Everything You Need to Do in Phoenix This Weekend

Boredom should not be a word in your weekend vocabulary. There’s always something to occupy your time happening across The Valley. Gilbert Gottfried -- comedy icon and original voice of Aladdin's Iago -- will be in town for a hysterical show; K.Flay promises to light up Downtown with an amazing electro-pop set; and an international film festival will be in town all weekend long for you to check out. Here’s everything that’s going on in the Valley this long Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.
Friday - Monday
Jan 12-15
Peep an indie flick at Chandler International Film Festival
Chandler
A Valley suburb will play host to the Chandler International Film Festival this weekend. Over 150 films will be screened over the course of the multi-day event, and there may even be a few opps to meet some of the independent filmmakers and actors on the red carpet.
Cost: $35-$150
Saturday
Jan 13
Watch stand-up icon Gilbert Gottfried bring the house down
Tempe
Funny-man Gilbert Gottfried, known for his voice acting and crude humor stand-up comedy, will be taking the stage at Tempe Improv. There are multiple show times, all with a two drink minimum.
Cost: $22
Saturday
Jan 13
Downtown Phoenix
Head down to downtown Phoenix’s newest live music venue The Van Buren and catch a vibe this Saturday night. Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter K.Flay will be performing as part of her Every Where Is Some Where tour supporting her album of the same name. You may recognize her Grammy-nominated song "Blood in the Cut" from its appearance on the latest season of BoJack Horseman.
Cost: $22-$89
Sunday
Jan 14
Scottsdale
Maybe you slacked-off in the first weeks of the new year, but now's your chance to redeem yourself with a free yoga session led by Lululemon Scottsdale in the beer garden at Brat Haus. Life is all about balance, so stay awhile and nosh on some brats, enjoy stein specials, and sip bottomless mimosas until 3pm.
Cost: Free to participate, discounts on food and drink
Sunday
Jan 14
Celebrate the unimpeachable greatness of the pastrami sandwich
Phoenix
January 14 is National Pastrami Day, and the sandwich-slingers at Miracle Mile Deli are offering up their award-winning hot pastrami sandwiches for $9. This local spot has been building sandwiches for over 68 years, so if you’re going to celebrate this food holiday, this is your best bet.
Cost: $9
Monday
Jan 15
Various locations
There will be a whole host of celebrations across town honoring and remembering the work of one of our country's greatest civil rights heroes. In Phoenix, the Martin Luther King Jr. March and Festival begins at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church begins at 9am and ends at Hance Park. The festival will then run from 10am to 4pm in the park for the rest of the day. There are other celebrations in Chandler, Scottsdale, and elsewhere as well.
