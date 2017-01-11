12 Things You Must Do in Philly This June

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest Winterfest at the Lodge meets its match with the summer version of ice skating -- so lace up those roller skates, try to feather your hair in an appropriately 1970s manner, and then check out the solid food options they’ve got this year, including eats from the gifted folks at Garces Group who will be serving in the completely revamped Lodge, which will assume a boat-house theme for the summer months.

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest 101 South Columbus Blvd Winterfest at the Lodge meets its match with the summer version of ice skating -- so lace up those roller skates, try to feather your hair in an appropriately 1970s manner, and then check out the solid food options they’ve got this year, including eats from the gifted folks at Garces Group who will be serving in the completely revamped Lodge, which will assume a boat-house theme for the summer months.