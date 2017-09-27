Everything You Need to Do in Philadelphia This Fall

The end of summer is a bummer, but there’s still plenty to look forward to the next few months. Now that everyone’s back from the Shore, weekends will be filled with street festivals, pop-up events, and beer fests. Here's all of what you absolutely shouldn't miss in Philly this fall.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 7-24
Various locations
Philly’s two-week-long festival to the arts -- both traditional and a little funky -- returns this year with hundreds of shows, performances, and events going on throughout the city.
What it costs: Prices vary; see the full presentation calendar for details.
Sunday - Tuesday
Sep 10-19
Center City
Some of the city’s top dining establishments, like Abe Fisher and Jamonera, roll out the red carpet for Restaurant Week with three-course dinners and lunches. Make your reservations early.
What it costs: $35 three-course dinners, $20 three-course lunches
Saturday
Sep 16
South Street
Brauhaus Schmitz’s annual Oktoberfest takes over the 700 block of South Street with German beers, food, and music.
What it costs: Pay as you go for food and drink, or get the full VIP package for $115.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-Nov 5
Eastern State Penitentiary
Being a legit former prison, Eastern State's a pretty creepy place as it is, but during the weeks leading up to (and just after) Halloween, it turns into one of the area's scariest haunted houses.
What it costs: $19-40 for an advance ticket, depending on the day
Saturday
Sep 23
Who says beer gardens are only for summer? Uptown Beer Garden hosts UPtoberfest, its own version of Oktoberfest, with beer and sausage and pretzels and lots more beer.
What it costs: $20 for a VIP ticket that includes a souvenir boot of beer, a T-shirt, and access to a private full bar.
Sunday
Sep 24
Watch the Eagles face off against the New York Giants
Lincoln Financial Field
The first home regular season football game of 2017 sees the Eagles take on the Giants. See you at the tailgate?
What it costs: Tailgating’s free, but tickets are $165 and up.
Saturday
Sep 30
South Philly
Skipping the obvious sausage fest jokes... head to South Philly for the autumn craft beer, sausage-themed, and live music festival that celebrates our Newbold/West Passyunk neighborhood.
What it costs: Ticket prices TBA
Thursday
Oct 5
Italian Market
The Food Trust’s Night Market brings food trucks (and crowds) aplenty to this South Philly culinary destination.
What it costs: Free to attend, pay as you go.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 6-8
Follow up Brauhaus Schmitz’s outdoor affair with this indoor extravaganza with German beer and food, and some traditional wooden benches -- but mostly, you're coming for the German beer and food.
What it costs: $35 gets you admission, a glass liter mug, your first liter of beer, and complimentary German fare.
Saturday
Oct 7
Midtown Village
Rain or shine, Midtown Village’s annual fall street festival is back this year with another day of great food, drinks, and live music. Maybe bring a poncho just in case.
What it costs: Free admission, pay as you go.
Sunday
Oct 8
Old City
The neighborhood’s top restaurants, art galleries, shopping destinations, and cultural hotspots take it to the streets for a good old-fashioned festival.
What it costs: Free admission
Sunday
Oct 8
Gayborhood
Outfest, the largest LGBT event in Philly, honors National Coming Out Day by bringing hundreds to the Gayborhood for drag shows, high-heel races, live entertainment, and more.
What it costs: Free admission
Saturday
Oct 14
Get rowdy at the Flyers' home opener against the Washington Capitals
Wells Fargo Center
Their fifth game of the regular season sees the Flyers coming back home.
What it costs: Tailgating’s free, but tickets are $98 and up.
Friday
Oct 20
Wells Fargo Center
The Sixers will face off against the Boston Celtics for their first regular season game at home.
What it costs: Tailgating’s free, but tickets are $120 and up
Friday - Saturday
Oct 20-21
Chestnut Hill
The seventh annual Chestnut Hill Harry Potter Festival will span 12 blocks, and will feature Sorting Hat demonstrations, a Quidditch tournament, and other Hogwarts-esque events.
What it costs: Free admission, pay as you go
Saturday
Oct 28
Old City through North Philadelphia
Inspired by the automobile-less streets from the Pope’s visit in 2015, a portion of Third Street, Fourth Street, Germantown Avenue, and Fifth Street (stretching Philadelphia's Historic District and El Centro de Oro in North Philadelphia's Fairhill Neighborhood) will be closed off to vehicular traffic for pedestrians, bikers, runners, skaters, and the like.
What it costs: Free
Saturday
Nov 4
Hawthornes Beer Cafe
You’re not sick of these yet, are you? You know the drill: sip on ciders, fall seasonal beers, barrel-aged rarities, and wine. There’ll be food and live music, too.
What it costs: Free entry, $5 per pour (cash only).
Saturday
Nov 11
Sly Fox Brewery
Sure you have to head to Pottstown, but Sly Fox’s Annual Cyclocross is always a blast; it's basically a NASCAR race, with bicycles.
What it costs: Free attendance, pay as you go for beer and food.
Saturday
Nov 11
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Don those gray sweats and chug some raw eggs for the Rocky Run along with thousands of other Rocky Fans -- just don’t expect a warm reaction if you show up dressed like Drago. Pick from a 5K, 10-miler, or both with the 13.1 Italian Stallion Challenge.
What it costs: $45, $50, or $55 depending on when you register.
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 18-19
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Hopefully you've been training for the Philadelphia Marathon (or half-marathon), but if not, you can always be a spectator to one of the worst spectator sports of all time.
What it costs: Free to watch; marathon registration is $150, and half-marathon registration is $135.
Thursday
Nov 23
Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Head to Center City to see the nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade in person this year... or you could always just watch it from your couch.
What it costs: Free
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 25-Dec 31
Macy's Center City
One of the only reasons to hit a retail center during the holiday season is to see the Christmas Light Show and Wanamaker Organ Concert. It’s history, after all.
What it costs: Free
