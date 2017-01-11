9 Valentine’s Day Events in Philly That Won’t Make You Gag

Fri

Get some fresh ink at the Tattoo Arts Convention Though solidifying your relationship with matching tattoos is not always recommended, you could always get some ink of your own (or stand in awe/horror as others do so). Tattoo artists from wide and far will be here for three days to showcase their skills and tantalize you long enough to keep you wondering all weekend if you should go back and get that design that’s haunting you.

Pennsylvania Convention Center

