Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Pittsburgh This Spring

Never grow up (with beer and wine) Put down the adult coloring book. If you truly want to start reliving your childhood (with the addition of booze and free will) sign up for Never Grow Up, a 21+ event hosted by the experts themselves, the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. This after-hours event will allow the grown ups to explore the museum without all those pesky kids, play some live-action video games provided by City of Play, and indulge in some kid-approved eats. And did we mention that the price of admission includes complimentary wine and beer?

