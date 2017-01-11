Events

12 Things You Have to Do in Phoenix This Summer

Published On 06/15/2015
Flickr/Santiago Almada

Okay, we get it. It’s really, really, really hot outside. But we’re hoping these dozen Phoenix happenings will coax you out of your safely air-conditioned home and back into society for a little bit of summer fun...

Salt River Tubing

Arizona Diamondbacks

Flickr/Garry Wilmore

Flickr/Thomas Hawk

Flickr/Jonathan

Splash Mob 5k

Arizona Breakfast Weekend

Phoenix Cooks!

