Everything You Should Absolutely Do This Summer in Pittsburgh

You know the drill: winter's over, summer's here. It happens every year. But when you're in Pittsburgh, you've only got 12 or so weeks to make this warm weather count, so every moment should be spent judiciously. And aren't you lucky: we've done all the digging to find the best events around that you can get down to this summer. Bookmark this for the next time you're stumped on a fun thing to do.
June
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3-4
Prepare yourself for an art overload Pittsburgh's second annual Layer Cake Festival is a two-day live music festival that takes place in neighborhoods across the city. It hosts more than 170 national and regional acts as well as a slew of painters and performance artists. And have no doubt, you will be attacked with body paint at some point.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Escape the city and grab a tube! Make your way out to Evans City for the grand opening celebration of two public accesses on Connoquenessing Creek in Renfrew. If all that is sounding like gibberish, all you really need to know is that Launchapalooza is a full day of free food and river tubing that you won't soon forget.
Evans City
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Mon
Eat a ton of small plates Join some of Pittsburgh's most renowned chefs and restaurateurs for a night of innovative dishes and foodie schmoozing. If the idea of turmeric grilled octopus gets you all hot and bothered (which, yeah), Pittsburgh Magazine's Best Restaurants Party is the place for you.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Thu
Do networking that you'll actually enjoy Help celebrate Pittsburgh's creative industries with a full day of art, tech, workshops, and interactive activities followed by the blowout CREATEFest Party in the evening. Last year's celebration drew a crowd of over 1,000 attendees and hosted 300 creatives and innovators from 35 cities across the country.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
Dress up as Indiana Jones… after dark "It belongs in a museum!" Of course it does, Indi, which is why we're dusting off our fedoras and whips in preparation for the Carnegie Museum of Natural History's Indiana Jones... After Dark: an event complete with a costume contest, a life-sized boulder for your selfie needs, and a museum scavenger hunt that Indiana Jones would undoubtedly approve of.
Carnegie Museum of Natural History
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Sun
Prepare yourself for a day full of glitter and acceptance This year's PrideFest & Equality March will feature over 150 vendors, family-friendly carnival games, street performers, food booths, and musical performances from a number of local and international artists, including Ke$ha.
Liberty Avenue
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
Go light on the gardening, and heavy on the cocktails A curated menu, fireworks, signature cocktails, fire dancers, and awe-inspiring chandelier dresses by local glass artist Susan Taylor Glasgow can all be found at what the Mattress Factory promises to be the "most electrifying party of the year." Mattress Factory's Urban Garden Party has everything and a bag of chips.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Play in adult recess If an artsy-fartsy fundraiser feels a little too fancy for you, Spirit's Summer Recess might just hit the spot. From noon to 2am, watch 20 of Pittsburgh's best bands play in Spirit's community garden while you eat a pizza boat and piss your friends off with surprise water balloon attacks (supplies provided).
July
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8-9
Ring in two centuries of Steel City pride! We've officially made it 200 years as a city and that calls for a weekend-long celebration. Begin your city pride with dining and dancing at the Heinz History Center, and end it with a parade and festival at Point State Park. And yes, fireworks will be going off every 10 seconds. This is Pittsburgh, after all.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15-16
BEERS! BANDS! BULLIES! Pittsburgh's Summer Beerfest has returned for it's fourth year and brought with it more than 300 varieties of craft beer, live music, and support for Animal Rescue Partners and Biggies Bullies of Pittsburgh (a locally based pitbull rescue). Pop open a beer and save a pup!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15-21
Don't blink during the 2-Minute Film Festival Carnegie Museum of Arts' 2-Minute Film Festival is back for its sixth installment of the best (and shortest) films from around the world. And if you think you have what it takes, 2MFF will be accepting submissions until June 13th. Time to write that one-paragraph screenplay you've always dreamt about.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Fri
See a symphony tribute to David Bowie Celebrate five decades of rock 'n' roll perfection as Windborne Music joins the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to celebrate the musical odyssey of David Bowie. Costumes are not required (or encouraged), but you know you want to break out that spandex bodysuit.
Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Sat
Eat a salad and practice your downward-facing dog Exactly what it sounds like and much more. The best of Pittsburgh's vegan food, local vendors, live entertainment, and yoga demos abound at the annual VegFest that supports clean eating and animal advocacy in the Steel City.
August
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
Educate yourself on the wonders of beer A 21-and-over night at the Science Center never fails to impress. This summer, North Country Brewing Company will be providing libations for an entire night dedicated to the science of beer. And even if you manage to forget all of your newfound knowledge by the following morning, you'll still have your souvenir sampling glass.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5-7
Grab something that floats and get ready for the best sunburn of your life Power boat races, dog shows, jet ski stunts, aerial competitions, sand castle building; you name it, Three Rivers Regatta's got it. The three-day river festival is a Pittsburgh tradition that is free to the public and, in Steel City fashion, concludes with a fireworks display that's sure to simultaneously mesmerize you, and terrify your dogs.
Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15-21
Eat at ALL the restaurants A decade strong, Pittsburgh Restaurant Week returns to claim its title as the most delicious week of the year. Restaurants all across the region will be participating by pushing the limits and offering up new menu items to help Pittsburgh claim its title of "America's Top Food City."
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Sun
Get weird with Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally The touring duo we've all been waiting for is finally here. And a description is barely necessary with such a long (albeit, perfect) tour title: "Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally - Summer of 69: No Apostrophe." Get ready for lots of uncomfortable laughter.
