Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Phoenix, in One Calendar

ak chin pavilion phoenix
Ak-Chin Pavilion

We know it’s hot, but that’s no excuse for not getting outside to see some of your favorite bands (past and present) this summer. In fact, we did all the work for you, and found the best outdoor concerts going on this coming season. Now all you have to do is put on your sunblock, chug some water (before the beer), and get to it. So, whether you're indulging in your college self and checking out Slightly Stoopid or getting down with the guilty pleasure that is 5 Seconds of Summer (don’t lie, you don’t hate them), here’s every outdoor concert you need to see this summer in Phoenix.

brad paisley in concert
Flickr/Larry darling

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Thu

Brad Paisley, Tyler Farr, and Maddie & Tae Brad Paisley will be “crushin’ it."

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

3 Doors Down Early 2000s rock is our kryptonite.

The Pool at Talking Stick Resort

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, and Of Mice & Men This one might get a little intense.

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Add
darius rucker in concert
Flickr/Larry Darling

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Slightly Stoopid If they were good enough to impress Bradley Nowell of Sublime (they were), they’re probably good enough for us.

Mesa Amphitheatre

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Darius Rucker There will be no Hootie & the Blowfish here.

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Rascal Flatts and Kelsea Ballerini Country superstars all around.

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Dixie Chicks They've won more Grammys than Taylor Swift. Just saying.

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

Rob Zombie, Korn, and In This Moment The trifecta of metal.

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Add
vans warped tour
Flickr/Dan cox

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Tue

Weezer and Panic! at the Disco One of the best alt-rock bands of all time... and Panic! at the Disco.

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Tue

Vans Warped Tour Listen to all the same punk bands that have been at Warped Tour the last 10 years.

Salt River Fields

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, and Colt Ford This is about as country as it gets in Phoenix.

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and A Thousand Horses This could be your kind of party.

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Sun

Heart, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Cheap Trick Rock music is great, but we mostly just love Joan Jett.

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 31 Wed

Deftones Yes, they're still releasing new music.

Mesa Amphitheatre

Add
5 seconds of summer
Angrew Benge/Getty Images

Date

Event

Location

Sep 10 Sat

5 Seconds of Summer Pretend you're seeing them "for your kids."

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 14 Wed

Daryl Hall & John Oates They'll make your dreams come true

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Add

