official PHL Pride festivities are under new management and for the first time, a march will be held to honor 50 years since Philly’s first Gay Pride Day in 1972. The march begins at 11 am at 5th and Arch Streets and is open to everyone, no registration necessary. After the march, a festival in the Gayborhood will feature youth and family programming, a sober space, food trucks, relaxation zone, Kiki Alley (a space highlighting the Philadelphia ballroom community), performance stages, and wellness services.
Cost: Pay-as-you-go
Sunday, June 5
Barnes Foundation
Every first Sunday at the Barnes, visitors are treated to free admission. June 5 is no exception, and the day will also have family activities celebrating families of all shapes and sizes. The lineup includes art activities, storytime, a performance from the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus, and a vogue workship with Kemar Jewel, a Philly-native dancer, playwright, and vogue artist. Capacity is limited, so make sure you register ahead of time.
Cost: Free
Thursday, June 9
Liberty Point
Our Night Out, the monthly social event hosted by LGBTQ community foundation Delaware Valley Legacy Fund, will hold its Pride Month gathering at Liberty Point, a spacious new restaurant on the Delaware River. Check out the new digs and sample the Cocktails for a Cause menu—which features 11 creative drinks in which one dollar from each drink will be donated to William Way Community Center, Philly Asian Queer, The Attic Youth Center, and Galaei.
Cost: $5-10
Thursday, June 9 – Saturday, June 11
Haddon Township
If you didn’t get enough Pride at Philly’s weekend of festivities, head over the bridge to Haddon Township for another three days of celebration. Things get underway on Thursday evening with a parade starting at Crystal Lake and Haddon Avenues, followed by a party with music, dancing, food, and drinks. On Friday, the community is invited to learn about local organizations and partake in Pride quizzo, followed by a drag queen lip sync battle. Hit the town on Saturday afternoon for a street fair, complete with art, music, vendors, food, and entertainment.
Cost: Pay-as-you-go
Saturday, June 11
Upper Darby High School
If you’d rather stay on this side of the Delaware, Upper Darby will host its second annual Pride festival with dozens of vendors selling goods, kids partaking in activities, and plenty of opportunities to dance. Plus, nail and face painters will be on site, so you’re sure to look glam.
Cost: Pay-as-you-go
Sunday, June 12 and Saturday, June 25
Gayborhood
On-demand photography service Shoott is offering free 30-minute photography sessions near the Gayborhood on two dates this month. Select an appointment time, meet up with your photographer, and strike a pose. Then, only pay for the images you like. Even better? Proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project.
Cost: $30 per image
Wednesday, June 15
Franky Bradley’s
Live drag performance competition show, Snatcherella3000, unfolds week to week as a handful of performers vie for a cash prize and bragging rights. For Pride Month, an over-the-top show will feature contestants from the previous three seasons of the competition for a one-night-only Battle of the Seasons. Nine artists will face off in a runway category, group performance, individual performance and dueling divas show down—and will thus be judged by The Moon Baby, Icon Ebony Fierce, Eric Jaffe, Vinchelle, and Pi.
Cost: $10
Saturday, June 18
Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia
A stacked roster of LGBTQ-owned businesses will set up shop at the downtown hotel for the Pride Month Maker’s Market, where you can score jewelry, bath bombs, stained glass, apparel, and much more. Expect a vendor lineup of Allegra Pronesti, Queer Candle Co., Tiff Urquhart, and so many others to explore and support.
Cost: Pay-as-you-go
Saturday, June 18
Fairmount Water Works
Parks On Tap is a Philly summer favorite beyond June, but be sure to visit during Pride Month for a special event. The casual beer garden is hosting a Pride Day that promises music, cocktails, and good vibes, because proceeds from the event benefit LGBTQ nonprofit organizations William Way Community Center, Philly Asian Queer, The Attic Youth Center, and Galaei.
Cost: Pay-as-you-go
Friday, June 24
Franklin Institute
Science After Hours, the Franklin Institute’s beloved adults-only event, will honor Pride this month with a nighttime Summer Ball. Dance in the planetarium, play drag bingo, learn about the history of ballroom culture, and yes, even see a few science demonstrations, too. Bold looks are encouraged.
Cost: $40-45
Sunday, June 26
Devil’s Den
Close out the month with another delectable drag brunch benefiting True Colors United. Jenny Henny, Nikita Sun, Omyra Lynn, Zsa Zsa St James, and Maria Topcatt will take to Devil’s Den outdoor beer garden for a two-hour performance. Tickets include a raffle ticket to win a gift basket, a beer, and your show reservation. Brunch favorites like French toast and breakfast quesadillas are extra (but definitely worth it).
Cost: $10
Donate to worthy causes
Whether you’re ready to party all month long or have your calendars marked for a select few occasions, you can also celebrate by sending your dollars to local organizations doing important work in the LGBTQ community. The Attic Youth Center provides programming and counseling for LGBTQ youth, and William Way Community Center is a pillar in the community, providing events and wellness programming. GALAEI serves the Queer and Trans, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities and provides and facilitates Queer educational services, community wellness, and is committed to healing historical harm. Philadelphia Fight offers healthcare to low-income members of the community, Bebashi serves the health needs of people of color living with HIV/AIDs, and Philly AIDS Thrift distributes funds to nearly two dozen local AIDS organizations (don’t miss their extravagant window display and amazing selection of clothing and accessories).