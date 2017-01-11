Events

9 Valentine’s Day Events in Philly That Won’t Make You Gag

The Peek-A-Boo Revue

Feb 12 Fri

Groove to Peek-a-Boo Revue’s Free Love One of Philly’s favorite burlesque groups will be taking the stage at World Cafe for a retro-themed night of “Free Love.” The night of singing, dancing, and comedy will be soundtracked by songs from Fleetwood Mac, Janis Joplin, and their contemporary peers. 

World Cafe Live

Trestle Inn

Feb 12 Fri

Sample whiskey sours with go-go dancers Add some retro flair to your weekend with The Trestle Inn’s "Shine A Little Love" special, which includes $25 whiskey samplers and a $15 snack sampler. Sip and savor along to kitschy ‘70s love songs before dancing off those snacks along with the Trestle dancers all night long.

The Trestle Inn

Feb 12 Fri

Get some fresh ink at the Tattoo Arts Convention Though solidifying your relationship with matching tattoos is not always recommended, you could always get some ink of your own (or stand in awe/horror as others do so). Tattoo artists from wide and far will be here for three days to showcase their skills and tantalize you long enough to keep you wondering all weekend if you should go back and get that design that’s haunting you.

Pennsylvania Convention Center

Feb 12 Fri

Be a V-Day hater with special brews Devil’s Den is here for you in all your singlehood, offering up three nights of beers themed to celebrate all the exes you left behind during the bar’s Anti-Valentine’s Day Weekend. Think drafts like the AleSmith Horny Devil and Clown Shoes Tramp Stamp. 

Devil’s Den

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens

Feb 13-14

Explore the Magic Gardens with wine in hand The Magic Gardens are beautiful whenever you visit, and it takes more than one trip to take in all the funky walkable art in the space. During Valentine’s Day weekend, couples can get special night tours of the venue, complete with wine and candlelight.
Ongoing

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens

Ongoing

Philly Improv Theater (PHIT)

Feb 14 Sun

Enjoy free improv Speaking of funny, a good alternative to overspending on a fancy show for you and your date this V-Day is watching some budding comedians instead. Every Sunday the Philly Improv Theater has two free shows, which makes it the perfect pre- or post-dinner treat.

Philly Improv Theater

Feb 14 Sun

Share an ‘Ex-File’ story What better day than Valentine’s to distract from your love woes with artfully told stories about exes? The annual Ex-Files at Underground Arts always get a hefty crowd, from which participants will be selected to contribute both funny and less funny tales of their loves of yore.

Underground Arts

Blue Cross RiverRink

Feb 14 Sun

Skate & cozy up at Penn’s Landing You still have a few more weeks to get in some skating time at Winterfest, and this may be the perfect weekend to do so. A $25 ticket gets you on the ice, and also gets you chocolates, flowers, and photos with your date. You can also upgrade for private space in one of the cabins.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Feb 14 Sun

Drink at the Top of the Tower Skybrunch is open for business every weekend, but now you can also try the bound-to-be-even-more-fun Skybar, an evening pop-up where visitors can enjoy drinks with a sparkly view of the Parkway. 

Top of the Tower

