Phoenix is a sort of utopia during the autumn months. People are slowly emerging from their air-conditioned homes into the outside world, where booze, food, festivals, and concerts are plentiful this time of year. While other cities are preparing for cold, harsh winters (we’re looking at you, East Coast), Phoenicians are embracing the tepid, nearly perfect weather. Take part in the liveliness and merriment happening across the Valley at these fall events.
Everything You Must Do in Phoenix This Fall
September
Friday - Sunday
Sep 16-25
Greater Phoenix
Arizona Restaurant Week is here again, and with more than 100 participating restaurants across the state, we’re almost certain you won’t go hungry. Some of the notable establishments include Nobuo, Tanzy, Top of the Rock, and Vincent on Camelback. All of the participating restos will be offering three-course prix fixe dishes for just $33 or $44.
Saturday
Sep 24
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Get ready to mosh, sort of. With their new album release, California, you can expect Blink to play some of their newer music and of course their old stuff, too. A Day to Remember and All Time Low will also be joining the pop-punk trio on Sept. 24th. Now all you have to do is find that studded belt, armband, and band tee from high school.
October
Friday - Sunday
Oct 7-9
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
There will be an inexhaustible lineup of mouthwatering Greek eats at this year’s Greek Fest -- from chicken souvlaki and calamari to flaming cheese or saganaki and baklava (and, of course, there’s always room for seconds). The 56th annual three-day celebration costs only three bucks for entry, and all proceeds benefit local charities.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 7-9
Tempe Town Lake, Tempe
Indulge in German-style fare like sauerkraut, brats, and (obviously) beer at the biggest Oktoberfest celebration in the Valley. There’s live music to enjoy, beer gardens to explore, carnival rides to conquer, and contests to win in addition to all the beer you’ll drink. Oh, and Lil Jon will be taking the stage to close out the Friday festivities.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 7-30
Veterans Coliseum, Phoenix
One of the best things about the Fair is all of the crazy food: funnel cakes, turkey legs, chocolate-covered bacon, etc. In addition to eating without abandon, you can take in grandstand events like rodeos and monster trucks, see pig races, and even see big-name acts in concert. Some of the musicians that are expected at this year’s state fair include The Flaming Lips, B.o.B, Iggy Azalea, and the country duo Big & Rich. We even heard there will be a circus-style show featuring live bears.
Saturday - Saturday
Oct 8-Nov 19
Greater Phoenix
The World Series will already have crowned a champion, but baseball isn’t over here. Arizona has six fall league teams, including the Salt River Rafters and the Glendale Desert Dogs, that play around the greater Phoenix area. Watch these teams battle it out for a spot in the championship game on November 19th.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 15-16
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
There will be a taco 101 course at the seventh annual event, as well as margarita wars hashed out by local bars, and a guacamole challenge between the area’s top chefs. The event boasts multiple eating contests (hot chili peppers, anyone?), live music performances, a tequila expo, lucha libre wrestling, and even a chihuahua beauty pageant. Plus lots and lots of tacos -- obviously.
Thursday
Oct 27
The Farm at Agritopia, Gilbert
Join guest chef Cullen Campbell of Crudo and local farmers at a long table (set up amongst a backdrop of peach trees) in this agriculture-driven community, Agritopia. After a tour of the area, guests will enjoy a delicious alfresco meal sourced from fine, local ingredients that celebrate the farmers and artisans who procure them.
November
Friday - Sunday
Nov 4-6
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Notable chefs and culinary stars such as Mario Batali, Nobuo Fukuda, and Chris Bianco among others (like Justin Beckett, Mark Tarbell, Charleen Badman… we could go on) will all attend this event. Experience the farmers market, grand tasting experience, or seminars.
Saturday
Nov 5
WestWorld, Scottsdale
Touted as “The World’s Most Interesting Polo Event,” this year’s sixth annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships will be one for the books. While there will be notable polo teams and their horses taking the field (including No. 1-ranked polo player Nic Roldan), your focus will likely be on all the booze at the fieldside day clubs, exotic cars, and good-looking people around you.
