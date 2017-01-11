11 Things You Must Do in Philly This August

The Art of the Brick Better hurry up before it’s too late: the Franklin Institute's popular The Art of the Brick exhibit enters its final month in Philly; the exhibit features works of art completely built out of LEGOs, including a 20ft-long T-Rex made with over 80,000 bricks.

Franklin Institute

The Art of the Brick Franklin Institute Better hurry up before it’s too late: the Franklin Institute's popular The Art of the Brick exhibit enters its final month in Philly; the exhibit features works of art completely built out of LEGOs, including a 20ft-long T-Rex made with over 80,000 bricks.