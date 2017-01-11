12 Things You Must Do in Philly This June

Sure, we’ve already told you about things that Philly's given America, but what has Philly given you lately? How ‘bout these 12 sweet things to do in the next 30 days you ungrateful... um, something just mean enough that you don’t stop reading.
Spruce Street Harbor Park Columbus Blvd & Spruce Street Everyone’s favorite place to go last summer is back with more hammocks, more food, and more beer. Also returning is the park’s Blue Anchor restaurant.
Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest 101 South Columbus Blvd Winterfest at the Lodge meets its match with the summer version of ice skating -- so lace up those roller skates, try to feather your hair in an appropriately 1970s manner, and then check out the solid food options they’ve got this year, including eats from the gifted folks at Garces Group who will be serving in the completely revamped Lodge, which will assume a boat-house theme for the summer months.
Phillies Phestival Citizens Bank Park Nothing says summertime like the grassy mane of the Phillies Phanatic and an extra-large helping of Chickie & Pete’s crab fries, so make your way down to baseball land and check both off your list, and maybe get some autographs to satisfy your inner fanboy.
Point Breeze Pop-Up Beer Garden 1622 Point Breeze Ave The latest summer pop-up found its home right by Point Breeze and Tasker, and it’s got a revolving lineup of Philly food trucks and a list of suds heavy on local brews. The pop-up also has weekly events and live music planned until it closes in September.
Philly Beer Week Various locations The biggest week of beer EVER continues through the first week of June, and you will be at no loss for things to do. Whether you choose to chase the Hammer of Glory (which ceremoniously taps the first kegs at various bars, relay-style) or just enjoy some discounted/new beers at your favorite neighborhood boozer.
Science After Hours: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure The Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St To satisfy your science dweeb needs, the museum is open after hours to ah-dults ages 21 and over every month, this month with the theme of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, so wear some acid-wash jeans and enjoy some libations while doing some science experiments, ya egghead.
The Great Philadelphia Craft Beer & Food Crawl Various locations Hit 13 of the best places to eat and drink in the Fairmount/Art Museum neighborhood, and swill beer specials from sweet craft breweries. Your $15 ticket gets you two samples from each location plus a $20 Uber credit to get you home in one piece.
Philadelphia Vendy Awards JFK Bridge Local street chefs vie for top ranking in food truckhood, while Sly Fox Brewery and Santa Cristina will be there to wash everything down with beer and wine.
Atlantic City Boardwalk Beer Festival Harry’s Oyster Bar Head to Atlantic City for an afternoon of (somewhat) scenic beer drinking along the boardwalk. A $40 pass gets you as many samples as you like from all your favorite breweries, such as Tröegs, Cherry Hill’s Forgotten Brewery, and Victory.
Fifth Annual Burger Brawl XFINITY! Live This city has no shortage of sweet burgers, and lucky for you, all the very best of them will be under one roof at this annual fundraiser. A $35 ticket gets you a sampling of 60(!) burgers from places such as Barbuzzo, Spot Burgers, Jerry’s Bar, and lotsa others.
Night Market Callowhill Callowhill Get to this seasonal food truck (and beer tent) extravaganza before the lines start winding down the block and it takes you an hour to get a taco. Even though it’s totally worth the wait.
Yards Brews Cruise Penn’s Landing Sail the mystical waters of the Delaware River on The Spirit of Philadelphia while Yards Brewing plies you with some of their old favorites and some new suds.