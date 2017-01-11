The Absolute Best Things to Do in Philly This November

Tue

Taste ALL the food in Philly Crystal Tea Room At Taste of Philly, you can rub elbows with fellow foodies and fundraisers while enjoying three hours of open bar action and food from some of the city's top chefs and restaurants. All proceeds go to Philabundance, so overeating and drinking is actually for a good cause.