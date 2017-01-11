Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Phoenix This Spring

Spring is hands down our favorite season in Phoenix. And no, it’s not just because of the ostrich races. (OK, it has a little bit to do with the ostrich races). But also, now that the warmer weather is here we can rejoice in the fact that we are tossing aside that puffy coat we grew way too close to during the winter months and can safely head to our favorite outdoor patio at La Bocca to sip on some vino without having to worry about whether the cold will ruin the hell out of our night. Here’s where you need to be for a good time in Phoenix this spring.
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best spring happenings.
Mar 1-Apr 2
Check out spring training The Valley comes alive when spring training starts. Both locals and tourists attend games and create a weird sort of euphoric chaos all for the love of baseball. Sure, the weather might have something to do with it too, but mainly we just love baseball. Check out a game (or more) and you will too!
Across the Valley
Mar 4-May 6
Listen to Music in the Garden Head out on a Friday night and enjoy some music at the Desert Botanical Garden from some of the best musicians in the valley, from jazz to salsa to celtic rock. Tickets for members are just $20 and $25 for the general public. Just a warning: you’ve got to be at least 21 years old to get in and enjoy.
Mar 9-Apr 24
Scope some iconic baseball cards at the museum Leave it to the Phoenix Art Museum to find a way to bring both art aficionados and sports lovers together. This new exhibit features some of the rarest baseball cards in history. The Ultimate Collection: Iconic Baseball Cards from the Diamondbacks Collection is being formally displayed in Arizona for the first time after being exhibited at the Baseball Hall of Fame in New York for three years.
Mar 11 Fri
Watch Kid Cudi and Beck in the park After over ten years, the McDowell Mountain Music Festival may have outdone itself with this lineup: Beck, Kid Cudi, The Avett Brothers, and more will take to the stage. All of the proceeds are going to benefit both UMOM New Day Centers and the Phoenix Children’s Hospital charities.
Margaret T. Hance Park
Mar 11 Fri
Attend an ostrich race The Ostrich Festival, as quirky as it is, is a near 30-year tradition in Chandler and something every Arizonan needs to experience. Not only is it a great festival with plenty of carnival rides, attractions, and food, but it also hosts actual ostrich races three times a day. (Like we said: quirkly.) But if that ostrich race isn't enough to get you, how about performances from Parmalee and The English Beat?
Tumbleweed Park
Mar 11 Fri
Check out a not-so-stuffy outdoor art exhibit Attending the Scottsdale Arts Festival isn’t your typical trip to a stuffy art exhibit: it’s outdoors and features over 170 artists from across the nation. Attendees have the option of participating in the festival’s online auction, which benefits art education programs for kids. Plus, there will be some local food shops around as well as live music.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Apr 2 Sat
Try tasting over 200 beers If you’re as into craft beer as we are then The Great Arizona Beer Festival is an event you’re not going to want to miss. There are over 200 different kinds of beer at this thing, all of which you can attempt to taste. We say "attempt" because, well, seriously -- that's a lot of beer.
Apr 2 Sat
Hone your archery skills There are few things more stereotypically Arizona than guns and the outdoors, which is where the Arizona Game and Fish Department comes in with the Outdoor Expo. You can look forward to everything from fishing and archery to shooting at this expo, with the added bonus of kayaking, OHV (off-highway vehicle) and ATV exhibits, and plenty of vendors and exhibitors to check out.
Apr 7 Thu
Hit up the Phoenix Film Festival The Phoenix Film Festival typically draws upwards of 25,000 people and screens over 150 films. It's basically a huge party for movie lovers and filmmakers. And seeing as this will be its 16th year, you can expect the party to be one to remember.
Harkins Scottsdale 101
Apr 13 Wed
Watch people race in lawn mowers The Maricopa County Fair is the largest county fair in the state and it pretty much has it all: magicians, lawn mower races (yep, really), plenty of local music acts, and even a live shark encounter. Plus, you can enter your livestock into competitions... if you’re into that kind of thing.
Arizona State Fairgrounds
May 4 Wed
See a showing of Annie Annie is basically as good as it gets when it comes to musicals. Even Jay Z sampled one of its tracks, which should really tell you something... so don’t worry about losing any street cred for seeing a musical. Plus, this particular version is directed by Tony-award winning director, James Lapine. Enough said.
May 19 Thu
Support our heroes by attending a concert If you're looking for a patriotic event, head on over to the Steele Indian School Park Memorial Hall and watch the Phoenix Boys Choir sing for our heroes. The event is free and open to the public. But one warning: bring tissues for those tears.
Steele Indian School Park Memorial Hall
