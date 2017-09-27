Everything You Must Do in Phoenix This Fall

While fall is arguably the best season of the year regardless of where you live, it’s especially amazing here in Phoenix. There’s something magical about those final weeks of September when temperatures are no longer breaking 100, people start leaving their houses again, and college football starts back up. After the long, hot dog days of summer, the many activities to spend your time on might feel overwhelming, but don’t worry, we've rounded up this list of the things you absolutely can't miss.
Tuesday
Sep 26
Feel the 'Thunder' on Imagine Dragons' awesome world tour
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Grammy Award-winning, chart-topping, alternative sensation Imagine Dragons is headed to Phoenix to perform its top hits -- like "Believer" and "Radioactive" for the Evolve World Tour. The opening acts are impressive too: rock band Grouplove, and up-and-coming singer songwriter, K.Flay.
Cost: Tickets start at $44
Saturday
Sep 30
Cloth & Flame has changed the game in outdoor dining, and the Arizona-based company has been taking their dinner experience around the country -- to Portland, and soon, Los Angeles. Fortunately for us Valley-dwellers, they’re back in Phoenix with their Desert Dinners, which include beautifully set tables, craft cocktails and chef-prepared, family-style meals. This event’s chef will be the renowned Aurore Yasinsky.
Cost: $135
Friday - Sunday
Oct 6-8
Immerse yourself in the magic of 'Harry Potter' at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall
The story of everyone’s favorite wizard comes to life courtesy of the Phoenix Symphony, with a concert entirely made up of John Williams’ music from the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, performed in Phoenix for the first time ever.
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Friday - Sunday
Oct 6-29
Eat some funnel cake while listening to 'Cake by the Ocean'
Arizona State Fair Grounds
The Arizona State Fair is coming back in all of its glory -- greasy fair food, vomit-inducing rides and plenty of B-list musical entertainment. It may not seem like a great lineup, but somehow it makes for the perfect day when you put it all together. This year’s performers include hometown heroes, the Gin Blossoms, Jonas Brothers spin-off band, DNCE, and Billy Currington, to name a few.
Cost: $4-$6 for GA, but parking will cost you $20; for $25-$45 you can get unlimited ride wristbands too
Friday - Sunday
Oct 13-15
Tempe Beach Park
While Oktoberfest may be a stolen tradition, us Arizonans have adopted it with an undeniable amount of all-American gusto, and few places do the festival justice like Tempe. Sponsored by Arizona beer favorite Four Peaks, the event offers a lot more than great local beer -- there’s rides, bratwurst, live music, and even dachshund races.
Cost: $49
Saturday
Oct 14
Rawhide Event Center
It’s hard to deny that Arizona is becoming a dance music mecca (watch out LA!), so it’s not surprising that Phoenicians will be celebrating the creepiest holiday of the year with some rockstar talent -- think Laidback Luke, Bro Safari, and perhaps the most holiday appropriate choice, Zomboy.
Cost: Starting at $49
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 14-15
Salt River Fields
One of Arizona’s most hallowed traditions is returning for its eighth year -- the Arizona Taco Festival. Many of the Valley’s top Mexican food restaurants gather to compete for your taste buds approval, and honestly, what could be better? While it’s pretty impossible to have a bad taco if you ask us, you’ll definitely find a new favorite here.
Cost: Tickets start at $12
Friday - Sunday
Oct 20-22
See Grammy Award-winner Chance the Rapper, plus a ton of other artists
Steele Indian School Park
While Arizona has been a slow rising star in the live music arena for a while now, Lost Lake Festival might be the Valley’s biggest accomplishment yet. It’s bringing in some of the best in musical entertainment and will truly have something for everyone -- from Major Lazer and The Killers to Huey Lewis & The News.
Cost: $89-$225 + fees, depending on whether you go for one day or all weekend
Friday - Sunday
Nov 3-5
Relive the glitz of the 1920s at a 'Gatsby'-themed Grand Prix
Downtown Scottsdale
There are few things less thrilling than a Great Gatsby-themed race weekend, and the third annual Grand Prix is shaping up to be the best yet with a gala, singles auction, Gatsby Garden parties and of course the big race, which will weave through downtown Scottsdale’s most notable landmarks.
Cost: Attendance to the Grand Prix is free; GA for the gala is $150 + fees -- which is good for six free drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and a $200 casino voucher
Saturday
Nov 4
Help fundraise for kids at the newly revitalized Phoenix Raceway
Phoenix Raceway
Phoenix Raceway, previously known as Phoenix International Raceway, or PIR, is currently undergoing a $178 million renovation that’s sure to impress -- even if you’re not a NASCAR enthusiast. While the full renovation won’t be complete until next year, you can get a glimpse of some of the changes this fall like the Run the Raceway event, which will benefit local nonprofit Playworks.
Cost: Registration starts at $35
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 11-12
Hang with your favorite nerdy characters and cosplayers
University of Phoenix Stadium
Because one Comic Con isn’t enough -- there’s Phoenix Fan Fest, which offers comic book lovers meet and greets with their favorites, endless cosplays opportunities and much, much more. This year’s guests include Ernie Hudson from Ghostbusters as well as AJ Michalka, Grace Rolek, and Zach Callison of Steven Universe.
Cost: $15-30 depending on whether you only go for one day or the full weekend
Friday - Saturday
Nov 24-Dec 30
Walk among the luminarias at the Southwest's most beautiful garden
Desert Botanical Garden
Las Noches de las Luminarias are one of Phoenix’s most elegant and beloved traditions -- featuring 8,000 hand-lit luminarias spread throughout the garden’s beautiful grounds. It’s more than just a well-lit walk too, there will be sculptures featured by Japanese-American artist Jun Kaneko and lots of live music.
Cost: $30 GA tickets
Monday
Dec 25
Support local small businesses at one of the state's largest markets
Downtown Phoenix
Make the most of your Small Business Saturday efforts at one of the state’s most exciting local markets, which stretches throughout Downtown offering everything from one-of-a-kind art prints to handmade candles. It’s pretty much a win-win for supporting your favorite local vendors and finishing your holiday shopping all in one go.
Cost: Expect to shop
Saturday
Nov 25
Arizona college football fans can all agree -- the game that matters most is the one between the Arizona State University Sun Devils and the University of Arizona Wildcats. It’s the state’s undisputed largest rivalry game of the year, and every year the game seems to be filled with surprises for fans, making it a can’t-miss event.
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Friday - Sunday
Dec 1-3
Check out one of the biggest craft fairs in the country
Downtown Tempe
The Tempe Festival of the Arts has been around for almost 50 years and is pretty much the craft fair to end all craft fairs -- with plenty of craft beer options, live entertainment, and food along Mill Avenue to add to the experience. The festival attracts over 350 vendors from across the country each year, offering everything from wall art to food seasoning.
Cost: Admission is free
Saturday
Dec 23
Comerica Theatre
The girl who made the violin cool again, Lindsey Stirling, is headed back to Phoenix. Best known for her viral YouTube video and appearance on America’s Got Talent, she has several top songs, including “Crystallize” and “Shatter Me,” which she miraculously performs on her violin while wildly dancing around. It's impressive regardless of your music taste.
Cost: $35
