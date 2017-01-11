Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Pittsburgh This Spring

Date
Event
Location
Mar 3 Thu
Dance to the brass (band) Classic New Orleans Funk and R&B meets modern Afrobeat and hip-hop with the High & Mighty Brass Band. Catch them at the Pittsburgh Winery as the eclectic members of HMMB (and your exuberant wine intake) make you dance until you pass out.
Dance to the brass (band) Pittsburgh Winery Classic New Orleans Funk and R&B meets modern Afrobeat and hip-hop with the High & Mighty Brass Band. Catch them at the Pittsburgh Winery as the eclectic members of HMMB (and your exuberant wine intake) make you dance until you pass out.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 6-20
Play indoor games using your outdoor voice Because "spring" in Pittsburgh is often met with freak snowstorms, take comfort in knowing that REC ROOM: Winter Games is here to keep you on your feet with live music and indoor games that will challenge both your mind and body on Sundays March 6th and 20th. And, as always, Spirit will be providing more pizza and beer than you can shake a stick at.
Play indoor games using your outdoor voice Spirit in Lawrenceville Because "spring" in Pittsburgh is often met with freak snowstorms, take comfort in knowing that REC ROOM: Winter Games is here to keep you on your feet with live music and indoor games that will challenge both your mind and body on Sundays March 6th and 20th. And, as always, Spirit will be providing more pizza and beer than you can shake a stick at.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 4-5
Watch a bunch of classy sex films with Dan Savage Almost exactly what the title would suggest, the HUMP! Film Festival is a menagerie of sex-positive films celebrating body and gender acceptance. Join Dan Savage as he redefines "conventional 'porn' one audience at a time."
Watch a bunch of classy sex films with Dan Savage Ace Hotel Pittsburgh Almost exactly what the title would suggest, the HUMP! Film Festival is a menagerie of sex-positive films celebrating body and gender acceptance. Join Dan Savage as he redefines "conventional 'porn' one audience at a time."
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12 Sat
Play Twister with total strangers Ever wanted to do that? Or maybe tempt fate with a giant Jenga set? PlayDate Pittsburgh is your chance. Enjoy great food and cocktails at this 21+ event that we promise will be way more fun than Yuengling and pool.
Play Twister with total strangers Culture Restaurant Ever wanted to do that? Or maybe tempt fate with a giant Jenga set? PlayDate Pittsburgh is your chance. Enjoy great food and cocktails at this 21+ event that we promise will be way more fun than Yuengling and pool.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17 Thu
Glitch out and get down with contemporary art CMOA and VIA have come together to bring you a night of in-gallery face swapping and a guilty pleasure song getdown. Third Thurdsay: REMIX will also serve as the Pittsburgh premiere of the film remix Ways of Something by Canadian director Lorna Mills, featuring the work of 100+ digital artists and examines how we observe art after the Internet.
Glitch out and get down with contemporary art Carnegie Museum of Art CMOA and VIA have come together to bring you a night of in-gallery face swapping and a guilty pleasure song getdown. Third Thurdsay: REMIX will also serve as the Pittsburgh premiere of the film remix Ways of Something by Canadian director Lorna Mills, featuring the work of 100+ digital artists and examines how we observe art after the Internet.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 18 Fri
Hang with other locavores An intimate and low-key get together for farm exhibitors and local food lovers. This event will follow a Farm to Table conference, bringing wine, beer, and, of course, top-notch local food from 1st Generation Farms, Monterey Bay, and many more.
David L. Lawrence Convention Center
Hang with other locavores David L. Lawrence Convention Center An intimate and low-key get together for farm exhibitors and local food lovers. This event will follow a Farm to Table conference, bringing wine, beer, and, of course, top-notch local food from 1st Generation Farms, Monterey Bay, and many more.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Pig out on the city's best food trucks Stock up on Pepto-Bismol because this free event promises to be "the most epic food truck rally this city has ever seen," and with a name like The Fleet Awakens Food Truck Rally, we believe them. Twenty of the city's most excellent on-the-go restaurants will be joining Voodoo Brewery to bring you some of your favorite mobile eats including Mac & Gold, Mission Mahi, PGH Crepes, and so many more.
