How to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in Phoenix

Last year was the first year the state of Arizona has ever recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and while the recognition of the day has not yet been signed into law, and Columbus Day has not been replaced, Indigenous peoples in the community are moving the important recognition forward with a variety of celebratory events on and around Indigenous Peoples’ Day on October 11. Hopefully there will be more to celebrate in years to come—like Indigenous Peoples’ Day becoming an official state holiday, but for now, there are several great events to enjoy.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Arizona’s Virtual Day of Movement October 10

Indigenous People’s Day AZ is inviting the community to participate in its virtual day of movement—whether it’s walking, yoga, or skateboarding. This year’s theme is ‘relations are medicine,’ encouraging participants to think about their relation to everything from the world around them to their breath. Videos from speakers including Mildred Ethel Youvella and Tomas Karmelo Amaya will also be posted to the event Facebook page.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/ipdaz/

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at the Heard Museum October 9

The Heard Museum will be hosting its free, annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrating American Indian artists, musicians, filmmakers, writers, and chefs. Enjoy music by DJ Just In, view live art demonstrations by Selina Scott and Di’Orr Greenwood (to name a few), and hear speakers such as Melody Lewis and Radmilla Cody.

More info: heard.org/event/indigenous-peoples-day

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Morning Bike Ride October 11

This free morning bike ride is being hosted by Cahokia, an Indigenous-led artspace, and Hakiri Coffee, offering attendees an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the Indigenous community while reflecting on community members that have been lost. The ride will begin at Blackbird Bike Co. at 6:30 am.

More info: www.instagram.com/p/CUbzObmLoU9/?utm_medium=share_sheet

Cahokia Grand Opening October 11

Celebrate the grand opening of Cahokia, the nation’s first Indigenous women-owned art and socialtech space in the country. “Cahokia” refers to a real place and time in history, referencing an Indigenous urban city in pre-colonized times. At its peak, Cahokia was the largest city ever built north of Mexico, spanning over 6 square miles. The space will offer a podcast recording studio, art gallery, retail space, remote work area, and more.

Purchase tickets here

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Arizona Virtual Events October 11

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Arizona is hosting two virtual events to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. In the morning, a prayer and conversation with IPDAZ organizers Tina Austin and Laura Medina will be posted to social media. That afternoon there will be a decolonization Zoom.

More info: www.facebook.com/ipdaz

