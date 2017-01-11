These Phoenix Summer Events Will Make the Desert Heat More Bearable

Embrace your inner nerd at Phoenix Comicon Nerd enthusiasts unite! There's over 500 exhibitors and artists and plenty of panels at this year's Phoenix Comicon. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop for memorabilia, dress up like their favorite characters, and enjoy meet-and-greets with stars like Alex Kingston, Sean Astin, and Mark Pellegrino.



Phoenix Convention Center

