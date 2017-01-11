14 Things You Must Do in Phoenix This Spring

Unlike the rest of the country, Phoenix doesn't have to worry about April showers, May flowers or, like, anything resembling normal spring weather, so thankfully there's no lack of fantastic festivals & events taking place over the coming season. Here are the ones you shouldn't miss...
Apr 7-12
Scottsdale Culinary Festival Various locations Dubbed “Arizona’s Tastiest Fundraiser,” the SCF is a great opportunity to eat the best food The Valley has to offer from over 100 local restos) while supporting the Scottsdale League for the Arts.
Apr 8 Wed
Apr 9 Thu
Country Thunder Florence, AZ Put on your cowboy boots because you’re not a true country music-loving Arizonan until you experience the three-day beer-drinking marathon known as Country Thunder. Wild campground parties and the biggest names in country music make this an unforgettable event, even for those who don’t love country.
Apr 11 Sat
Phoenix Pride Festival Steele Indian School Park The 35th Annual Phoenix Pride Festival most importantly raises funds for Phoenix Pride Community Programs and brings attention to civil rights issues facing the LGBTQ community. It’s also a killer party with live music acts (like Betty Who), food stalls, and pop-up shops.
Apr 18 Sat
Apr 18 Sat
Apr 18 Sat
12th Annual Polish Festival Our Lady of Częstochowa Parish Get back to your Polish roots (or whatever, just enjoy the food) at the 12th Annual Polish Festival! This is as traditional as it gets with imported Polish beer, folk dancing, music, traditional costumes and cuisine.
Apr 25 Sat
Bite of Arizona Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse Score great food from local vendors & food trucks, sample a variety of beers and wines, listen to live music, and enjoy a street fair and farmers market at Bite of Arizona, the festival that truly has it all. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Every Kid Counts, a nonprofit organization that allows kids to participate in education, athletics, and philanthropic programs, too.
May 2 Sat
May 2 Sat
Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival Downtown Phoenix Celebrate Cinco at one of the largest celebrations in the Southwest. Sir Mix-A-Lot himself will even be there to get the party started in the heart of Downtown Phoenix. The festival, which has raised over $500k for scholarships, will also have traditional food, rides, and games.
May 9 Sat
May 16 Sat
May 30 Sat
Jun 14 Sun