Pig out on the city's best food trucks Voodoo Homestead Stock up on Pepto-Bismol because this free event promises to be "the most epic food truck rally this city has ever seen," and with a name like The Fleet Awakens Food Truck Rally, we believe them. Twenty of the city's most excellent on-the-go restaurants will be joining Voodoo Brewery to bring you some of your favorite mobile eats including Mac & Gold, Mission Mahi, PGH Crepes, and so many more.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 22 Tue
Place your vote: pierogi or knish? The infamous Pierogi Night is back, and this time Polish and Ashkenazi cuisine will be battling head to head for your tastebuds' favor. So come see what all the tummel's about at this haymish event, featuring Yiddish folk music from the Three Rivers Klezmer Festival, and kvell over some pierogies and knish. Mazel tov!
Stephen Foster Community Center
Place your vote: pierogi or knish? Stephen Foster Community Center The infamous Pierogi Night is back, and this time Polish and Ashkenazi cuisine will be battling head to head for your tastebuds' favor. So come see what all the tummel's about at this haymish event, featuring Yiddish folk music from the Three Rivers Klezmer Festival, and kvell over some pierogies and knish. Mazel tov!
Date
Event
Location
Mar 25 Fri
Make a date with a BABY SLOTH Have you ever wondered what it would be like to stare into the face of pure unadulterated joy? Wonder no more. Pittsburgh's National Aviary is now home to a baby sloth who will be available for special interactions daily beginning March 25th. Feed and pet the four-month-old sloth in his own environment. And while you're at the Aviary, visit the 15-year-old sloth who lives in Cloud Forest; his name is Wookie and he needs your love, too.
Make a date with a BABY SLOTH Pittsburgh's National Aviary Have you ever wondered what it would be like to stare into the face of pure unadulterated joy? Wonder no more. Pittsburgh's National Aviary is now home to a baby sloth who will be available for special interactions daily beginning March 25th. Feed and pet the four-month-old sloth in his own environment. And while you're at the Aviary, visit the 15-year-old sloth who lives in Cloud Forest; his name is Wookie and he needs your love, too.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 2 Sat
Groove to the Afrobeat This all-day celebration will be filled with dance performances, live music, and black and African food vendors. Afro Art Festival promises to be an electrifying event and a fervent representation of the work of black artists in our region.
Flagstaff Hill
Groove to the Afrobeat Flagstaff Hill This all-day celebration will be filled with dance performances, live music, and black and African food vendors. Afro Art Festival promises to be an electrifying event and a fervent representation of the work of black artists in our region.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 2 Sat
Eat a lot of pancakes Grab some maple syrup, eat a pancake, and down a brewski because it's time for The Pancakes & Booze Art Show. Spirit will be hosting Pittsburgh's largest underground art show hosting more than 50 up-and-coming artists, live music, live body painting, and of course, an all-you-can-eat pancake bar.
Eat a lot of pancakes Spirit in Lawrenceville Grab some maple syrup, eat a pancake, and down a brewski because it's time for The Pancakes & Booze Art Show. Spirit will be hosting Pittsburgh's largest underground art show hosting more than 50 up-and-coming artists, live music, live body painting, and of course, an all-you-can-eat pancake bar.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 2 Sat
Eat a lot more pancakes Just in case you didn't quite get your fill of pancakes, the Beaver County Conservation District will be bringing you yet another all-you-can-eat pancake (buttermilk AND buckwheat) breakfast bar with 100% pure Bradys Run Park maple syrup. After all, it's the 39th Maple Syrup Festival. And after you gorge, head over to take in some outdoor entertainment, handmade crafts, and pony-rides.
156 Cowpath Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001
Eat a lot more pancakes 156 Cowpath Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001 Just in case you didn't quite get your fill of pancakes, the Beaver County Conservation District will be bringing you yet another all-you-can-eat pancake (buttermilk AND buckwheat) breakfast bar with 100% pure Bradys Run Park maple syrup. After all, it's the 39th Maple Syrup Festival. And after you gorge, head over to take in some outdoor entertainment, handmade crafts, and pony-rides.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 15 Fri
Nerd out at Comic Con One of the nation's largest comic book conventions, Steel City Comic Con is back with 750 vendor tables and celebrity appearances including stars from Charmed, The Walking Dead, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the man behind C3P0, Anthony Daniels. Come for photo ops, fan art and, obviously, to scope out the abundance of over-the-top cosplay.
Nerd out at Comic Con Monroeville Convention Center One of the nation's largest comic book conventions, Steel City Comic Con is back with 750 vendor tables and celebrity appearances including stars from Charmed, The Walking Dead, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the man behind C3P0, Anthony Daniels. Come for photo ops, fan art and, obviously, to scope out the abundance of over-the-top cosplay.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 20 Wed
Celebrate PGH's creative class A four-day festival celebrating designers, artists, and entrepreneurs. Every year, this adapting festival offers a brand new set of events ranging from artist yard sales to floating beer parades. This year's FULLTIME Festival is growing every day and already has dozens of events lined up, including a Monster Movie Fest at Rowhouse, a Beer Barge, and another installment of the In Bed By Ten dance party.
