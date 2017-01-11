Everything You Must Do in Phoenix This Fall

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Get ready to mosh, sort of. With their new album release, California, you can expect Blink to play some of their newer music and of course their old stuff, too. A Day to Remember and All Time Low will also be joining the pop-punk trio on Sept. 24th. Now all you have to do is find that studded belt, armband, and band tee from high school.

