Summer has reached its bitter end, but with it comes the season Pittsburgh does best. We promise that there's more to fall than transforming into a human/blanket burrito hybrid and consuming pumpkin-flavored everything. Prepare to be exhausted (in the best way possible) and constantly stuffed to the gills with seasonal brews and local eats. We've gathered the very best that the 'Burgh has to offer this autumn so you won't have to. You're welcome.
Events
Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Pittsburgh This Fall, in One Calendar
Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Pittsburgh This Fall, in One Calendar
September
Tuesday - Wednesday
Sep 6-7
Row House Cinema
Perfectly designed for the shut-ins and homebodies among us, Row House Cinema has brought us not just one, but two events to satiate our inner nerd. On September 6th, join them for TrekKitties which will include a screening of Star Trek: First Contact and photo ops with kitties that, according to Animal Friends, bare an uncanny resemblance to some of your favorite Star Trek characters. If you still need more Trek love in your life, come back to Row House the next day for Drink & Draw with Dr. Sketchy Anti-Art School where you'll draw models in Star Trek garb, drink some beer, and end the night with a viewing of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.
Friday
Sep 9
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
Get ready to party like a wild animal (sorry, not sorry) at ZooBrew: Oktoberfest. Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will be providing three-and-a-half hours of craft beer tastings paired with food from Taste of the Wild Catering. It's all so thematic! And it sells out crazy fast, so...
Friday
Sep 9
Carnegie Museum of Art
If you've ever tried to party in Pittsburgh, you know that our city's nightlife is 90% spent by 2am... until now. CMOA: Nightime will be hosting a nine-hour all-nighter to launch LIGHTIME from its Hillman Photography Initiative, which will include the unveiling of a new interactive installation. Food trucks, live music, and family-friendly activities will be offered until 10pm, after which the venue will transform into a dance hall where multiple DJs will keep the party going until 4am. Head here for a full lineup of music and activities.
Saturday
Sep 10
S. 22nd St & Merriam Way
After a decade of slow-walking corpses, groaning, and dead eyes, Zombie Fest has come to the South Side for a full-day celebration of our favorite undead brain eaters. Pittsburgh's Zombie Fest is responsible for starting World Zombie Day and is sure to be the goriest event this fall.
Sunday
Sep 11
Bayardstown Social Club
Pizza Fest is back as GhostCrusters! Does it have anything to do with Ghostbusters? No! Steel City PizzaFest just really loves puns (last year was titled Game of Doughs). This year, multiple pizza joints will be selling pie by the slice outside of Bayardstown. Five dollars will get you into the social club where you can down a few beers and listen to live bluegrass and vintage country tunes. This dog-friendly affair will also feature a pizza-eating contest (dogs not eligible), so come hungry.
Wednesday
Sep 14
Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland
CMOA and the Andy Warhol Museum continue their Sound Series of musicians influenced by The Velvet Underground by welcoming Yo La Tengo and the Nashville band Lambchop for a night of old favorites, new material, and artistic collaboration spanning a catalog of music built over the last three decades.
Saturday
Sep 17
2200 Smallman St
Just when you thought this generation's obsession with nostalgia had finally petered out, 90sFest comes and slaps you in the face with a jelly band-adorned hand. This revival concert/immersive throwback experience will feature a lineup of '90s icons including Sister Hazel, Spin Doctors, Bone Thugs N' Harmony, and Sisqo. And if that isn't enough to lure you into this dirty pop culture time machine, Pauly Shore will be hosting. That's right, kids. The star of such notable films as Encino Man and Bio-Dome will be there in the flesh.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 23-24
Carrie Furnace
This year's weeklong Thrival Innovation + Music Festival will conclude with a two-day outdoor music experience featuring Metric, CHVRCHES, Thievery Corporation, and many more. Taking place at Pittsburgh's historic Carrie Furnaces, this outdoor event will highlight our region's innovative spirit and the charm of the Rust Belt.