Various Locations
Celebrate PGH's creative class Various Locations A four-day festival celebrating designers, artists, and entrepreneurs. Every year, this adapting festival offers a brand new set of events ranging from artist yard sales to floating beer parades. This year's FULLTIME Festival is growing every day and already has dozens of events lined up, including a Monster Movie Fest at Rowhouse, a Beer Barge, and another installment of the In Bed By Ten dance party.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 15 Fri
Never grow up (with beer and wine) Put down the adult coloring book. If you truly want to start reliving your childhood (with the addition of booze and free will) sign up for Never Grow Up, a 21+ event hosted by the experts themselves, the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. This after-hours event will allow the grown ups to explore the museum without all those pesky kids, play some live-action video games provided by City of Play, and indulge in some kid-approved eats. And did we mention that the price of admission includes complimentary wine and beer?
Never grow up (with beer and wine) The Children's Museum Put down the adult coloring book. If you truly want to start reliving your childhood (with the addition of booze and free will) sign up for Never Grow Up, a 21+ event hosted by the experts themselves, the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. This after-hours event will allow the grown ups to explore the museum without all those pesky kids, play some live-action video games provided by City of Play, and indulge in some kid-approved eats. And did we mention that the price of admission includes complimentary wine and beer?
Date
Event
Location
Apr 22 Fri
Art! Walk! As the weather finally starts to become palatable, emerge from your blanket burrito and make your way downtown for a night of free festivities throughout the Cultural District at the Gallery Crawl. There'll be an abundance of local art showcases and entertainment in the district's many art spaces and galleries for your viewing pleasure.
The Cultural District
Art! Walk! The Cultural District As the weather finally starts to become palatable, emerge from your blanket burrito and make your way downtown for a night of free festivities throughout the Cultural District at the Gallery Crawl. There'll be an abundance of local art showcases and entertainment in the district's many art spaces and galleries for your viewing pleasure.
Date
Event
Location
May 3 Tue
Stuff your face with loukoumades, spanakopita, and baklava Prepare yourself for seven days of gyros, lamb, and more honey-drenched layers of fillo dough than you've ever seen in one place. The week-long Greek Food Festival has become an annual tradition at Oakland's Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral and attracts thousands of people from all over Western Pennsylvania. Join 'em this spring for Greek dance performances and all the authentic Greek cuisine you could ever hope for.
Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Stuff your face with loukoumades, spanakopita, and baklava Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral Prepare yourself for seven days of gyros, lamb, and more honey-drenched layers of fillo dough than you've ever seen in one place. The week-long Greek Food Festival has become an annual tradition at Oakland's Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral and attracts thousands of people from all over Western Pennsylvania. Join 'em this spring for Greek dance performances and all the authentic Greek cuisine you could ever hope for.
Date
Event
Location
May 7 Sat
Eat the cruelty-free way To get a break from all the meaty kebabs you'll undoubtedly be enjoying at The Greek Food Festival, head over to the North Hills for the Pittsburgh Vegan Festival and try some of the best meat-free food Pittsburgh has to offer, like Seitan Pseudo Wings from Frank's Midnight Munchies. And while you're there, browse some of the local vendors and get schooled in the art of belly dancing.
Unitarian Universalist Church of the North Hills
Eat the cruelty-free way Unitarian Universalist Church of the North Hills To get a break from all the meaty kebabs you'll undoubtedly be enjoying at The Greek Food Festival, head over to the North Hills for the Pittsburgh Vegan Festival and try some of the best meat-free food Pittsburgh has to offer, like Seitan Pseudo Wings from Frank's Midnight Munchies. And while you're there, browse some of the local vendors and get schooled in the art of belly dancing.
Date
Event
Location
May 12 Thu
Watch your childhood storytime nostalgia come to life An event for the children among us (including those who still shed a tear at the memory of Goodnight Moon), the four-day EQT Children's Theater Festival organized by the Cultural Trust will feature eight diverse children's stories brought to life on the stage.
The Cultural District
Watch your childhood storytime nostalgia come to life The Cultural District An event for the children among us (including those who still shed a tear at the memory of Goodnight Moon), the four-day EQT Children's Theater Festival organized by the Cultural Trust will feature eight diverse children's stories brought to life on the stage.
