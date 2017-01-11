12 Things You Have to Do in Phoenix This Summer

Sat

Splash Mob 5k Big Surf Water Park Who doesn’t want to contribute to a great cause and have a little fun during the summer months? The Splash Mob 5k benefits children who are homeless due to domestic violence, so put on those running shoes and get going for a good cause. Oh, and you’ll stay cool thanks to kids shooting you with water cannons and throwing water balloons at you.