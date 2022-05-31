How to Celebrate Pride Month in Philadelphia

Pride is back and better than ever in Philadelphia. The first weekend of June is officially Pride Weekend, so expect a revamped citywide festival with a parade, drag shows, and parties all weekend long. But things don’t slow down after that—the entire month is packed with events celebrating the local LGBTQ community.

Mark your calendars and prepare to hit the dance floor, have a night out in Midtown Village, sip some tea, and rejoice with neighbors this Pride Month. From events where you can party all night to ways to donate your time and money to nonprofit organizations supporting the community, here are all the best ways to celebrate Pride Month in Philadelphia this year.