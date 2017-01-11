Events

12 Things You Must Do in Philly This July

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Wed

Philly @ The Movies: Rocky Watch Rocky go the distance with Apollo on the steps of the Philly Art Museum on July 1st as part of the Philly @ The Movies series. Seating is limited to those 72 stone steps, so get there early.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Liberty Block Party If you’re staying in town for the Fourth, kick off the weekend with the Liberty Block Party, one of the many events that make up the Wawa Welcome America festival.

Old City (5th & 6th Streets Between Market & Chestnut Streets)

Wawa Welcome America

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Philly 4th of July Jam Beginning at 7:30pm, the free concert will feature headliners The Roots as well as special guests Miguel and Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland (plus yet-to-be-announced artists). It’s free and the concert is capped by an impressive fireworks show over the Art Museum.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway 

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Screening Under the Stars: The Goonies Hey you guys! It’s time to take part in some childhood nostalgia with a free, Thursday night screening of The Goonies at the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing.

Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Bastille Day at Eastern State Penitentiary We already told you this was a can’t-miss summer event, but in case you need a reminder, you’re celebrating the start of the French Revolution with an all-day block party outside Eastern State Penn, complete with some free Butterscotch Krimpets, and Tastykakes falling from the sky.

Eastern State Penitentiary

Flickr/jamie

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Radio 104.5 Summer Block Party Celebrate #SundayFunday with Radio 104.5’s free summer concert series at Festival Pier. July’s lineup includes Nate Ruess (lead singer of Fun), The War on Drugs, MS MR, and Civil Twilight.

Festival Pier

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Sun

Feed the Pigeon: Chef Pot Luck & Silent Auction For the Philly foodie, this pop-up will feature a who’s who of the city's top cooking talent, serving pot-luck dishes as a fundraiser for upcoming south Philly restaurant Hungry Pigeon.

Isaiah Zagar Mosaic Warehouse (1002 Watkins St)

The Oval

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

The Oval "The park on the parkway" reopens July 15th with a full schedule of events, including beer gardens, trivia nights, food trucks, and a whole slew of both family friendly and adult activities. Follow @TheOvalPHL on Twitter for a weekly list of events.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

The Fellowship of the Ring with the Philadelphia Orchestra Nerd alert. Fans of the Tolkien books and movie series can see the original The Fellowship of the Ring scored by the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center. Costumes not required.

Mann Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival Philly’s “Brew at the Zoo” will feature samples of over 40 local and national beers, live music, and some of the city's top food trucks.

Philadelphia Zoo

Flickr/Destructive Compliments

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

East Passyunk Car Show & Street Festival Gear heads will descend on South Philly’s hippest street for the 10th Annual Car Show & Street Festival, featuring over 140 collector cars/motorcycles/trucks and live music throughout the day.

East Passyunk

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Eve Celebration! Celebrate the eve of Jerry Garcia’s birthday with fellow Deadheads at North Bowl’s one-day pop-up beer garden. There will be drink specials, Grateful Dead show projections, and a shakedown with wares by local artists and vendors.

North Bowl

