These Philly Fitness Studios Are Streaming Virtual Workout Classes

Just because you can’t get to your gym (or any gym) for the time being doesn’t mean you can’t get your fitness on. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, gyms across the city are taking their operations to the virtual world to bring you the bootcamps, HIIT sessions, and yoga classes to help you keep your zen. Time to get sweaty, Philly. Just give your downstairs neighbors a heads up that you’ll be jumping around first.
Amrita Yoga
Log into any of the studio’s dozens of virtual yoga classes via Zoom. Check out the weekly schedule on its website, click on the class you want to join, and you’ll get the link.
Cost: Classes are free, but pay-what-you-can donations are very appreciated.
The Edge Fitness Clubs
Head over to The Edge’s Facebook where fitness instructors have written out their workouts. If you prefer a class-like setting, instructors are taking to Instagram Live multiple times a day starting at 8am for total body conditioning, HIIT, abs, barre, cardio dance, and more. The videos will live for 24 hours on Instagram and they’ll be posted to Facebook, too.
Cost: Free
Fearless Athletics
For your Crossfit-inspired workouts, head to Fearless Athletics’ Instagram where a different workout is posted each day combining bodyweight exercises and creative workarounds using items you have at home.
Cost: Free
Fitness Works Philadelphia
Follow the instructors at Fitness Works Philadelphia on Instagram where they’ll be hosting live fitness sessions on the platform. Tune in for some total body workouts at 5pm on Tuesdays, followed by yoga or Zumba on Wednesdays at 11am. The videos will live on the instructors’ pages for 24 hours.
Cost: Free
Fuel Cycle Fitness
On the gym’s Facebook and Instagram pages, instructors are posting both videos and written workout instructions. Every week, they’ll post their live workout schedule and live class replays on their website.
Cost: Subscribe to the mailing list and you’ll get video links for each pay-as-you-wish session
Movement Source Pilates Studio
The studio has posted a couple of 20-30-minute pilates classes on their YouTube channel. Expect more as time goes on.
Cost: Free
PHL Athletics
The Crossfit gym will post daily workouts on a digital whiteboard and on Instagram Live on weekends at 8am for no charge. In lieu of dumbbells, the gym also offers recommendations on how to modify your workouts.
Cost: Free
Priya Hot Yoga
Twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening), the yoga studio will host live hourlong, all-levels yoga sessions on Zoom. All the Zoom class links and info on how to donate are here.
Cost: While the classes are complimentary, you can send donations via Venmo
Retro Fitness
Every weekday at 6 p.m., fitness instructors will go live on Facebook for a free full-body workout utilizing minimal equipment.
Cost: Free
Rumble
Tune into Rumble’s Instagram Live for daily no-equipment cardio and bodyweight HIIT workouts. Every week they’ll post the week’s schedule and the videos will live on the gym’s IGTV page.
Cost: Free
SPIN Community & Fitness
For the duration of the gym’s shutdown, they’ll offer free virtual bootcamp classes, held on Zoom at 9am, noon, 6pm, and various other times of day. Follow them on Facebook for more class announcements.
Cost: Free
Sporting Club at the Bellevue
Want to work out on your own terms? The Sporting Club at the Bellevue posts written-out workout instructions to Instagram to save for any time.
Cost: Free
Sweat Fitness
In addition to posting daily body weight workouts on Facebook and Instagram, Sweat will now host free virtual classes on Tuesdays through Fridays on Instagram Live. Tune on Tuesdays at 6pm for yoga, Wednesdays at 7am for circuits, Thursdays at noon for yoga, and Fridays at 5:30 for cardio barre.
Cost: Free
Tuck Barre & Yoga
Over on Facebook, instructors will be going live multiple times a day, starting at 7:15am for virtual barre, yoga, and cardio dance. The schedule changes daily and weekly so check the studio’s Facebook for the most up-to-date lineup.
Cost: Free
WarHorse Barbell
Each day, the strength training gym will post an at-home workout to Instagram (with super informative videos and captions) utilizing minimal or no equipment. Just slide into their DMs if you have a question.
Cost: Free
