The Absolute Best Things to Do in Philly This November

Pretend you know what Cyclocross is Head to Pottstown on November 8th for Sly Fox’s second annual SFCX (Sly Fox Cyclocross), an onroad/offroad bike race that ALSO has a beer garden, grill, and tons of great race action -- that is unless, you are participating in the race.
Pretend you know what Cyclocross is Pottstown Head to Pottstown on November 8th for Sly Fox’s second annual SFCX (Sly Fox Cyclocross), an onroad/offroad bike race that ALSO has a beer garden, grill, and tons of great race action -- that is unless, you are participating in the race.
Taste ALL the food in Philly At Taste of Philly, you can rub elbows with fellow foodies and fundraisers while enjoying three hours of open bar action and food from some of the city's top chefs and restaurants. All proceeds go to Philabundance, so overeating and drinking is actually for a good cause.
Taste ALL the food in Philly Crystal Tea Room At Taste of Philly, you can rub elbows with fellow foodies and fundraisers while enjoying three hours of open bar action and food from some of the city's top chefs and restaurants. All proceeds go to Philabundance, so overeating and drinking is actually for a good cause.
Pretend you’re Rocky Balboa Throw on your grey sweats and bandana for the #RockyRun on November 14th -- with 5k and 10k options, everyone can take part in a slightly less-grueling version of Rocky's famous run through the streets of Philly
Pretend you’re Rocky Balboa Philadelphia Museum of Art Throw on your grey sweats and bandana for the #RockyRun on November 14th -- with 5k and 10k options, everyone can take part in a slightly less-grueling version of Rocky's famous run through the streets of Philly
Find out what “txotx” means… and drink. Obviously. Txotx -- pronounced "choach" -- is traditionally called out at Basque cider houses when a new keg of cider is tapped, so practice it in advance of Tinto’s drinks/eats festival, which will feature Basque wines, food, and the namesake cider.
Find out what “txotx” means… and drink. Obviously. Center City West Txotx -- pronounced "choach" -- is traditionally called out at Basque cider houses when a new keg of cider is tapped, so practice it in advance of Tinto’s drinks/eats festival, which will feature Basque wines, food, and the namesake cider.
Go for a loooooong run Given that everyone will be stuffing their faces from November 26th through 2016, it might not be a bad idea to get in a few short runs in leading up to the holidays -- or you could go big and take a stab at the Philly full (or half) marathon.
Go for a loooooong run Ben Franklin Parkway Given that everyone will be stuffing their faces from November 26th through 2016, it might not be a bad idea to get in a few short runs in leading up to the holidays -- or you could go big and take a stab at the Philly full (or half) marathon.
Drink every winter beer If you are a fan of double IPAs, triple IPAs, imperial stouts, wheat beers, pilsners, pale ales, spiced ales, strong ales… or, well, pretty much any kind of “winter beer,” November 21st is the day for you -- just remember, the stronger the beer, the worse the hangover.
Drink every winter beer 460 N 9th St If you are a fan of double IPAs, triple IPAs, imperial stouts, wheat beers, pilsners, pale ales, spiced ales, strong ales… or, well, pretty much any kind of “winter beer,” November 21st is the day for you -- just remember, the stronger the beer, the worse the hangover.
Hit the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the country Did you know the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade is the oldest in the country, celebrating 95 years this fall? Well, if you needed an excuse to leave the couch and head down to Center City for a potentially brisk in-person view, you’ve got it.
Hit the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the country Rittenhouse/Logan Square/Ben Franklin Parkway Did you know the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade is the oldest in the country, celebrating 95 years this fall? Well, if you needed an excuse to leave the couch and head down to Center City for a potentially brisk in-person view, you’ve got it.
Winterfest The day after Thanksgiving officially starts the holiday season, and all of the things going down at RiverRink during Winterfest -- this year there will be an expanded ice skating rink, warm zones, and the lodge with beer and food from Jose Garces.
Winterfest Penn's Landing The day after Thanksgiving officially starts the holiday season, and all of the things going down at RiverRink during Winterfest -- this year there will be an expanded ice skating rink, warm zones, and the lodge with beer and food from Jose Garces.