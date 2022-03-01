Everything You Need to Know About Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The monumental anniversary will be honored this year instead, so expect the biggest celebration yet. Held on Sunday, March 13, this year’s parade theme is 250 Years of Faith, Family, Friendship, and Heritage. Here’s what to expect for 2022’s jaunt (and which Irish bars and pubs to check out while you’re at it) to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Philly this year.

After two years of cancelations, Philly’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade (the second-oldest in the country) is back in action for 2022. First held in 1771, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is technically older than the US itself, and March 2020’s parade was supposed to mark the 250th anniversary of the event.

What time does the parade start, and what is the route?

Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 13, for the 2022 Philly St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Heads up: That is also the first day of Daylight Saving Time, so be mindful that the clocks jump ahead one hour at 2 am—you don’t want to be an hour late. The festivities kick off at 11 am at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard. The procession will then head on JFK toward City Hall, then turn south on Juniper to Market Street and east on Market to Front Street, where the route again heads south until wrapping at Front and Dock Streets.

There will be a performance area between 5th and 6th and Market Streets where Irish step dancers, bagpipers, and Irish-influenced bands will put on a show. And remember: The event is on regardless of rain, snow, sleet, or some combination of all of the above.

How do I get there?

As most of the route runs along Market Street, taking the Market-Frankford line to any stop east of City Hall is a solid bet. If you’re coming from South Philly, hop on the Broad Street line and get off at City Hall. City Hall and the surrounding blocks are a hotbed for SEPTA bus stops, too.

If you're coming from South Jersey, take PATCO and get off at 8th and Market for prime access. (Basically, any PATCO stop will leave you within walking distance of the route.) For those coming from the west, many regional rail lines will take you into the city at Suburban Station, conveniently located right at the start of the parade route. There are a number of parking garages in the area, too, for those dead-set on driving.

What should I wear and bring to the parade?

Philly weather in mid-March typically ranges from high 30s at the low end to mid-50s for the high. Don’t ditch your jacket quite yet, but all the extra layers might not be necessary. As with any standing event, comfy shoes are a must, but there is limited seating available at the performance area. Since the route is extremely walkable, you might want to stroll along if the mood is right. Oh, and don’t forget your green attire, from leprechaun hats to novelty eyewear.