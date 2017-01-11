Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Philly This Winter

Penn’s Landing

Everyone’s favorite pop-up winter cabins are back in full swing on Penn’s Landing, where you can imbibe bourbon hot cider and marshmallow vodka-spiked cocoa. It’s up to you if you’d like to take to the ice before or after enjoying your drinks. Either way don’t forget to stop by the arcade and all of the foodie storefronts there, too.

