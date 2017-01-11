Events

Every Outdoor Concert You Should Go to in Pittsburgh This Summer

beyonce live in concert
May through September brings sunshine to Pittsburgh (finally), a cheer-worthy baseball team (finally), and loads of great music. Almost every day of our best season, you'll find outdoor jams, from free concerts in the parks, to full-on all-star tours. Check out the list of highlights below, and fill your calendar with the sounds of summer.

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

Pittonkatonk An all-day brass band festival that features horns from around the country, including Detroit Party Marching Band and Brooklyn’s RAYA Brass Band.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Schenley Park

May 19 Thu

Third Thursday: CELEBRATE! The Carnegie Museum of Art welcomes the warm weather with local acts Mars Jackson, The Garment District, and Meeting of Important People.

Carnegie Museum of Art

May 31 Tue

Beyoncé Steelers who? Queen Bey reigns on the football field as part of her Formation tour.

Heinz Field

kesha live in concert
Jun 3 Fri

Three Rivers Arts Festival Each night a different band takes the stage. Look for Guster to bring back their dumpster set on June 10th.

Point State Park

Jun 11 Sat

Kesha Pittsburgh's Pride in the Street celebrates LGBT pride with an enormously fun party Downtown. Kesha, who recently accepted an award from the Human Rights Campaign for promoting LGBT visibility, is headlining.

Liberty Ave between 9th and 10th St

Jun 19-Aug 14

Bach, Beethoven, and Brunch Free classical music in the park every Sunday in the summer; nothing like picnicking to the sweet sounds of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5.

Mellon Park

Jun 24 Fri

Pittsburgh JazzLive International Bebop to a selection of contemporary jazz’s brightest talents in downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.

Various locations

Jun 25 Sat

Jam on Walnut Bands are TBA, but all you really need to know is Walnut St is closed to traffic for drinking and mingling on June 25, July 23, and August 20.

Walnut St, Shadyside

weezer live in concert
Jul 1 Fri

Billy Joel Catch the Piano Man from behind home plate.

PNC Park

Jul 2 Sat

Kenny Chesney The most loved -- and hated -- concert in town brings parking lot ragers and party boats to the Allegheny. You know where to (not) be on this July Saturday.

Heinz Field

Jul 3 Sun

XFEST: Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Oooo-weee-oooo, Weezer is back, still blending '90s nostalgia, and with a new record in tow. They'll be joined by early 2000s pop-punks Panic! at the Disco.

Stage AE

Jul 9 Sat

Deutschtown Music Festival More than 20 different venues, including some outside spots, host local bands for an all-day music lovefest.

Various locations

Jul 9 Sat

Dave Matthews Band One of the most popular bro bands makes its annual pilgrimage to the ‘Burgh.

First Niagara Pavilion

Jul 12 Tue

Guns N' Roses It’s a blast from the past as Axl Rose and Slash reunite to rock once again.

Heinz Field

Jul 15 Fri

Picklesburgh A celebration of all things pickled, with bands performing throughout the day on the Rachel Carson bridge.

Rachel Carson Bridge

Jul 16 Sat

Journey & The Doobie Brothers Warm up those pipes to belt "Don’t Stop Believin'."

First Niagara Pavilion

Jul 17 Sun

The Food Bank’s Feed More Festival A full day of blues music and food trucks benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Stage AE

Jul 21 Thu

Heart and Joan Jett 'Til now, we always got by on our own, but we guess enjoying a concert with 15,000 other folks will be great for this power duo of female rockers, too.

First Niagara Pavilion

wiz khalifa live in concert
Aug 6 Sat

Feastival A free community concert that features art and food to pair with the melodies.

McKees Rocks Municipal Parking Lot

Aug 7-Sep 4

Reservoir of Jazz Spend late summer Sunday nights grooving for free in one of Pittsburgh’s loveliest parks.

Highland Park

Aug 10 Wed

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Hometown star Wiz Khalifa brings the "Black and Yellow" while Snoop brings the "Gin and Juice."

First Niagara Pavillion

Aug 12 Fri

Rock All Night Tour Multi-genre, multi-venue extravaganza with performances going all night long.

Various locations

chvrches lauren mayberry
Sep 23-24

Thrival Scottish synthpop darlings, CHVRCHES, headline this two-day festival at a historic former steel mill.

Carrie Furnaces

