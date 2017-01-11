9 Valentine’s Day Events in Philly That Won’t Make You Gag

Date
Feb 12 Fri
Groove to Peek-a-Boo Revue’s Free Love World Cafe Live One of Philly’s favorite burlesque groups will be taking the stage at World Cafe for a retro-themed night of “Free Love.” The night of singing, dancing, and comedy will be soundtracked by songs from Fleetwood Mac, Janis Joplin, and their contemporary peers.
Feb 12 Fri
Sample whiskey sours with go-go dancers The Trestle Inn Add some retro flair to your weekend with The Trestle Inn’s "Shine A Little Love" special, which includes $25 whiskey samplers and a $15 snack sampler. Sip and savor along to kitschy ‘70s love songs before dancing off those snacks along with the Trestle dancers all night long.
Feb 12 Fri
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Get some fresh ink at the Tattoo Arts Convention Pennsylvania Convention Center Though solidifying your relationship with matching tattoos is not always recommended, you could always get some ink of your own (or stand in awe/horror as others do so). Tattoo artists from wide and far will be here for three days to showcase their skills and tantalize you long enough to keep you wondering all weekend if you should go back and get that design that’s haunting you.
Feb 12 Fri
Be a V-Day hater with special brews Devil’s Den Devil’s Den is here for you in all your singlehood, offering up three nights of beers themed to celebrate all the exes you left behind during the bar’s Anti-Valentine’s Day Weekend. Think drafts like the AleSmith Horny Devil and Clown Shoes Tramp Stamp.
Feb 13-14
Ongoing
Explore the Magic Gardens with wine in hand
Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens
The Magic Gardens are beautiful whenever you visit, and it takes more than one trip to take in all the funky walkable art in the space. During Valentine’s Day weekend, couples can get special night tours of the venue, complete with wine and candlelight.
Ongoing
Feb 14 Sun
Enjoy free improv Philly Improv Theater Speaking of funny, a good alternative to overspending on a fancy show for you and your date this V-Day is watching some budding comedians instead. Every Sunday the Philly Improv Theater has two free shows, which makes it the perfect pre- or post-dinner treat.
Feb 14 Sun
Share an ‘Ex-File’ story Underground Arts What better day than Valentine’s to distract from your love woes with artfully told stories about exes? The annual Ex-Files at Underground Arts always get a hefty crowd, from which participants will be selected to contribute both funny and less funny tales of their loves of yore.
Feb 14 Sun
Skate & cozy up at Penn’s Landing Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest You still have a few more weeks to get in some skating time at Winterfest, and this may be the perfect weekend to do so. A $25 ticket gets you on the ice, and also gets you chocolates, flowers, and photos with your date. You can also upgrade for private space in one of the cabins.
Feb 14 Sun
Drink at the Top of the Tower Top of the Tower Skybrunch is open for business every weekend, but now you can also try the bound-to-be-even-more-fun Skybar, an evening pop-up where visitors can enjoy drinks with a sparkly view of the Parkway.