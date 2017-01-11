12 Things You Have to Do in Phoenix This Summer

Okay, we get it. It’s really, really, really hot outside. But we’re hoping these dozen Phoenix happenings will coax you out of your safely air-conditioned home and back into society for a little bit of summer fun...
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Mon
Salt River Tubing You haven’t experienced a true Arizona summer until you’ve gotten the worst sunburn of your life partying your way down the Salt River for six hours.
Salt River
Salt River Tubing Salt River You haven’t experienced a true Arizona summer until you’ve gotten the worst sunburn of your life partying your way down the Salt River for six hours.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Mon
Catch a Diamondbacks game Whether it’s a winning season or a year of disappointment, there’s no better sport to get you in the summer mood than baseball, and Chase Field is a great stadium that gives baseball goers an experience they won’t soon forget.
Chase Field
Catch a Diamondbacks game Chase Field Whether it’s a winning season or a year of disappointment, there’s no better sport to get you in the summer mood than baseball, and Chase Field is a great stadium that gives baseball goers an experience they won’t soon forget.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Fri
Music in the Garden: Spring Concert Series The Desert Botanical Garden is about to sound a whole lot better, thanks to Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns performing some funk, soul, and rhythm & blues.
Music in the Garden: Spring Concert Series Desert Botanical Garden The Desert Botanical Garden is about to sound a whole lot better, thanks to Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns performing some funk, soul, and rhythm & blues.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
The Mile High Brew Festival Sure, it’s a little out of town, but the drive is worth it. There’ll be more than 65 craft brews on offer, plus live music, food, and entertainment.
The Mile High Brew Festival Prescott Sure, it’s a little out of town, but the drive is worth it. There’ll be more than 65 craft brews on offer, plus live music, food, and entertainment.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Sat
Scottsdale Beer Palooza Yes, not only is it a beer fest -- it's an air-conditioned beer fest. There'll be 30 breweries (Four Peaks, Oskar Blues, New Belgium...), games (cornhole, arm wrestling, giant Jenga, etc.), and and even a growler-laden beer store.
Scottsdale Beer Palooza WestWorld of Scottsdale Yes, not only is it a beer fest -- it's an air-conditioned beer fest. There'll be 30 breweries (Four Peaks, Oskar Blues, New Belgium...), games (cornhole, arm wrestling, giant Jenga, etc.), and and even a growler-laden beer store.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Thu
The Phoenix Volleyball Festival Prepare for more than 7,000 players from more than 700 teams from more than 25 states, across 140 courts, to spike, volley, and lay up some greatness.
The Phoenix Volleyball Festival Phoenix Convention Center Prepare for more than 7,000 players from more than 700 teams from more than 25 states, across 140 courts, to spike, volley, and lay up some greatness.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Fourth of July at the Tempe Town Lake Festival If you want the best fireworks display in The Valley, Tempe Town Lake is the place to be on the Fourth of July. Aside from the fireworks, the festival has live music, games, and plenty of food and drinks.
Tempe Town Lake
Fourth of July at the Tempe Town Lake Festival Tempe Town Lake If you want the best fireworks display in The Valley, Tempe Town Lake is the place to be on the Fourth of July. Aside from the fireworks, the festival has live music, games, and plenty of food and drinks.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Splash Mob 5k Who doesn’t want to contribute to a great cause and have a little fun during the summer months? The Splash Mob 5k benefits children who are homeless due to domestic violence, so put on those running shoes and get going for a good cause. Oh, and you’ll stay cool thanks to kids shooting you with water cannons and throwing water balloons at you.
Splash Mob 5k Big Surf Water Park Who doesn’t want to contribute to a great cause and have a little fun during the summer months? The Splash Mob 5k benefits children who are homeless due to domestic violence, so put on those running shoes and get going for a good cause. Oh, and you’ll stay cool thanks to kids shooting you with water cannons and throwing water balloons at you.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30-Aug 2
Arizona Breakfast Weekend The most important meal of the day just got an upgrade -- Valley restos will be creating new dishes, throwing on steep discounts, and putting on brunches that will blow your mind, all weekend.
Various locations
Arizona Breakfast Weekend Various locations The most important meal of the day just got an upgrade -- Valley restos will be creating new dishes, throwing on steep discounts, and putting on brunches that will blow your mind, all weekend.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26-Oct 4
Wicked at ASU Gammage This is one of those musicals even people who don’t like musicals seem to like, it’s even been deemed a “cultural phenomenon.” Plus, you gain cultural bragging points for attending the theater every once in a while.
Wicked at ASU Gammage ASU Gammage This is one of those musicals even people who don’t like musicals seem to like, it’s even been deemed a “cultural phenomenon.” Plus, you gain cultural bragging points for attending the theater every once in a while.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Phoenix Cooks! Sample wares from more than 50 of the best local chefs and restos, and more than 30 wine, beer, and mixology sampling booths.
Phoenix Cooks! Westin Kierland Resort Sample wares from more than 50 of the best local chefs and restos, and more than 30 wine, beer, and mixology sampling booths.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
Arizona Restaurant Week Prepare for special menus, steep discounts, and new dishes from the best eateries in the state -- everything from hidden taco shops to steakhouses to high-end, award-winning, white-tablecloth eateries.
Various locations
Arizona Restaurant Week Various locations Prepare for special menus, steep discounts, and new dishes from the best eateries in the state -- everything from hidden taco shops to steakhouses to high-end, award-winning, white-tablecloth eateries.