Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Phoenix This Winter

Schnepf Farms

It might seem like it would be hard to get in the holiday spirit when you’re in the middle of the desert, but fortunately Schnepf Farms has some festive solutions. Throughout the season, the farm will have an ice skating rink for pond hockey and skating, bonfires with marshmallows, hayrides, and musical holiday train rides. If that’s not enough festivities, there will also be a snow and sled day on Dec. 10 and breakfast with Santa on Dec. 17.

