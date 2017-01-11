Beer, Red Bull, and More Beer: The Best Things to Do in Philly This October

See Red Bull can art. Seriously. Work from local and national artists will be on display at Red Bull’s Art of the Can the first week of October. And yes, that means what it sounds like, art made from Red Bull cans (!) in three separate categories: physical, display, and “interactive.”

Dilworth Park

