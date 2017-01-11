12 Things You Must Do in Philly This May

Independence Beer Garden Nobody was 100 percent certain we would be able to once again drink outside in close proximity to the Liberty Bell, but fear not -- the Independence Beer Garden is back for a second year for 20,000 square feet of drinking freedom. The new season also brings an updated food menu, so cash in on those beer-battered fish and chip buckets before it’s too late.

Independence Beer Garden 100 S. Independence Mall West Nobody was 100 percent certain we would be able to once again drink outside in close proximity to the Liberty Bell, but fear not -- the Independence Beer Garden is back for a second year for 20,000 square feet of drinking freedom. The new season also brings an updated food menu, so cash in on those beer-battered fish and chip buckets before it’s too late.