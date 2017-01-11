Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Phoenix, in One Calendar

We know it’s hot, but that’s no excuse for not getting outside to see some of your favorite bands (past and present) this summer. In fact, we did all the work for you, and found the best outdoor concerts going on this coming season. Now all you have to do is put on your sunblock, chug some water (before the beer), and get to it. So, whether you're indulging in your college self and checking out Slightly Stoopid or getting down with the guilty pleasure that is 5 Seconds of Summer (don’t lie, you don’t hate them), here’s every outdoor concert you need to see this summer in Phoenix.