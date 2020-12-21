Events The Absolute Best Ways to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Phoenix Toast to the end of 2020.

Photo courtesy of Maple & Ash

Usually we’d take some time to reflect on the year that was. But, you probably don’t need a lengthy recap. After all, you lived it, Phoenix. So, let’s get straight to it. 2020 is finally over. And 2021 is on the horizon. And whether you want to turn up and toast to a new year with champagne or curl up at home with some takeout, we got you.

Photo courtesy of Desert Botanical Garden

Ponder your new year’s intentions at Las Noches de las Luminarias Now through December 31, 5:30 - 10:30 pm

Desert Botanical Garden

Annually, the Desert Botanical Garden hosts a holiday time tradition called Las Noches de las Luminarias. Thousands of luminarias and twinkly lights set the garden aglow. And this year was no exception. December 31 is the last night you can experience Las Noches de las Luminarias, until next year. Advance tickets are required.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.95

Drink up the last bit of the holidays at Miracle Bar Now through December 31

Floor 13 at Hilton Garden Inn

Christmas comes but once a year, Phoenix. But you’ll find that the holiday spirit is alive and well at Downtown Phoenix’s Miracle Bar. The pop-up experience is pouring festive, holiday-inspired drinks through NYE. Secure yourself an Uber and drink in what’s left of this year’s holiday season.

Photo by Airi Katsuta

Photo courtesy of ADERO Scottsdale

Dine under the stars in a super cool globe at CIELO December 31

ADERO Scottsdale

CIELO at ADERO Scottsdale is ringing in the New Year with an epic three-course meal. Bring your appetite and feast on delicacies like lobster tail and carved roast tenderloin. Up your dining experience and reserve one of the decorated and socially distanced globes for a memorable NYE. Make your reservations

Cost: Varies

Slurp soba noodles before midnight for good fortune December 31

Cherry Blossom Noodle Cafe

Most cultures have their own food traditions on New Year’s. In Japan, it’s the soba noodle. The noodle’s shape symbolizes a long and healthy life. And it’s believed that consuming soba noodles before midnight brings good fortune in the new year. Let’s be real, we could use all the good fortune in the coming year, can’t we?

Photo courtesy of Lucky’s Indoor Outdoor

Say good riddance to 2020 at Lucky's Dumpster Fire NYE Party December 31

Lucky’s Indoor Outdoor

Lucky’s Indoor Outdoor is the newest drinking den to pop-up in the buzzy Roosevelt Row neighborhood. And the recently opened indoor-outdoor hangout is hosting a Dumpster Fire party to trash the year that was all while welcoming 2021 with classic dive bar games like pool, skee ball, bocce, and of course, champagne. Revelers who make reservations in advance will score a $20 bottle of bubby. Send a quick email to reserve a spot for your entire crew: drink@luckysphx.com.

Cost: Free admission, food and beverage available for purchase

Have a very '90s New Year at Gracie's December 31

Gracie’s Tax Bar

Pull on your best flannel and lace up your Docs. Gracie’s is hosting a totally '90s New Year’s Eve bash. It’s free. It’s heated. It’s outside. And you bet there will be Blue Ribbon and High Life within reach. Oh, and those infamous and incredibly snackable tots.

Photo courtesy of Maple & Ash

Photo courtesy of Hot Air Expeditions

Catch a ride in a hot air balloon and let your 2020 worries float away December 31 - January 1

Deer Valley Airport

Take your new year celebrations to new heights with Hot Air Expeditions. The leisurely hot air balloon rides provide no shortage of epic desert views. Post-flight you’ll enjoy a champagne toast and catered breakfast from Vincent’s on Camelback. Both shared and private balloon rides are available.

Cost: Starts at $179 per person

Watch Rob Schneider bring down the house on NYE December 31 - January 2

Tempe Improv

It’s been a year. And we could all undoubtedly use a laugh. Good news, comedy fans. Funnyman Rob Schneider is bringing his stand-up routine to Tempe Improv. There are two NYE showtimes to choose from, both of which have a two-drink minimum. Can’t make it to the NYE show? Schneider is in town through January 2.

Photo courtesy of Winona Grey

