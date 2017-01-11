Everything You Should Absolutely Do This Summer in Pittsburgh

Prepare yourself for an art overload Pittsburgh's second annual Layer Cake Festival is a two-day live music festival that takes place in neighborhoods across the city. It hosts more than 170 national and regional acts as well as a slew of painters and performance artists. And have no doubt, you will be attacked with body paint at some point.

Various locations

Prepare yourself for an art overload Various locations Pittsburgh's second annual Layer Cake Festival is a two-day live music festival that takes place in neighborhoods across the city. It hosts more than 170 national and regional acts as well as a slew of painters and performance artists. And have no doubt, you will be attacked with body paint at some point.