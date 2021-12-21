The Absolute Best Ways to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Phoenix

While we were all hoping for a little peace and precedented times in 2021, that certainly didn’t happen, which is all the more reason to toast to a hopefully better year ahead. Whether you want to drown your sorrows with a few glasses of champagne, or set yourself up for a healthy 2022—we’ve got your guide to the ultimate New Year’s Eve.



Ponder your new year’s intentions at Las Noches de las Luminarias Annually, the Desert Botanical Garden hosts a holiday time tradition called Las Noches de las Luminarias. Thousands of luminarias and twinkly lights set the garden aglow. And this year was no exception. December 31 is the last night you can experience Las Noches de las Luminarias, until next year. Advance tickets are required.

Cost: $49.95

Have a casual night to remember at Lucky’s Indoor Outdoor Downtown Phoenix’s quirky, 70s-style neighborhood hangout is doing New Year’s Eve big with a DJ, champagne and lots of Christmas lights. We recommend planning ahead and snagging a reservation—not only will it guarantee your spot, it’ll get you a bottle of sparkling wine perfect for kicking off the new year.

Cost: Cover starts at $10 per person

Get centered at CIVANA Making health a priority in 2022? Get a head start with a New Year’s Eve retreat at wellness-focused resort, CIVANA. The three-day stay includes everything you need to start the year off strong - daily meditations, energy healing workshops, sunset yoga and spa treatments, all in the awe-inspiring Carefree desert.

Cost: One-night stays start at $499 (three-night stay required) Go Greek at the Genesis New Year’s Eve Party The W Scottsdale is bringing back its over-the-top New Year’s Eve party with a Greek theme, transforming the rooftop deck into a Grecian Garden. Guests will look forward to entertainment by stilt walkers, a contortionist, aerialist, and a harpist as well as music by resident DJs and cocktails by the in-house Cottontail Lounge. Then, the party will ring in the new year with the drop of the hotel’s W-shaped disco ball.

Cost: $100 presale

Have a New Year’s Eve tea party Not a nightowl? The Drink! Me Tea Room is offering a daytime tipsy tea party complete with holiday-themed cocktails made with local spirits and housemade tea syrups complete with a variety of sweet treats.

Cost: $45 per person. Catch a burlesque show at Grey Hen at Century Grand One of Phoenix’s best-loved, immersive cocktail bars is kicking off the new year New Orleans-style. The French Quarter inspired Grey Hen will serve up its craft cocktails along with a burlesque show. The Mandrake is the perfect New Year’s Eve drink crafted with raspberry-infused Hendrick’s gin, fruity liqueurs, campari, rosehip, lemon and topped with champagne foam.

Cost: The prepaid beverage minimum is per person $20 with a $3 non-refundable processing fee.

Take a staycation at Rise Uptown Get away from it all at Rise Uptown—Uptown Phoenix’s vibrant, trendsetting new boutique hotel. Rise is even offering a special staycation package complete with a two-night stay, bottle of sparkling wine, chocolate truffles and a coveted reservation with $100 credit at the hotel’s rooftop bar, Don Woods’ Say When.

Cost: Rooms start at $323 per night (two-night stay required)

Get high at the Havana Nights New Year's Eve Bash The Clarendon Hotel and Spa —Arizona’s only cannabis-friendly hotel—is hosting a New Year’s Eve party complete with Samba dancers and a Flamenco guitarist to create the feel of Havana on the downtown Phoenix deck. Attendees will also look forward to food from a variety of vendors, a cash bar, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Cost: $50

Spritz and glitz at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is known for going all-out during the holidays, and New Year’s Eve is no exception. The upscale hotel is reserving tables that come with an unforgettable holiday experience—think champagne splits, bottle service, photo ops in front of a step and repeat, a firework show, and a cigar experience. Oh, and a dining lineup that includes everything from beef carpaccio to an elevated chocolate candy bar.

Cost: $300 to $1,000 depending on table capacity Celebrate space-style Gracie’s Tax Bar On a night that’s usually dedicated to opulence, there’s something refreshing about a $5 cover and the kind of cheap drinks you’ve come to expect from this best-loved dive bar. The Gracie’s Space Bar 2022 bash will feature live music, DJ sets, a drag show and an unforgettable grand finale complete with a planet-themed ball drop and a Miller High Life toast.

Cost: $5

