The Coolest, Spookiest Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Phoenix

Phoenix might not have changing leaves or a chill in the air, but that doesn’t mean you need to skip the Halloween festivities—the city still has plenty of spooky celebrations, themed bar crawls and haunted houses to thrill even the most die-hard Halloween enthusiasts. So, throw on your scariest costume and check out the best events around town for All Hallows' Eve.

Spooky Trivia in the Garden Wednesday, October 26

Greenwood Brewing

If you love beer, trivia, and Halloween—this is the event for you. This laidback trivia night will take place in Greenwood Brewing’s beer garden and is sure to be a great time with top quality festive beers—like the autumn appropriate Harvest Diem Spiced Ale.

Sip & Skate Ultimate Halloween Bash Friday, October 28

Skateland

This party offers two elements that are sure to make this Halloween your best yet—roller skating and a BYOB policy. Grab your drink of choice, skate to festive beats and move to trending hip-hop while in your creepiest costume for a night to remember.

Pumpkin and Chili Party Saturday, October 1 through Sunday, October 30

Schnepf Farms

The Pumpkin and Chili Party might not be the scariest way to celebrate, but it is one of the tastiest—you’ll enjoy the flavors of the season with pumpkin chili, succotash, funnel cakes, and candied apples. Plus, there’s also carnival rides, a corn maze, mini golf, campfires, and a haunted school bus to give you the complete fall experience.

Wicked Ball Saturday, October 29

Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick takes Halloween seriously with top-tier DJs and a competitive costume contest that boasts a $5,000 top prize. This year you’ll dance the night away while listening to the sounds of Sander Van Doorn, Regard, and Imabek. If you’re ready to win some cash with your costume, you can compete in a variety of categories from best couples costume to funniest outfit.

Wanderlust Halloween Saturday, October 29

W Scottsdale

For a theatrical and immersive Halloween celebration, there’s nowhere in downtown Scottsdale as well-known for their over-the-top parties than the W, and this year’s Alice and Wonderland themed event promises to be just as captivating. So, put on your best costume, grab a cocktail, and party the night away on the rooftop deck.

Fear Farm Through Monday, October 31

Fear Farm

Race your way through a chop house away from a deranged criminal, avoid mutated beings in an abandoned nuclear testing facility, navigate a haunted ship, run from cursed trick-or-treaters, or attempt to outsmart an evil clown—it’s all possible at Fear Farm, one of Arizona’s best-known haunted attractions. The sprawling space even has a 20-acre haunted corn maze and a spooky carnival for maximum terror.

Scottsdale Halloween Crawl in Old Town Saturday, October 29

Old Town Scottsdale

Why spend your Halloween at just one bar when you could walk (or crawl!) to multiple? This Old Town Scottsdale bar crawl offers penny drink vouchers, a costume contest, and drink specials while hitting neighborhood hotspots like Maya, Casa Amigos, and Wasted Grain.

13th Floor Haunted House Through Monday, October 31

13th Floor Haunted House

If you want to spend your Halloween as terrified as possible—because ‘tis the season—13th Floor Arizona is the haunted house to visit. It’s creepy, it’s horrifying, and it might give you nightmares for weeks—but it’s all in good fun. If you plan to visit, brace yourself for an encounter with a masked slasher and a horrifying vampire—and that’s just the beginning.

Nightmare on Central Saturday, October 29

FOUND:RE Phoenix

Enjoy a frightful evening in downtown Phoenix, which will be transformed into the Halloween party of your nightmares with appearances by horror movie villains, DJs spinning haunting tunes and spooky costumes at the FOUND:RE Phoenix hotel.

