Beer, Red Bull, and More Beer: The Best Things to Do in Philly This October

By Published On 09/30/2015 By Published On 09/30/2015
The Food Trust

Now that the city is in its post-Pope refractory period it’s easy to feel a little down... that is until you realize that there are sweet things happening in Philly this October that don’t involve the pontiff, like these nine must-do events we’ve hand-picked for you.

City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1-31

Watch murals go up Throughout October, the Mural Arts program will be bringing 14 international artists to Philly to put up a new collection of murals -- the series kicks off with an opening night party at Bok on October 2.

Various locations

Flickr/dasvidas

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1 Thu

Hit a food truck in Fishtown Stop by the Food Trust’s final Night Market of the year, this time in Fishtown. There will be food trucks galore, live music, and an overwhelming number of people (and lines). Bonus: you might even get to witness a dance-off with #PhillyJesus.

Frankford & Girard

Flickr/Victoria Pickering

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1-8

See Red Bull can art. Seriously. Work from local and national artists will be on display at Red Bull’s Art of the Can the first week of October. And yes, that means what it sounds like, art made from Red Bull cans (!) in three separate categories: physical, display, and “interactive.”

Dilworth Park

CB Pumpkin Beer Festival

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Drink some pumpkin Get a season’s worth of pumpkin-flavored beverages at the seventh annual CB Pumpkin Beer Festival -- there will be samples of over 100 different gourd-based beers and ciders, and even a few non-pumpkin-flavored options for the people that go to a pumpkin beer festival but don’t like pumpkin beer.

The Institute Bar

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Listen to some Italian on the mall For the fifth year in the row, Opera on the Mall returns with a free big-screen showing of opera under the stars. Bring some snacks, a blanket, and vino for the classiest free date you’ll have all year.

Independence Mall

PHS: Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Date

Event

Location

Oct 16 Fri

Feast at PHeaST Benefitting the City Harvest Program, this food event pairs local growers and some of the area’s best chefs, who create a farm-to-table tasting menu, complete with the cocktails necessary to enjoy any fundraiser.

PHS Warehouse, Navy Yard

Flickr/Harry Potter Festival

Date

Event

Location

Oct 16-17

Admit you liked the Harry Potter books... ... then enjoy a whole weekend full of all things HP: there will be a pub crawl on Friday -- with butterbeer -- and Saturday activities include a Quidditch tournament, maze, Horcrux scavenger hunt, and Defense Against the Dark Arts classes, obviously.

Various Chestnut Hill locations

Conshohocken Beer Festival

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Drink all the beers in Conshi Tickets are already selling fast for October’s biggest beer festival: there will be over 50+ local and national breweries serving up samples, plus a VIP section with special access to Conshi-area food pairings, cigars, and of course, VIP status.

The Proving Grounds, Conshohocken

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

Run, rock & roll style Start your Halloween morning off with a run… err, a really long run: this year’s Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon. Of course, those 13.1 miles mean that you can justify having as much candy corn as you like later that night.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

