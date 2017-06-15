must-dos
Events

Everything You Must Do in Philly This Summer

By Updated On 06/14/2017 at 06:04PM EST By Updated On 06/14/2017 at 06:04PM EST
Made in America
made in America | Courtesy of Made in America

More Like This

related

Events
The 16 Best Rivers in America for Tubing + Drinking

related

Events
15 Beaches Accessible From NYC, and How to Get to Them Without a Car

related

Events
Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Chicago This Summer

related

Events
Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Philly This Summer

It’s summertime in Philly, and that means lingering happy hours, days by the waterfront, and finding any excuse to escape work for a street festival. To help make the most of your evenings and weekends this summer, we’ve rounded up the best outdoor pop-ups, new drink and food deals, street festivals, and just about everything else. Make the warmest months of 2017 count.

More Like This

related

Events
The 16 Best Rivers in America for Tubing + Drinking

related

Events
15 Beaches Accessible From NYC, and How to Get to Them Without a Car

related

Events
Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Chicago This Summer

related

Events
Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Philly This Summer
June
Red Owl Tavern
Red Owl Tavern

June

Thursday - Sunday
Jun 15-Aug 27
Sweat before you sip
Sweat before you sip
City Tap House University City
Every Sunday this summer you can indulge in your favorite brunch drink with slightly less guilt thanks to SWEAT fitness’ Sweat + Sip challenge. City Tap House’s UCity location (remember that gorgeous roof deck?) will host different fitness classes each week, and participants can treat themselves to a complimentary brunch drunk afterward for all their hard work.
Thursday - Thursday
Jun 15-Sep 7
Stroll Main Street for Thursday themes
Stroll Main Street for Thursday themes
Main Street Manayunk
Every Thursday this summer Manayunk’s Main Street will announce a new theme, introducing local and nonlocal vendors as well as movie screenings, games, and store discounts for everyone to enjoy. Coming up soon are pet adoption night, fitness night, and a sidewalk sale.
Thursday - Saturday
Jun 15-Sep 30
Take a dip in KOP
Take a dip in KOP
INLIQUID
If you happen to live or work out in the ‘burbs, that’s no reason to miss out on all the poolside fun. The Valley Beach in King of Prussia is back for another summer, this time with a tiki bar and poolside taco truck. You can also experience a “dive-in” movie throughout the season. Day passes will run you $20.
Thursday - Sunday
Jun 15-Oct 1
Return to your favorite harbor pop-up
Return to your favorite harbor pop-up
Spruce Street Harbor Park
Spruce Street Harbor is back once again with all the food (crab fries, tacos, and every other amazing bite) and booze you’d want to enjoy by the water, with the new addition of Garces’ Harborside Pizza menu. Twenty-five new hammocks have been installed, doubling the hammock population to 50, so maybe snagging one this year won’t be quite as complicated.
Thursday - Sunday
Jun 15-Oct 29
Sip $4 drinks through a lazy Saturday
Sip $4 drinks through a lazy Saturday
La Peg
La Peg boasts an outstanding outdoor eating and drinking area, featuring fire pits, outdoor movies, and a seafood shack separate from the indoor restaurant. Adding to its title as a summertime destination is its new $4 mimosa, bloody mary, and margarita policy on weekends throughout the summer from noon through 2pm, perfect for you late-to-brunch bloomers.
Thursday
Jun 15
Taste test the city’s finest lobster
Taste test the city’s finest lobster
Red Owl Tavern & The Olde Bar
National Lobster Day is here, and just because you’re not spending your summer on the coast of Maine doesn’t mean you can’t get a fair shot at the action. Head to the Olde Bar for discounted lobster rolls today, or make your way to Red Owl Tavern for special lobster clambakes throughout the summer, which include a pound of lobster and a pot filled with steaming seafood.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 16-18
Stock up on high-end art for low-end budgets
Stock up on high-end art for low-end budgets
Kensington
Art for the Cash Poor is back for its 18th summer in Kensington/Fishtown. For any aspiring art collector who has to spend their money on things like rent and utilities, stocking up on wall candy is an expensive endeavor. Expect all art at this annual festival to be $200 or less (most of it falling below $100), with some solid food and music options along the way.
Tuesday
Jun 20
Make a difference along with 40 top chefs
Make a difference along with 40 top chefs
The Navy Yard
Alex’s Lemonade Stand and Vetri Foundation are teaming up to bring you 40 of the world’s very best chefs (including all the ones you know, love, and care about in Philly) for the Great Chefs Event. Proceeds from this culinary adventure will benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Surely you can eat to that?
Tuesday - Wednesday
Jun 20-Aug 30
Drink in discounts from a balcony
Drink in discounts from a balcony
The Kimmel Center
Another summer of Center City Sips is officially underway, and a handful of new bars want to get in on the discounted happy hour action. New this year is Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center, offering $3 beer and $4 wine during Wednesday happy hour, and other discounts the rest of the weekend.
Tuesday - Wednesday
Jun 20-Aug 30
Drink in discounts from a balcony
Drink in discounts from a balcony
The Kimmel Center
Another summer of Center City Sips is officially underway, and a handful of new bars want to get in on the discounted happy hour action. New this year is Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center, offering $3 beer and $4 wine during Wednesday happy hour, and other discounts the rest of the weekend.
Tuesday - Saturday
Jun 20-Sep 30
Chill at the only 21+ pool in town
Chill at the only 21+ pool in town
Monarch
Despite some legal drama swirling around headlines last Spring, the Monarch pool club -- also known as North Shore Beach Club -- is back for another season, and it’s easier than ever to snag a visit with newly minted day passes for non-full time members. Get some sun and enjoy!
Friday - Sunday
Jun 23-Oct 1
Skate and ride at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest
Skate and ride at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest
Penn’s Landing
Once again, the RiverRink will return to the waterfront to keep you moving all summer long. In addition to roller/inline skating, this year's fest will feature a Midway with boardwalk-style games and a 60-foot ferris wheel.
Thursday - Tuesday
Jun 29-Jul 4
Feel revolutionary at Wawa's Welcome America concert
Feel revolutionary at Wawa's Welcome America concert
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
If you’re in Philly for the Fourth, you will either go about this two ways: stay inside your A/C solitude and escape the chaos, or get right out there into the thick of it and enjoy all the Wawa, Boys II Men, and fireworks this world has to offer in one of the most historical cities in the country. Mary J. Blige is also headlining this year’s July 4th concert.
July
Night Market Philadelphia
Night Market Philadelphia

