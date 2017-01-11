12 Things You Must Do in Philly This May

Grab your jorts and go outside because it’s officially spring and the cherry blossoms are already starting to wither. When you’re not busy trying to up your dating game or attempting to live your life like Cory Matthews, revel in the high temps with our carefully curated selection of May events.
TBA
Independence Beer Garden Nobody was 100 percent certain we would be able to once again drink outside in close proximity to the Liberty Bell, but fear not -- the Independence Beer Garden is back for a second year for 20,000 square feet of drinking freedom. The new season also brings an updated food menu, so cash in on those beer-battered fish and chip buckets before it’s too late.
100 S. Independence Mall West
May 1 Fri
Peek-a-Boo Revue Six Degrees of Tease The Peek-a-Boo burlesque group is ringing in the time of the year when less clothes are the norm with a spring-themed show. Expect vaudeville-inspired numbers and many a fishnet.
May 2 Sat
Maifest In the midst of the South Street Spring Festival (which you must absolutely go to this spring), head to Brauhaus Schmitz for an even heavier celebration of all that is good: beer and warm weather. From 11am to 8pm the block will be closed off to accommodate Oktoberfest’s little sister fest, full of German dancers and German beer.
TBA
Radio 104.5 Summer Block Party The first-in-the-summer-block-party series is here at Festival Pier, kicking off with live music and plenty of refreshments for the first in a string of summer shows.
May 5 Tue
Cinco de Mayo at El Poquito El Poquito is giving you plenty of reasons to celebrate a holiday of which most people don’t understand the significance. In addition to usual Taco Tuesday specials and a special Cinco de Mayo menu, try all that is right with a beergarita when mango flavor just isn’t doing it for you.
May 5 Tue
EATS Philly Eat food from some of the top area chefs and for a cause other than personal gratification. Chefs and food trucks unite at this event to give you the most selective array of Philly bites outside World Cafe Live.
May 6 Wed
Wine + Food Festival Technically, you’re not supposed to consume wine when you’re just on a tasting, but it’s fair game to break that rule in the name of over 650 wine varieties gathering at one place (just make sure you consume some water, too). Food curated from local restaurants will also help to soak up the evening.
May 7 Thu
Wizard World Comic Con Hopefully your mom measured you for your custom Stormtrooper costume already, because Comic Con is upon us and you can’t show up looking sloppy. The four-day event will take over the Convention Center, and whether you attend or not, it’s safe to say you’ll see your fair share of Illidan Stormrage.
Pennsylvania Convention Center
May 16 Sat
The Dude’s Bar Crawl It’s not bowling, but crawling Passyunk Ave’s best bars in a bathrobe can still do the trick. Take a cue from The Big Lebowski (sunglasses will be provided) for an alternative to the season’s dozens of bar crawls.
May 25 Mon
Spruce Street Harbor Park Roller Rink Opening This Memorial Day marks the glorious return of everyone’s favorite outdoor hangout last summer, the hammock-and-beer-centric Spruce Street Harbor Park. Not to be outdone by last year’s success, the park is taking a cue from the winter’s trendy skating at Dilworth Plaza and Penn’s Landing, and adding a roller rink to help live out all your retro-summer dreams.
Columbus Blvd & Spruce St
May 29-Jun 7
Philly Beer Week It's finally here -- perhaps the number one reason to have pride in Philly’s food and drink culture. The return of Philly Beer Week means the return of one of the largest observances of beer in the US, with specials, and limited-edition brews taking over your favorite spots all over the city.
Various Locations
May 30 Sat
Great Beer Expo Twenty-five countries will be represented with over 75 beers for your tasting enjoyment. Also lining the Navy Yard will be the traditional gamut of Philly food trucks that are best when you’ve been sampling beer all day in the name of culture, such as fried cheese curds from Cow & the Curd, and bites from Oink & Moo BBQ.
