Everything That You Absolutely Must Do in Phoenix This Winter

Dec 11 Fri
Phoenix Festival of the Arts The fourth annual Phoenix Festival of the Arts will offer live entertainment, vendors and food trucks. Of course, attendees will also have the opportunity to check out and buy from approximately 75 local artists.
Dec 30 Wed
Decadence If you’re looking to ring in the new year with the top electronic music artists in the world Decadence is the place to go. The two-day festival will include top acts including Jack Ü, Pretty Lights, Above & Beyond, Gorgon City, and more.
Dec 31 Thu
Check out Ignite New Year’s Eve W Scottsdale is known for their annual New Year’s Eve party, which is always a stylish themed event -- and this year’s party won’t be any different. Plan to dress up, enjoy some drinks, and soak up the atmosphere.
Jan 2-3
Be entranced by the music of John Williams John Williams in the genius behind the soundtracks for E.T., Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Jaws.While you might not think you'd be into the symphony -- we guarantee you're going to want to experience this.
Jan 11 Mon
College Football National Championship Game The College Football National Championship Game is back for it’s second year and we’re thrilled to have it here in the Valley of the Sun. Now, even if our state teams disappoint us, we can all look forward to the big game. Plus, if you don’t score tickets you can always look forward to some great tailgating.
Jan 23 Sat
Barrett-Jackson The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction is one of those events you have to experience at least once, if you really love cars you’ll probably find yourself heading back year after year. 2016 will be the 45th annual event, and we’re expecting it to be better than ever. Even if you’re not in the market for a hundred-thousand-dollar car, it’s still nice to look.
Jan 30-31
Street Eats Food Truck Festival Arizona has some pretty amazing food trucks, and this festival will be bringing together the largest group of them in the Southwest -- over 50 to be exact. In addition to great food, the event will have beer and live entertainment provided by School of Rock and Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock.
Feb 3 Wed
Waste Management Phoenix Open The greatest show on grass, also known as the Waste Management Open, is a golf tournament like no other. There will be booze, and you don’t even have to like golf to have a great time (but we’ve heard it helps).
Feb 3 Wed
Birds Nest The Birds Nest is likely the world’s most incredible after party -- once you’ve already had your fun during a rowdy day of golf watching at the Open, you’re ready for the concert of a lifetime. This year’s lineup includes Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Robin Thicke, and Tiësto.
Feb 6-Mar 27
Renaissance Festival If you love all things medieval, or even if you just like oversized turkey legs, roasted almonds, and dirty jokes, the Renaissance Festival is the place for you. Enjoy comedy shows, a showcase of birds of prey (one of our favorites), and plenty of dark ages-themed shopping.
Gold Canyon