July

Saturday
Jul 1
Wander the Night Market
Wander the Night Market
Spruce Hill and Roxborough, respectively, will open up their main thoroughfares for food trucks, local vendors, street sales, and live performances for Night Market. Additional date: August 10.
Saturday
Jul 15
Storm the Bastille
Storm the Bastille
Eastern State Penitentiary
It’s time once again to let them eat Tastykakes and indulge in all things eccentric with a vague flair of French history at the Eastern State Penitentiary's annual Bastille Day celebration. There will be funny wigs, there will be performers in drag, and there will be cake.
Thursday - Sunday
Jul 20-Aug 20
Spend some time at the Oval
Spend some time at the Oval
Eakins Oval
The summer series at the parkway is back with interactive art installations, outdoor movies, live performances, food trucks, a beer garden, and two nearby renovated parks. There will be something new to see, do, or taste just about everyday at the Oval, and try not to miss weekly sessions of trivia, power yoga, dance parties, and other activities.
August - September
Made in America
Made in America | Made in America

August - September

Sunday
Aug 6
Revel in 2nd Street
Revel in 2nd Street
2nd Street
From Germantown to Green St, NoLibs will host the annual 2nd Street Festival with locally focused food, art, and games. Expect four stages of music and more than 150 vendors, rain or shine.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 2-3
Go to Made in America
Go to Made in America
Benjamin Franklin Parkway
The starter of it all, Jay Z, comes to Philly to headline his annual Labor Day concert this year, along with J. Cole, The Chainsmokers, and Solange.

Sign up here for our daily Philly email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Marielle Mondon is a writer from Philly who proudly makes it to Center City Sips every Wednesday. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @MarielleMondon.