11 Things You Must Do in Philly This August

By Published On 07/29/2015 By Published On 07/29/2015
Aug 1-Sep 7

The Art of the Brick Better hurry up before it’s too late: the Franklin Institute's popular The Art of the Brick exhibit enters its final month in Philly; the exhibit features works of art completely built out of LEGOs, including a 20ft-long T-Rex made with over 80,000 bricks.

Franklin Institute

Aug 1 Sat

Second Annual Tot Chef For the second year in a row, North Bowl will be hosting its signature tater tot-themed Top Chef competition: tots samples are free for all attendees and this year’s event will be held in the outdoor beer garden.

North Bowl Philly

Aug 1-Sep 27

Roller Skating at the Blue Cross RiverRink Bust a move (or more likely your ass) on the Blue Cross RiverRink: admission is only $3 if you can still fit into your old skates.

Penn’s Landing

2nd Street Festival

Aug 2 Sun

2nd Street Festival The city’s other two-street banger will be taking over the Northern portion of 2nd (from Arch to Germantown Ave) for an all-day block party featuring  art vendors, food, beer gardens, and three live music stages.

2nd Avenue from Arch to Germantown Avenue

Aug 2 Sun

Center City Restaurant Week For the first time, Center City Restaurant Week(s) will happen during the summer with several of Philly’s favorite spots offering daily lunch and dinner deals. Every day except Aug 8.

Citywide

The Food Trust

Aug 2 Sun

PECO Multicultural Series at Penn's Landing Get a little taste of the culture of Africa (8/2) or India (8/15) or the Caribbean (8/16) at one of the remaining PECO-sponsored cultural festivals; there will be food, live music, and traditional dancing.

Penn’s Landing

Aug 5 Wed

Center City Sips By now you should know the drill: dozens of Philly spots are slinging seriously sweet drink deals from 5-7pm every Wednesday all summer long. Get in on it while it lasts.

Citywide

Aug 6 Thu

Philly Night Market Haven’t sampled one of the city's best food trucks yet? Odds are pretty high that you can catch one (or all) at August’s Night Market, which is making a stop in West Philly a few blocks from the UPenn and Drexel campuses.

West Philadelphia

Mad Decent Block Party

Aug 6 Thu

Mad Decent Block Party Originally started in Philly as a legit block party, Mad Decent returns this year to put the "Bro" -- along with a heavy dose of EDM -- in (the city of) Brotherly Love.

Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

Aug 7 Fri

Brew Mile For those that can’t wait until AFTER the race for that celebratory beer, Brew Mile is the ticket with its simple concept -- run a ¼ mile, chug a beer, repeat three times. Afterwards, there’s a party with... any guesses?... more beer.

XFINITY Live!

Aug 13-17

Philadelphia Folk Festival Bust out your overalls and XXX jug for the 54th annual Philly Folk Festival, an all-day music festival featuring local and national folk music acts.

Old Pool Farm, Schwenksville, PA

