The Absolute Best Ways to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Phoenix
Toast to the end of 2020.
Photo courtesy of Maple & Ash
Usually we’d take some time to reflect on the year that was. But, you probably don’t need a lengthy recap. After all, you lived it, Phoenix. So, let’s get straight to it. 2020 is finally over. And 2021 is on the horizon. And whether you want to turn up and toast to a new year with champagne or curl up at home with some takeout, we got you.
Ponder your new year’s intentions at Las Noches de las LuminariasNow through December 31, 5:30 - 10:30 pm
Desert Botanical Garden
Annually, the Desert Botanical Garden hosts a holiday time tradition called Las Noches de las Luminarias. Thousands of luminarias and twinkly lights set the garden aglow. And this year was no exception. December 31 is the last night you can experience Las Noches de las Luminarias, until next year. Advance tickets are required.
Cost: Tickets start at $29.95
Drink up the last bit of the holidays at Miracle BarNow through December 31
Floor 13 at Hilton Garden Inn
Christmas comes but once a year, Phoenix. But you’ll find that the holiday spirit is alive and well at Downtown Phoenix’s Miracle Bar. The pop-up experience is pouring festive, holiday-inspired drinks through NYE. Secure yourself an Uber and drink in what’s left of this year’s holiday season.
Cost: Varies
Make a resolution to experience more art at Wonderspaces ArizonaNow through December 31
Scottsdale Fashion Square
This year, make a resolution you can keep. Resolve to experience more art. A trip to Wonderspaces Arizona makes for a good place to kickstart your resolution. The year-round, revolving art exhibit features more than a dozen unique, mind-bending artworks on display from artists from around the world. Get your tickets online.
Cost: Tickets start at $24
Sprint your way across the 2020 finish lineDecember 26 - December 31
Anywhere
Now that the finish line is in view it’s time to pick up the pace. Sprint, or jog, your way to the new year with a community of like-minded runners, virtually. Stretch it out, join the free Rock ‘n’ Roll Virtual Running Club, and start logging those miles.
Cost: Free
Ring in the new year at Thunderbird Lounge's Labyrinth Masquerade BallDecember 31, 7 pm
Thunderbird Lounge
Dress up and get down at the Thunderbird Lounge Labyrinth Masquerade Ball. Aerialists, fire breathers, and music from Hi Dreams Collective will set the tone for the NYE experience. Hunger will undoubtedly call, when it does, swing by food trucks like Chílte Tacos or Beignet Babe for sugar-dusted patisserie. Guests are encouraged to mask up, literally, for the open-air soiree. Secure your tickets online here.
Cost: $10
Dine under the stars in a super cool globe at CIELODecember 31
ADERO Scottsdale
CIELO at ADERO Scottsdale is ringing in the New Year with an epic three-course meal. Bring your appetite and feast on delicacies like lobster tail and carved roast tenderloin. Up your dining experience and reserve one of the decorated and socially distanced globes for a memorable NYE. Make your reservations here.
Cost: Varies
Slurp soba noodles before midnight for good fortuneDecember 31
Cherry Blossom Noodle Cafe
Most cultures have their own food traditions on New Year’s. In Japan, it’s the soba noodle. The noodle’s shape symbolizes a long and healthy life. And it’s believed that consuming soba noodles before midnight brings good fortune in the new year. Let’s be real, we could use all the good fortune in the coming year, can’t we?
Cost: Varies
Say good riddance to 2020 at Lucky's Dumpster Fire NYE PartyDecember 31
Lucky’s Indoor Outdoor
Lucky’s Indoor Outdoor is the newest drinking den to pop-up in the buzzy Roosevelt Row neighborhood. And the recently opened indoor-outdoor hangout is hosting a Dumpster Fire party to trash the year that was all while welcoming 2021 with classic dive bar games like pool, skee ball, bocce, and of course, champagne. Revelers who make reservations in advance will score a $20 bottle of bubby. Send a quick email to reserve a spot for your entire crew: drink@luckysphx.com.
Cost: Free admission, food and beverage available for purchase
Have a very '90s New Year at Gracie'sDecember 31
Gracie’s Tax Bar
Pull on your best flannel and lace up your Docs. Gracie’s is hosting a totally '90s New Year’s Eve bash. It’s free. It’s heated. It’s outside. And you bet there will be Blue Ribbon and High Life within reach. Oh, and those infamous and incredibly snackable tots.
Cost: Free admission, food and beverage available for purchase
Destroy a seafood tower and toast to a new year at Maple & AshDecember 31, 4 pm - 1 am
Downtown Scottsdale
Maple & Ash takes their seafood tower very, very serious. A literal tower stacked high with ocean delicacies, the fire-roasted seafood tower is truly a must-order when dining at this over-the-top steakhouse. Check this spot off your dining bucket list and enjoy a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Secure your table here.
Cost: Varies
Devour a Southern-style feast with all the fixin's at homeDecember 31
The Larder + The Delta
The Larder + The Delta is dishing out all of your Southern favorites this NYE, including a family-style meal available via curbside pickup. In addition to offering a convenient curbside option, The Larder + The Delta is also taking your dine-in reservations at a limited capacity. Reserve your seats right here.
Cost: Starting at $28
Catch a ride in a hot air balloon and let your 2020 worries float awayDecember 31 - January 1
Deer Valley Airport
Take your new year celebrations to new heights with Hot Air Expeditions. The leisurely hot air balloon rides provide no shortage of epic desert views. Post-flight you’ll enjoy a champagne toast and catered breakfast from Vincent’s on Camelback. Both shared and private balloon rides are available.
Cost: Starts at $179 per person
Watch Rob Schneider bring down the house on NYEDecember 31 - January 2
Tempe Improv
It’s been a year. And we could all undoubtedly use a laugh. Good news, comedy fans. Funnyman Rob Schneider is bringing his stand-up routine to Tempe Improv. There are two NYE showtimes to choose from, both of which have a two-drink minimum. Can’t make it to the NYE show? Schneider is in town through January 2.
Cost: $40
Sip bubbly at The Pemberton PHX x Cloth & Flame New Year's Day champagne brunchJanuary 1, 10 am, 1 pm
The Pemberton House
Spend the first day of your new year brunching at The Pemberton PHX. On arrival guests will be greeted with a tequila-drenched cocktail. And each brunch course will be paired with a glass of bubbly. The brunch is happening outdoors, so bring your mask and a light jacket. There are two limited seatings to choose from. Reserve your seats here.
Cost: $160