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Sat
Get schwifty at a Rick and Morty-themed rave If that combination of words means nothing to you, you've got a lot of work to do between now and May 21st. Step one: binge both seasons of the best TV show, cartoon and otherwise, to come about in the past five years. After 'wubalubadubdub' has become your catchphrase, it's time to get schwifty at this rave of galactic proportions. It'll likely make you question whether or not there are an infinite number of realities and if, in each of them, this party is taking place. Take comfort in knowing that you're in a reality where Bassburgh Productions has brought Rick and Morty to life in ways you never imagined possible.
Braddock Elks
Get schwifty at a Rick and Morty-themed rave Braddock Elks If that combination of words means nothing to you, you've got a lot of work to do between now and May 21st. Step one: binge both seasons of the best TV show, cartoon and otherwise, to come about in the past five years. After 'wubalubadubdub' has become your catchphrase, it's time to get schwifty at this rave of galactic proportions. It'll likely make you question whether or not there are an infinite number of realities and if, in each of them, this party is taking place. Take comfort in knowing that you're in a reality where Bassburgh Productions has brought Rick and Morty to life in ways you never imagined possible.
-
1. Pittsburgh Winery2815 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
-
2. Ace Hotel Pittsburgh120 S Whitfield St, Pittsburgh
-
3. Spirit242 51st St, Pittsburgh
-
4. Culture130 7th St, Pittsburgh
-
5. Carnegie Museum Of Art4400 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
-
6. David L. Lawrence Convention Center1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh
-
7. Voodoo Homestead205 E 9th Ave, Homestead
-
8. Stephen Foster Community Center286 Main St, Pittsburgh
PW knows how to make an entrance, literally: immediately after stepping through the door you are hugged by display carafes and rustic details. Located in Pittsburgh’s historic Strip District, the urban winery imports top-notch wine grapes from around the world. The Cellar (bottom half of the two-floor business) has the ideal ambiance for private parties and functions. Red walls are lined with barrels, round high-top tables are scattered around the room and string lights hang between gothic chandeliers.
The charming Ace Hotel is located in a century-old former YMCA building, and is equipped with an updated original gym, quaint lounge furniture from the Strip District, and an American restaurant with a hearty menu. The Whitfield tavern, located right in the lobby, serves craft cocktails and locally-sourced food honoring the varied culinary traditions of Pittsburgh. But the greatest draw to Ace is its surrounding community: the neighborly district hosts several events per month. Whether you’re a local or out-of-towner, you’ll feel right at home.
Crispy, thin-crust, square-cut pizza meets Pennsylvania booze -- it's a love story to end all others. That's what happens every night at Spirit, a spot on the upper West corner of Allegheny Arsenal that tricks everyday passerby with its outer abandoned warehouse look. Those in the know, however, regularly flock here for the simple Slice Island pies and glass after glass after glass of craft beer, wine, and cocktails alongside some live indie music in '70s-prom kind of dance hall or out on the back patio.
The restaurant and lounge in downtown pittsburgh serves both classic and new comfort foods. The hip ambiance— designed by award-winning Interior Collective— celebrates the surrounding area and the city’s history. The two-level restaurant features the Cascade Bar (second floor) and a relaxing lounge dining experience (ground floor). Culture hosts several weekly and monthly series including Live Jazz Wednesdays, Escape DJ Thursdays, and Culture Fridays. Daily happy hours are between 8pm and 10pm.
The museum was founded in 1895 by the Pittsburgh-based industrial giant himself Andrew Carnegie. The museum has a great selection: you’ll recognize some heavy hitters—like Monet’s Water Lilies from your grandmother’s cards—but also come across work from local artists in rotating exhibits. Your ticket also grants admission into the Carnegie Museum of Natural History located in a connected area.
The convention center sits on the southern shoreline of the Allegheny River and hosts seasonal expos, receptions, seminars, shows and showcases. Completed redesigned in 2003, the DLCC is the first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified convention centers in North America and one of the first of its kind in the world. You go, Dave Co Co.
There’s something that feels so forbidden about drinking in a former police station and firehouse. VooDoo Brewery’s taproom features a great selection of craft beer, from lagers to IPAs with names like HooBoo IPA, Cowbell Oatmeal Stout, and the Voodoo Love Child Belgian Ale. There are long farm tables and small round high tops for for all sized groups. Grab a boardgames from the stack and stay a while (throwback to the Pre-App Stone Age).
This neighborhood rec center offers a weight room, farmers market, art classes, child care, and more. But best of all, there’s bingo. Built in 1886, the historic spot is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Visit for a blast from the past. Contact the Catholic Youth Association of Pittsburgh for scheduling.