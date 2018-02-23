Everything You Need to Do in Philly This Weekend

If the thought of surviving another week has you feeling like an Olympic gold medalist, then this weekend will be the endorsement deal icing on the cake. Lace up those skates and hit the Rothman Institute Ice Rink for the last time this season, or do your vocal warm ups for some live band karaoke -- either way, it’s all going down this weekend in Philly, and we’ve collected it into one handy guide.
Friday - Sunday
Feb 23-25
Dilworth Park
All winter long, Wintergarden -- the entertainment extravaganza featuring the Rothman Institute Ice Rink, a cozy food and booze cabin, and America’s Garden Capital Maze -- had been providing seasonal fun at City Hall. Take part in one final weekend of ice skating and happy hour before they call it quits for the season.
Price: $3-$5 skating admission; $10 skate rental; food and drink pay-as-you-go
Friday - Sunday
Feb 23-25
Prince Theater
Study up before the Academy Awards on March 4 by watching (almost) every flick nominated for Best Picture, at the Philadelphia Film Society’s three-day screening extravaganza. With two-to-four film screenings per day, you can pick and choose what flick you want to see or opt for the weekend pass, which gets you tickets to every film, free popcorn each day, and half-off refills. You won’t find a movie screen as large as the Prince Theater’s anywhere else in Center City.
Price: $12.50-$50
Friday
Feb 23
Philadelphia Museum of Art
On the final Friday of every month, Philadelphia Museum of Art hosts an after-hours interactive multimedia art experience. This month, DJ and producer King Britt curates a sonic tour of the galleries with collaborators Suphala, Xenia Rubinos, and Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste; all four will perform together later in the evening, as well.
Price: Free with museum admission
Friday
Feb 23
Johnny Brenda's
The dream of so many musicians in the city is to perform at Johnny Brenda’s -- and now, any interested vocalists will get the opportunity. Pat Finnerty & The Full Band will be your backing ensemble for live band karaoke, allowing for so many fantasies to become reality.
Price: $5
Saturday
Feb 24
Penn Museum
All day on Saturday, the museum will play host to a variety of performances, shopping opportunities, educational kids activities, a documentary, and more dedicated to showcasing the vast cultural expressions, both traditional and modern, from the regions of Africa set in the Penn Museum’s Africa Gallery.
Price: Free with museum admission
Saturday
Feb 24
Historic Kennett Square
The Mushroom Capital of the World hosts a winter beer festival featuring tons of suds to sample from dozens of breweries, including Sly Fox, Founders, 21st Amendment, and Manayunk Brewing. A handful of food trucks serving up empanadas, barbecue, cupcakes, and more will keep you nourished -- but bundle up, folks, because this event is outdoors.
Price: $15-$60
Sunday
Feb 25
Celebrate Reading Terminal Market's 125th anniversary at Party for the Market
Reading Terminal Market
One of America’s oldest public markets, Reading Terminal is honoring its 125th birthday with a party (of course); over 30 of the market’s vendors will be serving all-you-can-eat dishes in addition to four open bars, a lineup of live bands, casino games, and dancing all night. It’s a bit pricey, yes, but well worth the price.
Price: $90-$175
Saturday
Feb 24
Voltage Lounge
All those years of singing My Chemical Romance alone in your room as a teen will finally pay off, after you impress the crowd at this live band karaoke night packed with emo and pop-punk jams. Get there early to sign up.
Price: $10
Saturday
Feb 24
Honor the Holy Trinity with a Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj dance party
The Dolphin Tavern
Holy Trinity night at the Dolphin is a dance party of biblical proportions, with DJs Dame Luz and Wassup Gina playing music by (and featuring) Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj into the wee hours of the Sabbath. You’ll wanna get there early.
Price: $5
Sunday
Feb 25
Unite Fitness, Sanctuary Yoga & Mindfulness
Two Midtown Village fitness centers are offering three consecutive 30-minute classes for this Sweat Crawl. Start with either HIIT cardio (a combo of spin and treadmill) or functional strength training (comprised of TRX and weights), then hit up whichever class you didn’t pick, and round out the afternoon with yoga -- there’s also an optional happy hour afterward.
Price: $33
