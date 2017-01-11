Every Outdoor Concert You Should Go to in Pittsburgh This Summer

May through September brings sunshine to Pittsburgh (finally), a cheer-worthy baseball team (finally), and loads of great music. Almost every day of our best season, you'll find outdoor jams, from free concerts in the parks, to full-on all-star tours. Check out the list of highlights below, and fill your calendar with the sounds of summer.
Pittonkatonk Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Schenley Park An all-day brass band festival that features horns from around the country, including Detroit Party Marching Band and Brooklyn’s RAYA Brass Band.
Third Thursday: CELEBRATE! Carnegie Museum of Art The Carnegie Museum of Art welcomes the warm weather with local acts Mars Jackson, The Garment District, and Meeting of Important People.
Beyoncé Heinz Field Steelers who? Queen Bey reigns on the football field as part of her Formation tour.
Three Rivers Arts Festival Point State Park Each night a different band takes the stage. Look for Guster to bring back their dumpster set on June 10th.
Kesha Liberty Ave between 9th and 10th St Pittsburgh's Pride in the Street celebrates LGBT pride with an enormously fun party Downtown. Kesha, who recently accepted an award from the Human Rights Campaign for promoting LGBT visibility, is headlining.
Bach, Beethoven, and Brunch Mellon Park Free classical music in the park every Sunday in the summer; nothing like picnicking to the sweet sounds of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5.
Pittsburgh JazzLive International Various locations Bebop to a selection of contemporary jazz’s brightest talents in downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.
Jam on Walnut Walnut St, Shadyside Bands are TBA, but all you really need to know is Walnut St is closed to traffic for drinking and mingling on June 25, July 23, and August 20.
Billy Joel PNC Park Catch the Piano Man from behind home plate.
Kenny Chesney Heinz Field The most loved -- and hated -- concert in town brings parking lot ragers and party boats to the Allegheny. You know where to (not) be on this July Saturday.
XFEST: Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Stage AE Oooo-weee-oooo, Weezer is back, still blending '90s nostalgia, and with a new record in tow. They'll be joined by early 2000s pop-punks Panic! at the Disco.
Deutschtown Music Festival Various locations More than 20 different venues, including some outside spots, host local bands for an all-day music lovefest.
Dave Matthews Band First Niagara Pavilion One of the most popular bro bands makes its annual pilgrimage to the ‘Burgh.
Guns N' Roses Heinz Field It’s a blast from the past as Axl Rose and Slash reunite to rock once again.
Picklesburgh Rachel Carson Bridge A celebration of all things pickled, with bands performing throughout the day on the Rachel Carson bridge.
Journey & The Doobie Brothers First Niagara Pavilion Warm up those pipes to belt "Don’t Stop Believin'."
The Food Bank’s Feed More Festival Stage AE A full day of blues music and food trucks benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Heart and Joan Jett First Niagara Pavilion 'Til now, we always got by on our own, but we guess enjoying a concert with 15,000 other folks will be great for this power duo of female rockers, too.
Feastival McKees Rocks Municipal Parking Lot A free community concert that features art and food to pair with the melodies.
Reservoir of Jazz Highland Park Spend late summer Sunday nights grooving for free in one of Pittsburgh’s loveliest parks.
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa First Niagara Pavillion Hometown star Wiz Khalifa brings the "Black and Yellow" while Snoop brings the "Gin and Juice."
Rock All Night Tour Various locations Multi-genre, multi-venue extravaganza with performances going all night long.
Thrival Carrie Furnaces Scottish synthpop darlings, CHVRCHES, headline this two-day festival at a historic former steel mill.