Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Phoenix, in One Calendar

We know it’s hot, but that’s no excuse for not getting outside to see some of your favorite bands (past and present) this summer. In fact, we did all the work for you, and found the best outdoor concerts going on this coming season. Now all you have to do is put on your sunblock, chug some water (before the beer), and get to it. So, whether you're indulging in your college self and checking out Slightly Stoopid or getting down with the guilty pleasure that is 5 Seconds of Summer (don’t lie, you don’t hate them), here’s every outdoor concert you need to see this summer in Phoenix.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Thu
Brad Paisley, Tyler Farr, and Maddie & Tae Brad Paisley will be “crushin’ it."
Brad Paisley, Tyler Farr, and Maddie & Tae Ak-Chin Pavilion Brad Paisley will be “crushin’ it."
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
3 Doors Down Early 2000s rock is our kryptonite.
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
3 Doors Down The Pool at Talking Stick Resort Early 2000s rock is our kryptonite.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, and Of Mice & Men This one might get a little intense.
Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, and Of Mice & Men Ak-Chin Pavilion This one might get a little intense.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Fri
Slightly Stoopid If they were good enough to impress Bradley Nowell of Sublime (they were), they’re probably good enough for us.
Slightly Stoopid Mesa Amphitheatre If they were good enough to impress Bradley Nowell of Sublime (they were), they’re probably good enough for us.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Sat
Darius Rucker There will be no Hootie & the Blowfish here.
Darius Rucker Ak-Chin Pavilion There will be no Hootie & the Blowfish here.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Fri
Rascal Flatts and Kelsea Ballerini Country superstars all around.
Rascal Flatts and Kelsea Ballerini Ak-Chin Pavilion Country superstars all around.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Sun
Dixie Chicks They've won more Grammys than Taylor Swift. Just saying.
Dixie Chicks Ak-Chin Pavilion They've won more Grammys than Taylor Swift. Just saying.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
Rob Zombie, Korn, and In This Moment The trifecta of metal.
Rob Zombie, Korn, and In This Moment Ak-Chin Pavilion The trifecta of metal.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 2 Tue
Weezer and Panic! at the Disco One of the best alt-rock bands of all time... and Panic! at the Disco.
Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Ak-Chin Pavilion One of the best alt-rock bands of all time... and Panic! at the Disco.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 2 Tue
Vans Warped Tour Listen to all the same punk bands that have been at Warped Tour the last 10 years.
Vans Warped Tour Salt River Fields Listen to all the same punk bands that have been at Warped Tour the last 10 years.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Sat
Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, and Colt Ford This is about as country as it gets in Phoenix.
Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, and Colt Ford Ak-Chin Pavilion This is about as country as it gets in Phoenix.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Fri
Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and A Thousand Horses This could be your kind of party.
Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and A Thousand Horses Ak-Chin Pavilion This could be your kind of party.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Sun
Heart, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Cheap Trick Rock music is great, but we mostly just love Joan Jett.
Heart, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Cheap Trick Ak-Chin Pavilion Rock music is great, but we mostly just love Joan Jett.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 31 Wed
Deftones Yes, they're still releasing new music.
Deftones Mesa Amphitheatre Yes, they're still releasing new music.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Sat
5 Seconds of Summer Pretend you're seeing them "for your kids."
5 Seconds of Summer Ak-Chin Pavilion Pretend you're seeing them "for your kids."
Date
Event
Location
Sep 14 Wed
Daryl Hall & John Oates They'll make your dreams come true
Daryl Hall & John Oates Ak-Chin Pavilion They'll make your dreams come true