Thursday
Sep 29
Byham Theater
Even if you've never heard of Hannibal Buress, you'd regret missing The Hannibal Montanibal Experience, a stand-up set that captures the dark, observational, and sometimes surrealist comedy of this actor, producer, director, and comedic up-and-comer. He also plays Lincoln on Broad City, which should be reason enough to want to see this dude in real life.
October
Saturday
Oct 1
149 West Bridge St, Homestead
In case you didn't already get your fill of furry companionship at TrekKitties, Dogtoberfest 2016 is here to provide you with a day dedicated to the dogs. The seventh annual celebration will include a meet & greet with adoptable pups, dog-themed vendors, a bake sale, Ask-a-trainer and Ask-a-vet booths, and the Pooch Pride Costume Parade, which includes a dog-owner lookalike category. We can't decide if this is cute or creepy.
Sunday
Oct 2
Hop Farm Brewing Company
Just when you thought you couldn't possibly eat any more, the first-ever Pittsburgh Taco Festival appeared. Consider taking a long, brisk walk to the Hop Farm Brewing Company where you will spend three hours consuming the many tacos our great city has to offer. Just like any Pittsburgh event worth its weight, a selection of beer will be provided by Hop Farm Brewing as well as Mexican-style paleta from Popsburgh. This highly anticipated event is slated to sell out quickly, so get your tickets sooner rather than later.
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 6-9
Various locations
VIA Festival is a three-day celebration of audio-visual collaborations showcasing the future of art, music, and technology. VIA will take place at Ace Hotel and other various locations around the city and include live music, lectures, after-hours clubs, pop-up galleries, and other unexpected catalysts for this unique festival.
Saturday
Oct 22
Carnegie Museum of Natural History
With Halloween just around the corner, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History brings us yet another event in the 21+ After Dark series. Haunted Museum: Year of the Vampire invites you to explore the museum after-hours for a closer look at fabled vampires and blood-sucking creatures of the non-mythical variety. With Scarehouse vampires lurking in the shadows, a display of oddities from Trundle Manor, and blood science experiments, Year of the Vampire promises to be one of the scariest After Dark events to date.
Saturday
Oct 22
The Andy Warhol Museum
We knew Pittsburgh was weird, but it may have just gotten a little bit stranger. El Vez, who refers to himself as "the Mexican Elvis," will be headlining this year's Andy Warhol Museum fundraiser and celebration of all things Elvis. Night of 1,000 Elvises will include Elvis-inspired fake tattoos, a live performance by El Vez, and free range of all seven floors of the museum. Downstairs, VIP guests will have access to the underground "Viva Las Vegas," which will be complete with unlimited drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and casino games.
November
Sunday
Nov 6
Liberty Ave and Wood St
If you're into magic and near-death experiences, you've come to the right place. Lee Terbosic will be performing an upside-down straitjacket escape high above the streets of Pittsburgh in the same spot Houdini attempted this trick 100 years ago to the day. The trick will be performed at noon with a series of guests (including DJ Scottro and local personality Rick Sebak) appearing in the festivities leading up to the Houdini 100 Performance.
Monday
Nov 7
Carnegie Science Center
Café Scientifique is one of Carnegie Science Center's many adult programs that not only gives you the opportunity to look really smart in front of your friends, but also allows you to explore the center with liquor in tow (which you might need if you end up not sounding as smart as you thought you would). On November 7th, director of sports science Michael Whiteman will be discussing "the body's performance in sports," and you'll get a chance to nod admiringly in agreement or start a heated debate with him, depending on how you roll.
Sunday
Nov 20
Downtown
At the end of this list comes one of Pittsburgh's most cherished and longest running events, Light Up Night 2016. To bring fall to an end (we know, it didn't last nearly long enough) join your fellow Pittsburghers and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership for the city's official welcoming of winter and the holiday season as they light up all of Downtown. Let the twinkling lights help you forget the bitter cold that December will bring. Now you're allowed to become that blanket burrito we mentioned before.
