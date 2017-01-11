Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Pittsburgh This Fall, in One Calendar

Row House Cinema

Perfectly designed for the shut-ins and homebodies among us, Row House Cinema has brought us not just one, but two events to satiate our inner nerd. On September 6th, join them for TrekKitties which will include a screening of Star Trek: First Contact and photo ops with kitties that, according to Animal Friends, bare an uncanny resemblance to some of your favorite Star Trek characters. If you still need more Trek love in your life, come back to Row House the next day for Drink & Draw with Dr. Sketchy Anti-Art School where you'll draw models in Star Trek garb, drink some beer, and end the night with a viewing of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.

Perfectly designed for the shut-ins and homebodies among us, Row House Cinema has brought us not just one, but two events to satiate our inner nerd. On September 6th, join them for TrekKitties which will include a screening of Star Trek: First Contact and photo ops with kitties that, according to Animal Friends, bare an uncanny resemblance to some of your favorite Star Trek characters. If you still need more Trek love in your life, come back to Row House the next day for Drink & Draw with Dr. Sketchy Anti-Art School where you'll draw models in Star Trek garb, drink some beer, and end the night with a viewing of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.