These Phoenix Summer Events Will Make the Desert Heat More Bearable

Let's be real: saying it gets hot in Phoenix during the summertime is a gross understatement. The truth is it's not easy to leave an air-conditioned home when losing the feeling in your hands just from touching a car steering wheel is a possibility. But still, there are a few reasons to head outside of the house this summer (other than those outdoor concerts we told you about) and see what's going on. So c'mon, face the heat. Seriously, you could use a tan… and some vitamin D.
June
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2-5
Embrace your inner nerd at Phoenix Comicon
Nerd enthusiasts unite! There's over 500 exhibitors and artists and plenty of panels at this year's Phoenix Comicon. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop for memorabilia, dress up like their favorite characters, and enjoy meet-and-greets with stars like Alex Kingston, Sean Astin, and Mark Pellegrino.
Phoenix Convention Center
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
Enjoy a movie poolside What makes for a perfect summer night? Great views of the city? Maybe some swimming? How about a classic movie? Well, experience it all (and a couple drinks, too) at a screening of Jaws and Finding Nemo at the Lustre Rooftop Bar.
Lustre Rooftop Bar
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Go beer tasting at Scottsdale Beer Palooza Scottsdale Beer Palooza is back with a selection of over 30 breweries and plenty of indoor games to choose from. So please, drink (and game) responsibly.
Westworld of Scottsdale
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Brush up on your Johnny Cash and June Carter knowledge The Musical Instrument Museum is hosting an entire day dedicated to music legends Johnny Cash and June Carter. There will be memorabilia, a Q&A, special screenings of The Johnny Cash Show, caricature drawing, and even Johnny Cash and June Carter trivia.
Musical Instrument Museum (MIM)
July
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Mon
Enjoy fireworks in the Valley at Tempe Town Lake Festival Thanks to the beauty of the lake, there’s no better place to see fireworks in the Valley than Tempe Beach Park. And given the food and great music available at the festival, there's really no reason why it shouldn't be on your calendars.
Tempe Beach Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
Eat and drink your way through the Real Wild and Woody Beer Festival Fifty Southwest craft breweries will be heading to the Phoenix Convention Center with samples of all different kinds of seasonal beers. The ticket price is a bit steep ($57), but you’re getting 20 beer samples and some great snacks from local eateries. And depending on how much you sample, maybe a bit of a hangover the next day.
Phoenix Convention Center
August
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1-28
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Cardinals In August, you have 19 opportunities to check out the Cardinals in action -- FOR FREE. You can also get autographs from the players, shop for merchandise, and purchase tickets before the season.
University of Phoenix Stadium
Date
Event
Location
Aug 25-28
Visit one (or a few) of Arizona’s 16 national parks The National Park Service celebrates its birthday each year by letting us enjoy the parks without any admission fees. This is the perfect opportunity to head out of town (and away from the heat) to go see the Grand Canyon. But if that isn’t your style, you have 15 other national parks to choose from.
Various locations
