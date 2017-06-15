Everything You Must Do in Philly This Summer

It’s summertime in Philly, and that means lingering happy hours, days by the waterfront, and finding any excuse to escape work for a street festival. To help make the most of your evenings and weekends this summer, we’ve rounded up the best outdoor pop-ups, new drink and food deals, street festivals, and just about everything else. Make the warmest months of 2017 count.
Thursday - Sunday
Jun 15-Aug 27
Every Sunday this summer you can indulge in your favorite brunch drink with slightly less guilt thanks to SWEAT fitness’ Sweat + Sip challenge. City Tap House’s UCity location (remember that gorgeous roof deck?) will host different fitness classes each week, and participants can treat themselves to a complimentary brunch drunk afterward for all their hard work.
Thursday - Thursday
Jun 15-Sep 7
Every Thursday this summer Manayunk’s Main Street will announce a new theme, introducing local and nonlocal vendors as well as movie screenings, games, and store discounts for everyone to enjoy. Coming up soon are pet adoption night, fitness night, and a sidewalk sale.
Thursday - Saturday
Jun 15-Sep 30
If you happen to live or work out in the ‘burbs, that’s no reason to miss out on all the poolside fun. The Valley Beach in King of Prussia is back for another summer, this time with a tiki bar and poolside taco truck. You can also experience a “dive-in” movie throughout the season. Day passes will run you $20.
Thursday - Sunday
Jun 15-Oct 1
Spruce Street Harbor is back once again with all the food (crab fries, tacos, and every other amazing bite) and booze you’d want to enjoy by the water, with the new addition of Garces’ Harborside Pizza menu. Twenty-five new hammocks have been installed, doubling the hammock population to 50, so maybe snagging one this year won’t be quite as complicated.
Thursday - Sunday
Jun 15-Oct 29
La Peg boasts an outstanding outdoor eating and drinking area, featuring fire pits, outdoor movies, and a seafood shack separate from the indoor restaurant. Adding to its title as a summertime destination is its new $4 mimosa, bloody mary, and margarita policy on weekends throughout the summer from noon through 2pm, perfect for you late-to-brunch bloomers.
Thursday
Jun 15
Red Owl Tavern & The Olde Bar
National Lobster Day is here, and just because you’re not spending your summer on the coast of Maine doesn’t mean you can’t get a fair shot at the action. Head to the Olde Bar for discounted lobster rolls today, or make your way to Red Owl Tavern for special lobster clambakes throughout the summer, which include a pound of lobster and a pot filled with steaming seafood.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 16-18
Kensington
Art for the Cash Poor is back for its 18th summer in Kensington/Fishtown. For any aspiring art collector who has to spend their money on things like rent and utilities, stocking up on wall candy is an expensive endeavor. Expect all art at this annual festival to be $200 or less (most of it falling below $100), with some solid food and music options along the way.
Tuesday
Jun 20
The Navy Yard
Alex’s Lemonade Stand and Vetri Foundation are teaming up to bring you 40 of the world’s very best chefs (including all the ones you know, love, and care about in Philly) for the Great Chefs Event. Proceeds from this culinary adventure will benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Surely you can eat to that?
Tuesday - Wednesday
Jun 20-Aug 30
Another summer of Center City Sips is officially underway, and a handful of new bars want to get in on the discounted happy hour action. New this year is Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center, offering $3 beer and $4 wine during Wednesday happy hour, and other discounts the rest of the weekend.
Tuesday - Wednesday
Tuesday - Saturday
Jun 20-Sep 30
Despite some legal drama swirling around headlines last Spring, the Monarch pool club -- also known as North Shore Beach Club -- is back for another season, and it’s easier than ever to snag a visit with newly minted day passes for non-full time members. Get some sun and enjoy!
Friday - Sunday
Jun 23-Oct 1
Once again, the RiverRink will return to the waterfront to keep you moving all summer long. In addition to roller/inline skating, this year's fest will feature a Midway with boardwalk-style games and a 60-foot ferris wheel.
Thursday - Tuesday
Jun 29-Jul 4
Feel revolutionary at Wawa's Welcome America concert
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
If you’re in Philly for the Fourth, you will either go about this two ways: stay inside your A/C solitude and escape the chaos, or get right out there into the thick of it and enjoy all the Wawa, Boys II Men, and fireworks this world has to offer in one of the most historical cities in the country. Mary J. Blige is also headlining this year’s July 4th concert.
Saturday
Jul 1
Spruce Hill and Roxborough, respectively, will open up their main thoroughfares for food trucks, local vendors, street sales, and live performances for Night Market. Additional date: August 10.
Saturday
Jul 15
It’s time once again to let them eat Tastykakes and indulge in all things eccentric with a vague flair of French history at the Eastern State Penitentiary's annual Bastille Day celebration. There will be funny wigs, there will be performers in drag, and there will be cake.
Thursday - Sunday
Jul 20-Aug 20
The summer series at the parkway is back with interactive art installations, outdoor movies, live performances, food trucks, a beer garden, and two nearby renovated parks. There will be something new to see, do, or taste just about everyday at the Oval, and try not to miss weekly sessions of trivia, power yoga, dance parties, and other activities.
Sunday
Aug 6
2nd Street
From Germantown to Green St, NoLibs will host the annual 2nd Street Festival with locally focused food, art, and games. Expect four stages of music and more than 150 vendors, rain or shine.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 2-3
Benjamin Franklin Parkway
The starter of it all, Jay Z, comes to Philly to headline his annual Labor Day concert this year, along with J. Cole, The Chainsmokers, and Solange.
