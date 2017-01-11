must-dos
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Phoenix This Winter

Tempe Festival of the Arts
Tempe Festival of the Arts | Courtesy of Tempe Festival of the Arts

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Phoenix This Winter

Winter is undeniably the best time of the year in Phoenix -- temperatures are finally dipping under 100, the cacti are glowing with holiday lights, and cheer is in the air. Nearly every major outdoor event will be taking advantage of the cooler temperatures and good spirits, so get outside and enjoy it while you can. Don’t worry, if the indoors are your thing year round, we've still got you covered.

las noches de las luminarias
November
Las Noches de Las Luminarias | Courtesy of Visit Mesa
November
Wednesday - Sunday
Nov 23-Jan 8
Act Like Animal At Zoolights
Act Like Animal At Zoolights
Phoenix Zoo
Zoolights, one of Arizona’s most iconic holiday celebrations, is celebrating 25 years of magic. We’re not sure what it is about walking around the zoo after dark to look at illuminated animal figures (instead of actual animals), but it always gets us in the holiday spirit.
Friday - Saturday
Nov 25-Dec 31
Enjoy an Arizona Tradition
Enjoy an Arizona Tradition
Desert Botanical Garden
Las Noches de Las Luminarias has become one of Arizona’s most loved holiday traditions. Stroll through the desert garden with a cup of hot cider and take in the beauty of 8,000 luminarias, all of which are hand lit. There’s also plenty of holiday lights and live entertainment, such as flamenco guitar and dance, native flute and mariachi.
Tempe Festival of the Arts
December
Tempe Festival of the Arts | Courtesy of Tempe Festival of the Arts
December
Thursday - Sunday
Dec 1-Jan 15
Play In A Winter Wonderland at the farm
Play In A Winter Wonderland at the farm
Schnepf Farms
It might seem like it would be hard to get in the holiday spirit when you’re in the middle of the desert, but fortunately Schnepf Farms has some festive solutions. Throughout the season, the farm will have an ice skating rink for pond hockey and skating, bonfires with marshmallows, hayrides, and musical holiday train rides. If that’s not enough festivities, there will also be a snow and sled day on Dec. 10 and breakfast with Santa on Dec. 17.
Friday - Sunday
Dec 2-4
Embrace The Local Art Scene
Embrace The Local Art Scene
Downtown Tempe
The Tempe Festival of the Arts is celebrating its 48th annual Fall Festival with its largest block party event yet. Look forward to art by over 400 artists from across the country as well as several other attractions like a Kids Block, a chalk mural contest, as well as live entertainment. While you’re there, check out all the local shops and restaurants on the renowned Mill Avenue.
Friday - Saturday
Dec 30-31
Ring In The New Year With Decadence
Ring In The New Year With Decadence
Rawhide
Arizona’s two-day New Year’s Eve music festival, Decadence, is returning to Rawhide this year, with an even more impressive lineup of electronic music acts including deadmau5, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, and Zedd. This in an 18+ show, just so you know!  
rock n roll marathon
January
Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Maraton | Nils Nilson
January
Saturday - Saturday
Jan 7-Mar 18
Support Local Art At Mesa Arts and Craft Festival
Support Local Art At Mesa Arts and Craft Festival
Downtown Mesa
Enjoy the talents of local artists at the bi-monthly MACFes celebration, which offers a consistent, easy, and affordable way for the many talented creators in the area to showcase and sell their work. View and purchase some art, then enjoy food from local restaurants alongside great live music.
Saturday - Sunday
Jan 14-22
Find Your Next Car
Find Your Next Car
Westworld of Scottsdale
Barrett Jackson is the Super Bowl of car auctions, especially in Scottsdale. Even if you’re not actually in the market for a luxury car (most of us aren’t), it’s worth the trip just to be part of excitement of it all. Or to see some of the world’s most coveted vehicles and how much they sell for.
Saturday - Sunday
Jan 14-15
Run the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon
Run the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon
Downtown Tempe
Start off the new year racing toward your fitness goals with the now legendary PF Chang’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon. The 20th annual marathon series now offers  a race for everyone regardless of age or physical ability. There’s a full and half marathon, 10K, 5K, and even a kids course. The race begins in downtown Tempe, heads through South Scottsdale and ends in Tempe Beach Park.
Courtesy of Hornitos
arizona strong beer festival
February
arizona strong beer festival | Courtesy of Arizona Craft Brewers Guild
February
Friday - Tuesday
Feb 3-7
Get Wild At The Waste Management Open
Get Wild At The Waste Management Open
TPC Golf Course
We know golf isn’t for everyone, but you’re not going to be disappointed by the  “greatest show on grass.” At the Waste Management Open, you’re encouraged to be as wild as you want -- so grab a drink and should out words of encouragement to your favorite golfer. Don’t forget about the Birds Nest concert series, which kicks into gear as soon as the golf is over. Last year’s performances included Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Tiesto and Robin Thicke.
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 11-12
Try Everything At Street Eats Food Truck Festival
Try Everything At Street Eats Food Truck Festival
Salt River Fields
Food trucks have become one of Arizonans’ favorite dining options, so a full day dedicated to their greatness is a can’t-miss event. Each of the trucks offers full meals and samples for maximum tasting, and there are enough options to keep even the pickiest eaters happy. There will also be live music, cooking demonstrations and even eating contests.
Saturday
Feb 11
Drink Up At Arizona Strong Beer Festival
Drink Up At Arizona Strong Beer Festival
Steele Indian School Park
The Arizona Strong Beer Festival offers over 400 different beers on tap, from a variety of breweries including some local favorites like Four Peaks, San Tan Brewery, The Phoenix Ale Brewery and Mother Bunch. Your entry into the festival includes one beer and tickets to sample plenty more.
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 11-Apr 2
Go Back In Time At The Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go Back In Time At The Arizona Renaissance Festival
Gold Canyon
Enter a 16th Century European village market celebrating the arrival of the King to their shire at this annual Ren Fair. At the festival, attendees can enjoy all kinds of medieval entertainment, from a jousting performance to comedy shows or a birds of prey show. There’s also plenty of great food, including legendary turkey legs, and medieval shopping.
mcdowell mountain music festival
March
mcdowell mountain music festival | Flickr/Devon Christopher Adams
March
Friday - Tuesday
Mar 3-7
Jam For a Good Cause At McDowell Mountain Music Festival
Jam For a Good Cause At McDowell Mountain Music Festival
Margaret T. Hance Park
This non-profit annual music festival that not only puts on one of the Valley’s most incredible music experiences, but that has also donated over a million dollars to local family-based charities like Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation and UMOM New Day Center. Now in its 12th iteration, this years’ lineup features superstar talent The Shins, Grouplove, Chromeo, Flume, and more.
Jamie Killin is a Phoenix native who's always looking for the best events in the Valley -- follow her adventures on Instagram @jamiefayekillin.

